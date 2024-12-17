Medical Assistance 1099 Information

Please review all MA RAs and checks immediately upon receiving them from the department. If the name of the individual provider appears on the check, then the payment was recorded under the individual provider's Tax Identification Number and not under the group's Tax Identification Number, and payment will be reflected on the individual provider's 1099-Misc form.

Keep the IRS Maintenance address up to date (should be identical to the information the IRS has on file for the same tax ID.)

Dis-enrolling as a member of a group when participation with the group has ended.

Validate that the PAY TO address on file is up to date and does not match that of the group's.

If payment was made under an incorrect provider number, adjust all appropriate claims by submitting via our website, other electronic submission or by submitting an original claim form to the appropriate mailing address based on your type of claim type. After the claims have been adjusted you may refund the department by sending a check to:

Office of Medical Assistance Programs

Bureau of Fee-for-Service Programs

P.O. Box 8050

Harrisburg, PA 17105

The check will be re-deposited in the State Treasury; a gross adjustment to cancel the credit balance and reduce the year-to-date total will be processed. When the claims appear as voided on the RA, new claims can then be submitted showing the correct Medical Assistance Identification Number(s). This process must be completed before the close of the tax year to be reflected on that calendar year's 1099-MISC form.

NOTES: