Quick Tips for Medicaid Providers
Below are links to documents that contain helpful tips for Medicaid providers and their staff.
|Ambulance Services Update
|Benefit Limit Exception Process for Certain Dental Services Reminder
|Delayed Implementation of All Patient Refined-Diagnosis Related Group (APR DRG) Versions 40 & 41
|Medical Assistance Coverage of Zulresso (brexanolone) and Zurzuvae (zuranolone)
|Revalidation of Multiple Locations
|Incontinence Products Billing Reminder
|Reminder for Prescribers and Providers to Request Prior Authorization for Processing Codes L1851 and L1852
|Delayed Implementation of All Patient Refined Diagnosis Related Group (APR DRG) Version 38 & 39
|New Group Provider Access for Reactivation/Revalidation Changes of Group Members (Fee Assigned Practitioners)
|How to Check the Status of Your Electronic Provider Enrollment Application/Actions to Take if Your Application Was Returned for Additional Information
|Electronic Visit Verification
|180 Day Exception Electronic Process Updated 6/27/24
|Provider Enrollment Summary Enhancements
|Important Changes are Coming for the Physical Health HealthChoices Program
|Provider Electronic Portal Update
|Documentation for Shift Nursing (SN) and Home Health Aide (HHA) Prior Authorization and Program Exception Requests in the Fee for Service (FFS) Delivery System
|Provider Electronic Solutions Software
|Medicare Sequestration Payment Reductions on All Claims Media Fee For Service (FFS) Claims Reinstated
|Procedure Code/Modifier Combinations to be Utilized When Requesting Home Accessibility Durable Medical Equipment (DME) and DME Repairs in the Fee for Service Delivery System (revised December 2022)
|Provider Revalidation Requirements
|Payment Error Rate Measurement (PERM) Initiative for RY 2025
|Year 2020 Pennsylvania Medicaid 1099s issued by PROMISeTM
|Medical Assistance Benefits for Beneficiaries Turning 21 During the COVID 19 Emergency
|Medical Assistance Benefits for Beneficiaries Turning 21 During the COVID 19 Emergency
|Version 37.1 of All Patient Refined Diagnosis Related Group (APR DRG) Implementation
|New MA ACCESS Card
|DexCom Continuous Glucose Monitoring Products Coverage
|Nonemergency Ambulance Transportation Related to COVID 19
|Rescinding Prior Guidance on Elective Services
|All Patient Refined Diagnosis Related Group (APR DRG) to be Updated with COVID 19 Billing Codes
|MA Eligibility During COVID 19 Emergency Disaster Declaration
|Use of the CR Modifier and DR Condition Code for COVID 19 Disaster/Emergency Related Claims
|Telemedicine Guidelines Related to COVID 19
|Prior Authorization Changes in the Medical Assistance Program for Certain Services during COVID0 19 Emergency Disaster
|Provider enrollment and revalidation changes during the COVID 19 emergency
|Short acting beta agonist metered dose inhalers temporarily added to Statewide Preferred Drug List
|90 Day Supplies of Medications COVID 19
|Teledentistry Guidelines Related to COVID 19 for Dentists, Federally Qualified Health Centers and Rural Health Clinics
|Hydroxychloroquine Quantity Limits COVID 19
|Elective services should not be provided during the COVID 19 emergency disaster
|New ICD 10 CM code or the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID 19) Effective April 1, 2020
|Waiver of Prudent Pay during COVID 19 emergency
|Billing Guidance for Alternative Screening Sites Related to COVID 19
|Directions to bypass the prior authorization requirements for CT Scans of the Chest for COVID 19 patients
|COVID 19 Response: Pharmacies May Override Early Refill Alerts for Medications
|Telemedicine Guidelines Related to COVID 19
|ICD 10 CM Official Coding Guidelines Related to COVID 19
|Provider Enrollment Updating Documentation Requirements
|Version 37 of all Patient Refined Diagnosis Related Group (APR DRG) Implementation
|The Auditor General is conducting performance audits
|Billing for Tobacco Cessation Counseling Services provided by Pharmacists
|Availability of the Provider Directory on the Department of Human Services Website
|New Electronic Benefit Transfer Card
|Common Billing Issues Which May Result in Denied Claims as of July 2019
|Version 36 of All Patient Refined Diagnosis Related Group (APR DRG) Implementation
|Service Location Enrollment Deadline
|Provider Enrollment File Information Changes
