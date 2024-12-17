Services for Persons for Disabilities

Apply for Services
You can apply for or renew services online by using COMPASS. COMPASS is the website where you can apply for assistive services and other programs that can help you make ends meet.
- Community Services Program for Persons with Physical Disabilities
- Get Help with Support Services
- Home and Community-Based Service Supports Waivers
- Commonwealth Workforce Development System
- Human Services Provider Online Directory
- Vocational Rehabilitation Information
- Long-Term Care Eligibility Handbook
- Sign Language Interpreter Services for Medical Assistance Appointments
Helpful websites
- In-home care: To find specific services that provide care on the Long-Term Services Care webpage.
- Voting: For information how The PA Department of State is assisting voters with disabilities.
- Employment: For information on the services and programs for workers who require assistance offered by the PA Department of Labor and Industry.