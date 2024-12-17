Roles and Responsibilities of CCYA Education Liaisons

Knowledge
Liaisons should be knowledgeable of provisions for students in foster care under Fostering Connections to Success and Increasing Adoptions Act of 2008, Title I Part A of the Every Student Succeeds Act of 2015, the Uninterrupted Scholars Act of 2013, as well as other laws, regulations, policies, and guidance governing the education of students in foster care. The Liaison should have an understanding of the child welfare system and how to access resources (including transportation) for youth in foster care. An understanding of, or willingness to learn about the education system is also important for the Liaison.
Roles and Responsibilities
Individuals identified as the CCYA Liaison should have the capacity (time, access to resources) to adequately fulfill the anticipated roles and responsibilities as designated by the CCYA to ensure educational stability, best interest, and school success of students in foster care.
*Although each CCYA must appoint a Liaison, CCYAs may assign some anticipated responsibilities to other designated staff. Best practice recommendations for CCYA Liaisons are listed below:
- Promote educational stability for students in foster care, including supporting best practices for local policies and procedures that remove barriers to education for students in foster care;
- Serve as one of the primary contacts between students in foster care and school staff, district personnel, and other service providers;
- Coordinate regularly with the Local Education Agency (LEA) Point of Contact (POC);
- Notify the LEA POC when a student is placed in foster care or when a foster care placement changes;
- Communicate contact information changes with LEA POCs when these changes may affect school stability or the education of students in foster care;
- Initiate the Best Interest Determination (BID) process with appropriate participants;
- Ensure CCYA representation in the BID process;
- Utilize court documents to confirm who holds educational decision-making rights and provide this information to the LEA POC, when applicable;
- Inform parents or education decision makers of the student's education rights;
- Coordinate BIDs and transportation cost agreements with LEAs;
- Assist to resolve disputes, as needed, including ensuring that disputes among agencies do not interrupt the educational stability of the student in foster care;
- Collaborate with LEAs to ensure that a transportation plan is in place, which outlines a plan to provide, arrange, and fund transportation for students in foster care to remain in their school of origin, unless changing schools is determined to be in the student's best interest;
- If changing schools is determined to be in the student's best interest, ensure the LEA POC receives records needed for enrollment including the student's current medical, immunization, and education records, and IEPs/504 plans, if applicable, consistent with Federal and State confidentiality laws;
- Coordinate with LEA POCs regarding data sharing for students in foster care, consistent with State and Federal confidentiality laws;
- Ensure that students in foster care are enrolled in and regularly attending school;
- Serve as a resource/link to caseworkers and private providers to ensure educational stability policies and procedures are followed and documented;
- Participate in trainings and convenings related to the education of students in foster care; and
- Serve as a resource to front line child welfare staff handling day-to-day education issues (i.e., attendance, discipline).
Questions
If you have questions or concerns related to the Education Liaison roles and responsibilities, please email the Office of Children, Youth, and Families.