|Provider Enrollment Application Update
|Reminder: Hospital Adverse Determination Summary Requirement
|Payment Error Rate Measurement (PERM) Initiative for RY 2019
|Non Emergency Ambulance Transportation
|Professional Claims Mapping of NPI for Rendering Providers
|Medicare and Medicare Advantage Crossover Claims for Certified Registered Nurse Practitioners (CRNP) and Physician Assistants (PA)
|Medical Assistance (MA) Update for ASC X12N 276/277 (Claim Status Inquiry/Claim Status Response)
|Version 35 of All Patient Refined Diagnosis Related Group (APR DRG) Implementation
|Crossover Claims: Qualified Medicare Beneficiary (QMB) Program CARC 209 and Cost Sharing*
|Crossover Claims: Ordering and Referring Providers
|MA Program Fee Schedule Updates for Act 62 Procedure Codes
|Medical Assistance Phone Options Update
|Mid Level Practitioner: Provider Electronic Portal Update
|IMPORTANT MESSAGE: Claims Submitted by Billing Providers Must Contain the National Provider Identifier (NPI) of the Medical Assistance (MA) Enrolled Ordering, Referring or Prescribing Provider
|Provider Electronic Solutions (PES) Mandatory Upgrade Available March 17, 2017
|Version 34 of All Patient Refined Diagnosis Related Group (APR DRG) Implementation
|Medical Assistance (MA) Fee Schedule Updates for Certain Family Planning Services
|Valid Zip Code On Electronic Claims and Encounters
|Ordering, Referring or Prescribing Providers
|Medical Assistance (MA) Provider Groups Must Be Revalidated
|Electronic Provider Enrollment Application "Copy" Function Released
|Additional Information on the Provider Enrollment Application Fee
|Enrollment of Physician Assistants
|Updated List of Providers Unable to Apply via the Electronic Provider Portal
|Observation Services
|Reporting of Pregnancy On All Claim Types
|Announcing the Electronic Provider Enrollment Application
|Version 33 of All Patient Refined Diagnosis Related Group (APR DRG) Implementation
|Revised Procedures for Presumptive Eligibility as Determined by Hospitals
|Valid ICD 10 Diagnosis Required on Laboratory Claims
|Reminder: Diagnosis Qualifier Required for Professional and Institutional Claims
|ICD 10 Prior Authorizations
|ICD 10 Span Date Billing for Outpatient and Professional Services
|ICD 10 and Atypical Providers
|ICD 10 Claims Compliance Date
|Provider Electronic Solutions (PES) New Version Available August 31, 2015
|Affordable Care Act (ACA) Provider Revalidation of All Provider Types Including All Associated Service Locations
|Version 31 of All Patient Refined Diagnosis Related Group (APR DRG) Effective July 1, 2015
|Payment Error Rate Measurement (PERM) Initiative for FFY 2015
|Medicare Dual Eligible Claims with Duplicate CARC (Claim Adjustment Reason Code) CO 237
|Presumptive Eligibility for Pregnant Women - 2025 Income Limits
|Incomplete Provider Enrollment Applications will be Returned Effective February 1, 2015
|Limits on Medical Surgical Consultations During Inpatient Stay
|All Medical Assistance (MA) Providers MUST Enroll & Update all Service Locations with the Department of Human Services (the department) as Well as Providers With Managed Care Organizations (MCOs)
|Announcing Provider Revalidation Date Fields on Your Provider Profile
|ICD 10 Checklist Get Ready! Less than 70 Days Left Before the Mandatory 10/1/2015 Implementation Date — (Revised July 2015)
|Medicare Sequestration Payment Reductions on All Claims Media Fee for Service (FFS) Claims
|Department of Human Services (the department) Breast and Cervical Cancer Prevention and Treatment (BCCPT) Program Mailing address change for the BCCPT Renewal Form
|Provider Enrollment Application Requirement
|Electronic Enrollment for Electronic Funds Transfer (EFT) and Electronic Remittance Advice (ERA)
|Addenda Record for Electronic Funds Transfer (EFT)
|Most Common Billing Errors for Drugs Covered Under the Medical Assistance (MA) Program
|Electronic Remittance Advice (ERA) Delivery Date Change
|Revised CMS 1500 Form — (February 2012)
|Medicare Sequestration Reductions on Fee for Service (FFS) Claims Processing and Related Clarification of Medical Assistance (MA) 539 Form (11/13) Usage
|Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA) Upgrade to ICD 10 Diagnosis & Surgical Procedure Codes is Coming! Get Ready! — (Revised September 30, 2015)
