In 2010, the Adult Protective Services (APS) Law (Act 70 of 2010) was enacted to protect adults between the ages of 18 and 59 with a physical or mental disability that limits one or more major life activities.

The APS Law establishes a program of protective services in order to detect, prevent, reduce and eliminate abuse, neglect, exploitation, and abandonment of these adults in need.



A report can be made on behalf of the adult whether they live in their home or in a care facility such as a nursing facility, group home, hospital, etc. Reporters can remain anonymous and have legal protection from retaliation, discrimination, and civil and criminal prosecution. The Statewide Elder Abuse Helpline is available 24 hours a day.