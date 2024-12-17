​Person/Family Directed Support Waiver

Waiver Information
Effective Date: January 1, 2025 — Note: For historical and comparison purposes, please see below for previously approved amendment information.
Eligibility Requirements
- The following diagnosis and age requirements apply:
- Individuals of any age with an intellectual disability or autism (ID/A)
- Children with a developmental disability under age 9 with a high probability ID/A diagnosis
- Individuals under age 22 with a developmental disability due to a medically complex condition
- Level of Care
- Medical Evaluation
- Diagnosis of ID/A or developmental disability
- Recommended for an intermediate care facility (ICF) level of care based on a medical evaluation
- Determined eligible for Medicaid in Pennsylvania
- Meet the financial requirements as determined by your local County Assistance Office
- Individual cost limit of $47,000 per person per fiscal year
- Excludes Supports Coordination and Supports Broker Services
- The limit can be exceeded by $15,000 for Advanced Supported Employment, Supported Employment, or Benefits Counseling services.
Services
- Advanced Supported Employment
- American Sign Language — English Interpreter
- Assistive Technology
- Behavioral Support
- Benefits Counseling
- Communication Specialist
- Community Participation Support
- Companion
- Consultative Nutritional Services
- Education Support
- Family/Caregiver Training and Support
- Family Medical Support Assistant
- Home Accessibility Adaptations
- Homemaker/Chore
- Housing Transition and Tenancy Sustaining Services
- In-Home and Community Support
- Music, Art, and Equine Assisted Therapy
- Participant-Directed Goods and Services
- Remote Supports
- RespiteShift Nursing
- Small Group Employment
- Specialized Supplies
- Specialty Telehealth and Assessment Team
- Supported Employment
- Supports Broker
- Supports Coordination
- Therapy
- Physical
- Occupational
- Speech
- Language
- Orientation, Mobility, and Vision
- Transportation
- Vehicle Accessibility Adaptations
Note: For historical and comparison purposes, the below links are accessible to view the previous approved Person/Family Directed Support Waivers:
- Person/Family Directed Support Waiver Amendment, Effective May 1, 2024
- Person/Family Directed Support Waiver Amendment, Effective November 1, 2023
- Person/Family Directed Support Waiver Amendment, Effective January 1, 2023
- Person/Family Directed Support Waiver Amendment, Effective June 1, 2022
- Person/Family Directed Support Waiver Amendment, Effective November 22, 2021
- Person/Family Directed Support Waiver Amendment Effective October 1, 2019
- Person/Family Directed Support Waiver Amendment, Effective January 1, 2019
- Person/Family Directed Support Waiver Amendment, Effective November 1, 2018
- Person/Family Directed Support Waiver Amendment, Effective July 1, 2017