|Implementation of American Dental Association (ADA) Claim Form Version 2012
|Provider Enrollment Application Requirement
|Hospital Payment Arrangement 1 and 2 for Emergency Room
|Provider Electronic Solutions (PES) Software v3.60 Replaces v3.59
|Announcing the New Medical Assistance (MA) Enrolled Provider Portal Lookup Function
|Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Creates New Medicaid National Correct Coding Initiative (NCCI) Procedure to Procedure Edits Related to Wheelchairs Effective October 1, 2012
|Pennsylvania (PA) Medical Assistance (MA) Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) Requirements
|Medical Assistance (MA) Increased Fees for Primary Care Services for Calendar Years 2013 2014, Physician Provider Type 31, Provider Specialties 316, 322 & 345
|Name Change for AmeriHealth Mercy Health Plan and Keystone Mercy Health Plan
|Provider Enrollment Application Requirement Effective January 21, 2013
|Billing of Multiple Anesthesia Services
|CAQH/CORE Changes to 270/271 Eligibility Transactions
|Statewide Obstetrical Needs Assessment Form (ONAF) Update
|The ACCESS Card is not Going Away
|Eligibility Verification System (EVS) Search Enhancement
|Medical Assistance (MA) Providers and Managed Care Organizations (MCOs) Must Ensure Continuity of Care During HealthChoices (HC) New East Zone Expansion
|HealthChoices Physical Health Expansion to the New East Zone March 2013
|Delaying the Copay for Alternative Cost Sharing for Families of Children with Disabilities with Incomes Over 200% of the Federal Poverty Income Guidelines
|Attention Medical Assistance (MA) Dental Providers
|Medical Assistance (MA) Providers and Managed Care Organizations (MCOs) Must Ensure Continuity of Care During HealthChoices (HC) Expansion
|Billing of Multiple Surgical Services
|Billing Primary Procedure Code with Add on Code(s)
|HealthChoices Physical Health Expansion to the New West Zone
|Low Cost Outlier Implementation and High Cost Outlier Threshold Adjustment
|Emergency Supply of a Prescription That Requires Prior Authorization (PA) or a Benefit Limit Exception (BLE)
|Updates to the Medical Assistance (MA) Program Fee Schedule for Hospital Based Clinic Services
|Miscellaneous Healthcare Common Procedure Coding System (HCPCS) Procedure Codes B9998, E1399 and K0108 with Specific Modifiers Are Assigned to Distinct Items on the Medical Assistance (MA) Program Fee Schedule
|The ANSI X12 v5010/D.0 Certification Help Desk will be Discontinued as of March 30, 2012
|Non Emergency Ambulance Transportation – Appropriate Use of Place of Service (POS) and Modifier for Nursing Facility Recipients
|Provider Electronic Solutions (PES) Software v3.59 replaces v3.58
|HealthChoices is Expanding to your County in 2012
|Reporting Ambulance Pick up/Drop Off Point of Service
|Medical Assistance (MA) Claims for Ambulance Transport to Inpatient Hospital Facilities
|Medical Assistance (MA) Outpatient Online Fee Schedule
|Certification Renewal Required for Medical Assistance (MA) Providers Dispensing Hearing Aid Supplies (revised February 2025)
|Waiving of the Certification Requirements for ANSI X12 v5010 and NCPDP D.0 for current electronic claim submitters
|PROMISe™ Internet Adjustments, Voids and Resubmissions Beginning January 1, 2012
|Medical Assistance (MA) Phone Number Changes
|Compliance Date for ANSI X12 v5010/NCPDP vD.0 IS January 1, 2012; Pennsylvania will Implement January 1, 2012
|Medical Assistance Inpatient Hospital Claims Secondary to Medicare Include 3 Day (72 hour) Payment Rule
|Fee For Service Relative Weight Adjustment
|Changes to Diagnosis Code Edits
|Reprocessing Procedure Code 90999 Claims
|Discontinued Mailing of Medical Assistance Bulletins
|Medical Assistance Dental Benefit Changes
|Is it Necessary to Certify for X12 v5010 Transactions?
|Pediatric Palliative and Hospice Care Task Force
|Medical Assistance Health Information Technology Initiative Electronic Health Record Incentive Program
|PES Software Upgrade
|APR DRG Implementation to Begin on March 4, 2011
|2 25 45393 DRG Implementation DELAYED
|1099 MISC Information for Providers
|As DHS Moves from DRG to APR DRG
|ANSI v5010/NCPDP D.0 Recertification
|Providing Services for Recipients who are Locked In to a Physician, Pharmacy or Hospital
|New Web Site Coming in October!
