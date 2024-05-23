Skip to agency navigation
    Office of Child Development and Early Learning

    ​Regional Child Development Offices

    There are five child development regional offices in Pennsylvania. Each regional office is responsible for child care facilities located in specific counties grouped by geographic area. Concerns or complaints about child care providers can be directed to the Regional Child Development Office below.

    View the Regional Map
    Western Region
    Central Region
    Northeast Region
    Southeast Region

    Interested in operating a child care facility?

    Please contact your regional Office of ChildDevelopment and Early Learning for more information.

    Have a question or complaint about a child care facility?

    Please contact your regional Office of Child Development and Early Learning. Contact information for each regional office is listed above. The counties included in each region, the regional office address and the telephone numbers are listed below each region.

    ​Western Region 

    301 Fifth Ave
    Suite 370
    Pittsburgh, PA 15222
    Telephone: (412) 565-5183
    Toll Free: (800) 222-2149
    Fax: (412) 565-2658

     

    County map of OCDEL Western Region

    Allegheny

    Armstrong

    Beaver

    Bedford

    Blair

    Butler

    Cambria

    Cameron

    Clarion

    Clearfield

    Crawford

    Elk

    Erie

    Fayette

    Forest

    Franklin

    Fulton

    Greene

    Huntingdon

    Indiana

    Jefferson

    Lawrence

    McKean

    Mercer

    Potter

    Somerset

    Venango

    Warren

    Washington

    Westmoreland

    Central Region 

    555 Walnut St., Forum Place,
    6th Floor
    P.O. Box 2675
    Harrisburg, PA 17105
    Telephone: (717) 772-7078
    Toll Free: (800) 222-2117
    Fax: (717) 705-8233

    County map of OCDEL Central Region

    Adams

    Centre

    Clinton

    Cumberland

    Dauphin

    Juniata

    Lancaster

    Lebanon

    Lycoming

    Mifflin

    Northumberland

    Perry

    Snyder

    Tioga

    Union

    York

    Northeast Region

    100 Lackawanna Avenue
    Scranton State Office Bldg.
    Scranton, PA 18503
    Telephone: (570) 963-4371
    Toll Free: (800) 222-2108
    Fax: (570) 963-3006

    County map of OCDEL Northeast Region

    Berks

    Bradford

    Carbon

    Columbia

    Lackawanna

    Lehigh

    Luzerne

    Monroe

    Montour

    Northampton

    Pike

    Schuylkill

    Sullivan

    Susquehanna

    Wayne

    Wyoming

    Southeast Region

    801 Market Street
    Suite 5132
    Philadelphia, PA 19107-3126
    Telephone: (215) 560-2541
    Toll Free: (800) 346-2929
    Fax: (215) 560-5139

    County map of OCDEL Southeast Region

    NORTH COUNTIES 

    Bucks 

    Montgomery 

    Philadelphia ZIP Codes:
    19111, 19114, 19115, 19116, 19118, 19119, 19120, 19124, 19126, 19127, 19128, 19129, 19135, 19136, 19138, 19140, 19141, 19144, 19149, 19150, 19152, 19154, 19155 

    SOUTH COUNTIES 

    Chester

    Delaware

    Philadelphia ZIP Codes:
    19102, 19103, 19104, 19106, 19107, 19109, 19112, 19121, 19122, 19123, 19125, 19130, 19131, 19132, 19133, 19134, 19137, 19139, 19142, 19143, 19145, 19146, 19147, 19148, 19151, 19153, 19176