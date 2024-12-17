There are many prevention strategies available to help ensure that Pennsylvania children — and all children — are protected from harm.
Below are resources to support families and decrease harm to children across the Commonwealth.
Family First 5-Year Plan
Status: Approved
Pennsylvania has long held prevention programming as a priority and a critical component of the child welfare service array. After engaging with stakeholders and system partners, Pennsylvania decided to opt into the Title IV-E Prevention Program under Family First to further solidify Pennsylvania’s commitment, support, and advocacy of prevention services. While the foster care placement prevention efforts are the focal point of Family First, the opportunities afforded by Family First will be used as a catalyst for Pennsylvania’s broader vision for prevention by building upon existing efforts and expanding the array of community-based programs and services available to families. Pennsylvania’s 5-year Prevention Plan for the Family First Prevention Services Act (FFPSA) was approved by the Administration for Children and Families (ACF) on August 15, 2023 and is effective October 1st, 2021 thorough October 1st, 2026.
Public Awareness and Information Dissemination
DHS/OCYF will provide public awareness outreach efforts targeted to youth who aged out of foster care during the COVID-19 public health emergency of the option to re-enter foster care. General information about Division X, Sections 3 and 4 will be provided on the Keep Kids Safe (www.KeepKidsSafe.pa.gov) and Youth Advisory Board (www.payab.pitt.edu) websites.
The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS), which is in part comprised of the Office of Children, Youth, and Families (OCYF) complies with applicable Federal civil rights laws and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, age, disability, or sex.