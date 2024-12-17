In 2010, the Adult Protective Services (APS) Law (Act 70 of 2010) was enacted to protect adults between the ages of 18 and 59 with a physical or mental disability that limits one or more major life activities.
The APS Law establishes a program of protective services in order to detect, prevent, reduce and eliminate abuse, neglect, exploitation, and abandonment of these adults in need.
A report can be made on behalf of the adult whether they live in their home or in a care facility such as a nursing facility, group home, hospital, etc. Reporters can remain anonymous and have legal protection from retaliation, discrimination, and civil and criminal prosecution. The Statewide Elder Abuse Helpline is available 24 hours a day.
Common Signs of Abuse
- Bruises or broken bones
- Weight loss
- Memory loss
- Personality changes
- Social isolation
- Changes in banking habits
- Giving away assets such as money, property, etc.
Information for Mandatory Reporters
Free Online Mandatory Reporting Training
A free online mandatory abuse reporting training course is offered by the Pennsylvania Department of Aging and supported by the Department of Human Services. This training provides an overview of the mandatory abuse reporting provisions of the Adult and Older Adult Protective Services Acts.
The training is available to providers, employees, and administrators of long-term care facilities, personal care homes, home health care agencies, adult day centers, domiciliary care residences, and collaborative partners. Although the training is intended for mandated reporters, anyone interested in protecting adults and older adults from abuse can take the training. The training takes approximately 30 minutes and includes knowledge checks throughout to ensure that participants understand the information. A printable certificate recognizing the successful completion of the training module is available. This training module will also help to ensure that facilities are compliant with licensure requirements.
Get Started
Individuals with a PDA LMS training account: Visit the PDA LMS Login Page and, once logged in, click the link or navigate the path below:
- Course Catalog > Protective Services > PS Mandatory Abuse Reporting Training Course
- Please note: To complete the training, you must have the "Protective Services" training category selected for your Course Catalog. If you do not see the "Protective Services" training category within your Course Catalog offerings, click the link located at the top of your Course Catalog page marked "CLICK HERE" and enable the "Protective Services" category for your Course Catalog.
- Individuals who do not have an existing PDA LMS training account: Register for a PDA LMS 'guest' account. A guest account offers direct access to the "Mandatory Abuse Reporting Training" course. Once registered for a guest account, you can complete the training and earn a certificate of completion.
Certificate
A green check mark in the "Status" column of all modules indicates successful completion of the course. Once you successfully complete the course, you can access a certificate of completion at the top of the course page or under the "Certificates" button located within the menu on the left side of your training account page.
Need Assistance?
- For PDA LMS technical assistance, complete and submit a PDA LMS Help Center ticket.
- For course content questions, contact the Pennsylvania Department of Aging's Protective Services Office at RA-protect_svcs_ta@pa.gov.
Protective Services Information
NOTE: Please contact the resources below for information only. To report abuse or neglect, please call the Statewide Elder Abuse Helpline.
For Adults with Disabilities Ages 18-59
717-783-3670
If you have questions about the APS Law, mandatory reporting or protective services, please email the Adult Protective Services Division.
For Adults Ages 60+
717-783-1550
The PA Department of Aging is responsible for oversight and implementation of the Older Adults Protective Services Act (OAPSA) for individuals ages 60 and over.