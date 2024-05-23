The Bureau of Program Evaluation provides oversight of county assistance office (CAO) accuracy in issuing public assistance benefits to Pennsylvanians and consists of two Divisions: the Division of Quality Control and the Division of Corrective Action.
The bureau evaluates the accuracy of eligibility determinations and payments authorized by the county assistance offices. Through analysis of the data collected from case reviews, strategies are developed to reduce or eliminate the gaps identified.
Find Your Local County Assistance Office
You can submit benefits applications and renewals at your local county assistance office (CAO). Caseworkers are available to help you and answer your questions in person or over the phone.
Divisions
Staff in the Division of Corrective Action (DCA) complete ad-hoc reviews, develop tools and strategies for the CAOs to reduce or eliminate QC errors, and provide assistance to the CAOs in implementing corrective action activities. DCA staff also conduct the USDA's mandated Management Evaluation reviews annually. In addition, DCA staff complete EBT and FTI reviews in the CAOs to ensure compliance with those regulations.
Staff in the Division of Quality Control determine how accurately SNAP, TANF, and Medicaid benefits are issued through monthly samples and ad hoc reviews. Results of the reviews are communicated to DCA and other OIM stakeholders for inclusion in best practices or to address the problem areas.
Bureau Information
Director
Kimberly Lay
Health and Human Service Building, 4th Floor
625 Forster Street
Harrisburg, PA 17120