Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is the nation's largest anti-hunger program, helping millions of people around the country purchase the food they need every day, supporting local food retailers and producers, assisting our chartiable food networks, and helping people live, learn, and work.
SNAP helps Pennsylvanians buy food by providing funds each month on a debit card that can only be used for produce, meat, dairy, and other food at grocery stores, supermarkets, farmers markets, and other food retailers. Eligibility for SNAP is determined by your income, household size, and other factors like your health and disability status. If your household is experiencing a food emergency and need food right away, SNAP benefits can be issued quickly if your family is eligible.
SUN Bucks: Pennsylvania’s Summer EBT program
Summer is a time when many children may not have access to the free and reduced-price meals they get during the school year, and households might need a little extra help putting meals on the table. This year Pennsylvania will launch SUN Bucks, Pennsylvania’s Summer EBT program, a new food assistance that provides households with a one-time payment of $120 for each eligible child that supplements the food children would receive during the school year.
Food Assistance in Your Community
Fighting hunger in Pennsylvania is a partnership between the private, public, and nonprofit sectors who work to support charitable food programs in communities across the Commonwealth. Food banks, pantries, other partners help people feed themselves and their families. Learn more about these programs and find help in your community.