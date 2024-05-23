The Estate Recovery Program allows the Commonwealth to recover Medical Assistance payments made on behalf of an individual who received long-term care Medical Assistance [including nursing facility, Home and Community Based Services (HCBS) and related services] from the time they turned 55 until their passing. These payments must have been provided on or after August 15, 1994, the effective date of the Act.

For Attorneys and Business Partners who wish to contact DHS Estate Recovery, please click on the link to sign up for and use the TPL Web Portal.

For family members/executors that have questions related to estate recovery, please contact DHS Estate Recovery using the address, phone number, or email address listed below:

Department of Human Services

Estate Recovery Program

P.O. Box 8486

Harrisburg, PA 17105-9976

(800) 528-3708 Phone

(717) 772-6553 Fax

RA-PWESTATERECOVERY@pa.gov

If you are a Funeral Director or Nursing Home facility choosing to return excess funds, for individuals over 55, click here for more information