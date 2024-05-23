The Bureau of Early Learning Policy and Professional Development develops and implements standards for early childhood education programs and professionals to improve the quality of early learning for young children and provides financial support and technical assistance for programs and professionals.
The Bureau is also responsible for establishing and maintaining the rules, regulations, and procedures for the subsidized child care program, Child Care Works (CCW), and for Pennsylvania’s Quality Rating Improvement System, Keystone STARS. This bureau also oversees the prekindergarten investments for PA Pre-K Counts and Head Start Supplemental Assistance Program. The bureau also supports alignment with the K-12 system for child and family transition.
Divisions
The Division of Standards and Professional Development, funded primarily through the Department of Education, is responsible for the implementation of Pennsylvania Pre-K Counts (PA PKC), and the Head Start Supplemental Assistance Program (HSSAP). The division provides support for the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) early childhood education coordination requirements; implementation of the Early Childhood Education Professional Standards and the Pennsylvania Early Learning Standards; and implementation of the Early Childhood Education Professional Development Organizations (ECE PDO).
- Contact
- Phone: 717-346-9320
The Division of Keystone STARS and Child Care Works (CCW) Policy is responsible for developing the standards and policy related to Pennsylvania's Quality Rating Improvement System, Keystone STARS, and the regulations and policy related to Pennsylvania's subsidized child care program, CCW. The division is also responsible for ensuring federal Child Care Development Fund compliance.
