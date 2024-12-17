​DHS Benefits Explained

If you do not make enough money to pay medical bills, are pregnant, meet other requirements and/or have high medical expenses, you may be eligible to receive Medical Assistance (Medicaid) to help pay for health care services.

Medical Assistance fee-for-service and the HealthChoices Managed Care Program are in place in many communities throughout the commonwealth. Your primary care physician or the managed care plan's member services department can tell you what will be covered. At a minimum, all services covered by the ACCESS (fee-for-service) program are covered under managed care. Additional services may be covered by some Managed Care Plans.

Recipients with concerns related to requests for prior authorization/program exception may call 1-800-537-8862. For other concerns, it is recommended that the medical provider contact the Office of Medical Assistance Programs (OMAP) at the provider points of contact. Staff at the HelpLine, telephone 1-800-692-7462 (1-800-451-5886 TTD number for individuals with hearing impairment), can provide general information about the various categories of Medical Assistance coverage. Recipients who have medically-related problems and are experiencing difficulty in dealing with or obtaining care through their Managed Care Plan may call the Clinical Sentinel Hotline (CSH) at 1-800-537-8862. For non-medically related issues, the recipient should contact their Managed Care Plan directly.