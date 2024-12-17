Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    There are a few factors that contribute to higher SNAP allowances and income limits in Pennsylvania. Factors include household size, monthly income, and if a member of your household is 60 years old or older, or has a disability. The best way to determine if and how much your household will qualify for SNAP is to apply.

    Households with incomes within these guidelines receive this Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF)-funded brochure, Help for Pennsylvanians in Need.

     

    Household Size

    Maximum Gross Monthly Income

    1

    $2,510

    2

    $3,408

    3

    $4,304

    4

    $5,200

    5

    $6,098

    6

    $6,994

    7

    $7,890

    8

    $8,788

    9

    $9,686

    10

    $10,584

    Each additional member

    +$898

    Effective October 1, 2024