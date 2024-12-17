There are a few factors that contribute to higher SNAP allowances and income limits in Pennsylvania. Factors include household size, monthly income, and if a member of your household is 60 years old or older, or has a disability. The best way to determine if and how much your household will qualify for SNAP is to apply.

Households with incomes within these guidelines receive this Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF)-funded brochure, Help for Pennsylvanians in Need.