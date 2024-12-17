Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Apply for the State Blind Pension Program

    If you’re visually impaired and income-eligible, the State Blind Pension Program may be able to provide a monthly benefit of up to $100.

    Eligibility for the State Blind Pension Program

    Eligibility will be determined by your local county assistance office (CAO). 

    Basic eligibility requirements include but aren't limited to:

    • Your eyesight in your better eye with corrective lens must not exceed 3/60 or 10/200.
    • The combined value of your real and personal property may not exceed $7,500.
    • Your annual net income, including the Blind Pension payment, may not exceed $4,260.
    • You must be a resident of Pennsylvania.
    • You must be at least 21 years old.

    Apply for the State Blind Pension Program

    You can apply for State blind Pension by completing an application in person, or by mail. If you need help filling out the application form or need more information about benefits, trained workers at your county assistance office can help you.

    Apply in Person

    Fill out an application, ask questions, and get more information at your local CAO.

    Find Your County Assistance Office (CAO)

    Apply via Mail

    Download, complete, and return an application to your local CAO.

    Download an Application

    Other Benefits

    You can apply for other benefits using downloadable applications, or by going to the COMPASS web site, which is the online application resource for cash assistanceSupplemental Nutrition Assistance program (SNAP), child care, health care coverage, home heating assistance (LIHEAP), school meals, SelectPlan for Women and long-term living services.