Aging & Physical Disabilities

Programs offered by the Department of Human Services (DHS) aim to promote independence, ensure safety, and improve overall well-being.
The Office of Long-Term Living (OLTL) administers Medicaid (also known as Medical Assistance in Pennsylvania) programs that provide long-term services to older Pennsylvanians and adults with physical disabilities.
Whether you are seeking information about long-term care, home and community-based services, or assistance with daily living activities, our goal is to help you navigate these options with ease and confidence.
Medicaid for Older People and People with DisabilitiesLearn more about Medicaid for Older People and People with Disabilities
Contact Info
Are you looking for help with your services?
PA LINK to Aging and Disability Resources
Long-Term Care Helpline
1-800-753-8827
Hotline number for consumers and family members.