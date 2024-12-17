Aging & Physical Disabilities

Programs offered by the Department of Human Services (DHS) aim to promote independence, ensure safety, and improve overall well-being.

The Office of Long-Term Living (OLTL) administers Medicaid (also known as Medical Assistance in Pennsylvania) programs that provide long-term services to older Pennsylvanians and adults with physical disabilities.

Whether you are seeking information about long-term care, home and community-based services, or assistance with daily living activities, our goal is to help you navigate these options with ease and confidence.