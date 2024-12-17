Apply for Home Heating and Energy Assistance

About LIHEAP
The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) helps families living on low incomes pay their heating bills in the form of a cash grant. Households in immediate danger of being without heat can also qualify for crisis grants. The cash grant is a one-time payment sent directly to the utility company/fuel provider to be credited on your bill. These grants range from $200 to $1,000 based on household size, income, and fuel type. Remember: This is a grant and does not have to be repaid.
How to apply
There are two ways to apply for LIHEAP:
- Online: Apply for benefits online using COMPASS, the online tool for Pennsylvanians to apply for health and human service programs and manage benefit information.
- On paper: You can download a paper application, print it, fill it out, and return it to your local county assistance office.
Documents
- LIHEAP Policy Handbook
- 2025 LIHEAP State Plan
- 2025 LIHEAP Brochures:
Additional Information
Income Requirements for 2024-2025
|Household Size
|Income Limit
1
$22,590
2
$30,660
3
$38,730
4
$46,800
5
$54,870
6
$62,940
7
$71,010
8
$79,080
9
$87,150
10
$95,220
For every additional person, add $8,070.
Eligibility
- You must meet income guidelines
- You don't have to be on public assistance
- You don't need to have an unpaid heating bills
- You can rent or own your home
Crisis Grants
Households experiencing a heating crisis may be eligible for additional benefits through the LIHEAP crisis program. Emergency situations include:
- Broken heating equipment or leaking lines that must be fixed or replaced
- Lack of fuel
- The main heating source or second heating source (a source that is used to operate the main heating source or used if the main heating source is not working) has been completely shut-off
- The danger of being without fuel (less than a 15 day supply)
- The danger of having utility service terminated (you've received a notice that service will be shut off within the next 60 days)
LIHEAP State Plan
The LIHEAP Final State Plan for Federal Fiscal Year 2025 was submitted to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and is available for viewing.
In addition to soliciting advice from the LIHEAP Advisory Committee (LAC), DHS held public hearings on the LIHEAP proposed Plan for Fiscal Year (FY) 2024 in compliance with Federal LIHEAP requirements. This year, hearings were held via teleconference on June 25 and July 2.
- A total of 23 persons attended the hearings.
- A total of six individuals or organizations provided oral testimony at the hearings and
- six additional individual or organization presented written mail-in testimony.
LAC recommendations and all other comments and testimony were taken into consideration in developing program parameters for the Final State Plan.