|Clarification on the Change in Protocol for Certain Provider Appeals
|Pennsylvania PROMISe ANSI X12 v5010 Companion Guides
|PROMISe™ New Internet Portal
|PROMISe Certification for ANSI 5010 and NCPDP D.0
|HIPAA Upgrades to ANSI X12 v5010 & NCPDP D.0 are coming! Get Ready!
|Medical Assistance (MA) Providers are reminded to make sure MA contact information is up to date
|Department of Human Services (DHS) Breast & Cervical Cancer Prevention & Treatment (BCCPT) Program Updated July 2024
|HCBP 15 SelectPlan for Women Provides Limited Coverage
|Reminder to Medical Assistance (MA) Providers Filing National Provider Identifier (NPI) Electronic Claims
|Copayment Desk Reference Clarification
|Attention: All Healthy Beginnings Plus Providers
|ICD 9 Codes E849.0 E849.9 (Place of Occurrence)
|Medicaid Integrity Contractor (MIC) Audits
|Reporting Diagnosis Codes for Immunization Administration
|Pennsylvania PROMISe 835 Remittance Advice Companion Guide
|Diagnosis Codes are Required on Most Medical Assistance Claims
|National Provider Identifier (NPI) Requirements For Electronic Claims
|The Department of Human Services (DHS) Encourages Providers to go Electronic and Support the Go Green Initiative!
|Medical Assistance (MA) Claims for Advanced Radiologic Imaging Services
|Using the 50 Modifier on Medical Assistance Claims
|Prior Auth. Requirements for Effective Non Fee Schedule Surgical Procedures Effective Aug. 1, 2008
|Early Periodic Screening, Diagnosis & Treatment (EPSDT) & Error Status Code 771
|Early & Periodic Screening, Diagnosis & Treatment (EPSDT) Billing Assistance for FQHCs
|For Medical Assistance (MA) Providers Submitting MA Claims For Prior Authorized Services
|Early and Periodic Screening, Diagnosis, and Treatment (EPSDT) Billing Assistance
|NPI and Paper Claim forms: CMS 1500 (Professional)& UB 04 (Institutional)
|Place of Service Review (PSR) requests for Short Procedure Units (SPUs)
|Information For Healthy Beginnings Providers
|Most Common Errors Made On the Prior Authorization / MA 97 Form
|Federal Requirements for Outpatient Drug Prescriptions for MA Recipients
|Electronic Funds Transfer (EFT) Sign Up Today!!
|MA Recipient Drug Prescriptions Must be Written on Tamper Resistant Prescription Pads
|Dental Behavior Management Billing Reminders
|Attention: DME Suppliers, Independent Labs, and Mobile X Ray Providers
|Attention, New Healthcare Providers Requesting Medical Assistance (MA) Enrollment
|National Provider Identifier (NPI) Legacy Dual Strategy
|Correctly Reporting Value Codes on the UB 04 Claim Form to Ensure Smooth Claims Processing
|Now Receive Medical Assistance (MA) Bulletin Notifications Via Email!
|Eligibility Verification System (EVS) Reminder
|Medical Assistance Desk Reference Guide (Updated July 2024)
|New Downloadable Outpatient Fee Schedule
|Provider Data Elements Expected on HIPAA Covered Transactions
|Attention, All Healthcare Providers: You MUST Register an NPI Number with DHS
|The PROMISe Outpatient Fee Schedule is Online
|Atypical Providers
|New Option on ePeap!
|National Provider Identifier (NPI) Taxonomy Codes
|Securing National Provider Identifier (NPI) Numbers for Subparts
|Access Plus Referral Requirements Effective November 1, 2006
|NPI and Paper Claim Forms
|Federal Medicaid Citizenship and Identity Eligibility Requirements
|You Can Stop Receiving Paper Remittance AS (RAs)
|Scope of Coverage of Pharmacy Services: Medical Assistance Dual Eligibles
|Copayments for Prescription Drugs
|Do You Need to Send an Attachment for an Electronic Claim?
|The Eligibility Verification System (EVS)
|ePEAP (electronic Provider Enrollment Automation Project)
|Are You Puzzled by Your Remittance Advice Statement?
Long Term Living Providers
|Provider Electronic Software (PES) Questions and Answers
|Medicare Questions and Answers
|Billing Quesitons and Answers
|UB-04 Questions and Answers
|General Questions and Answers