Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is the nation's largest anti-hunger program, helping millions of people around the country purchase the food they need every day, supporting local food retailers and producers, assisting our chartiable food networks, and helping people live, learn, and work.

SNAP helps Pennsylvanians buy food by providing funds each month on a debit card that can only be used for produce, meat, dairy, and other food at grocery stores, supermarkets, farmers markets, and other food retailers. Eligibility for SNAP is determined by your income, household size, and other factors like your health and disability status. If your household is experiencing a food emergency and need food right away, SNAP benefits can be issued quickly if your family is eligible.