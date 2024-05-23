Bureau of Early Learning Resource Center Operations and Monitoring

The Bureau of Early Learning Resource Center (ELRC) Operations and Monitoring is responsible for oversight and program integrity for the 19 regional business partners known as the Early Learning Resource Centers.

The ELRCs are the hub of child care information within each region across the Commonwealth and provide families with information on quality child care and personalized child care referrals to child care providers, based on their specific needs or preferences. ELRCs administer the Child Care Works (CCW) subsidized child care program and the Keystone STARS quality program and are the payees to child care providers on behalf of OCDEL for CCW, Keystone STARS, and various grant initiatives. The Bureau of ELRC Operations and Monitoring ensures program fidelity and reporting and serves as a liaison to the federal Region III Office of Child Care for program integrity activities.