The Pennsylvania Peer Support Coalition is a statewide network of people who use their own experiences with mental health to support others. Coalition members are people who use peer support skills to inspire hope that recovery in mental health is possible.



Mission



The Pennsylvania Peer Support Coalition supports the people and organizations doing the work of peer support by facilitating networking opportunities and education on recovery. We ensure that people who provide peer support have a voice in the development of relevant statewide policies. We serve as a central source for information on peer support in Pennsylvania.

Vision



The Pennsylvania Peer Support Coalition is committed to transforming the mental health system statewide by promoting, supporting and advocating for peer support in Pennsylvania. We envision a day when various forms of peer support will be available and accessible to all people with mental health and *co-occurring needs on their recovery journey.



*A person with a co-occurring disorder is someone who has both a mental illness diagnosis and a substance abuse diagnosis.