​Bureau of Procurement and Contract Management (BPCM)

BPCM is responsible for actively supporting the goals of DHS and its program offices by purchasing and acquiring essential goods and services.

The Bureau also manages solicitations and the review and award process for grant agreements. The work of BPCM is essential for DHS to carry out its mission of assisting Pennsylvanians in achieving safe, healthy, and productive lives, while being an accountable steward of Commonwealth resources. DHS has established policies in issuing solicitations according to the Procurement Code (62 Pa.C.S.A. §102(f)) and the policies, procedures, and guidelines of Manual 215.3, Procurement Handbook. In addition, DHS issues solicitations for grants in accordance with Management Directive 305.20 (Amended), Grant Administration governed by the Office of the Budget, Bureau of Payable Services.