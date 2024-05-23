Skip to agency navigation
    Re-Opening of HCBS Rate and Wage Study Survey

    We want to hear from you! Please respond by November 15, 2024.

    The Office of Long-Term Living (OLTL), with support from Mercer Government Human Services Consulting (Mercer), part of Mercer Health & Benefits LLC, is conducting a rate study survey for the following Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS):

    • Adult Day
    • Structured Day Habilitation
    • Employment and Training
    • Personal Assistance (Agency)
    • Residential Habilitation
    • Personal Assistance (Participant Directed)

    View the surveys and respond by Friday, November 15, 2024:

    Access the Adult Day, Structured Day Habilitation, Employment and Training, Residential Habilitation, and Personal Assistance (Agency) Survey
    Access the Personal Assistance (Participant Directed) Survey

    Additional information about the Rate and Wage Study:

    Abuse, Neglect, Abandonment, and Financial Exploitation

    Ensuring the health and safety of program participants is one of the waiver assurances required by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Additionally, state laws are in place requiring service coordinators and direct service providers to report abuse, neglect, abandonment and financial exploitation. Office of Long-Term Living (OLTL) service coordinators and direct service providers are mandatory reporters under the law.

    Adult Protective Services

    To report the need for protective services, call the 24-hour statewide Protective Services Hotline at 1-800-490-8505

    In 2010, the Adult Protective Services Law, Act 70 of 2010, was enacted to provide protective services to adults between 18 and 59 years of age who have a physical or mental impairment that substantially limits one or more major life activities. The law establishes a program of protective services in order to detect, prevent, reduce and eliminate abuse, neglect, exploitation, and abandonment of adults in need. Learn more about Adult Protective Services.

    Older Adults Protective Services

    Statewide Elder Abuse Hotline: 1-800-490-8505

    The Department of Aging is responsible for oversight and implementation of the Older Adults Protective Services Act for individuals over the age of 60.

    Waiver Participant Informational Materials

    In order to ensure consistent information throughout each county, OLTL requires all Service Coordination agencies to provide standardized materials to all waiver participants. These materials have been translated from English into the following languages: Chinese (Simplified), Khmer (Cambodian), Russian, Spanish, and Vietnamese. View corresponding bulletins relating to this material.

    OLTL HCBS Provider Handbook

    The Provider Handbook  outlines applicable programs, policies, and procedures for all providers serving participants in OLTL HCBS Programs.

    View copies of appendix forms.

    Financial Management Services

    Financial Management Services are available to participants who receive participant-directed services in the Community HealthChoices (CHC) and Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act (OBRA) waivers or the Act 150 program. For participants that choose to direct their services, a Vendor Fiscal Employer Agent (VF/EA) organization acts as the employer agent on behalf of the participant. The fiscal support services include administrative payroll functions such as the management of federal and state income tax withholding and employment taxes and locality taxes, processing direct care worker timesheets, brokering worker's compensation insurance policies, and preparing and distributing financial reports.

    In-Person Drop-In Sessions

    Financial Management Services (FMS) Stakeholder Meeting Materials

    FMS Regions and Rates

    FMS Sample Forms

    On May 19, 2012, the Long-Term Living Home and Community-Based Service Regulation went into effect. The following documents contain the regulation as it appears in the Pennsylvania Bulletin and instructions on billing for services. The OLTL Billing Instructions Bulletin contains information on quarter-hour unit billing, billable and non-billable activities for service coordinators, and new rates.

    MA Fee Schedule Rates

    OLTL MA Rate Notices

    Billing Rates

    Service Coordination: HCSIS Information

    Service Coordination: FAQ

    Conflict-Free Service Coordination

    HCBS Regulation: FAQ