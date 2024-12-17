Apply for Home Heating and Energy Assistance

The LIHEAP Final State Plan for Federal Fiscal Year 2025 was submitted to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and is available for viewing.

In addition to soliciting advice from the LIHEAP Advisory Committee (LAC), DHS held public hearings on the LIHEAP proposed Plan for Fiscal Year (FY) 2024 in compliance with Federal LIHEAP requirements. This year, hearings were held via teleconference on June 25 and July 2.



A total of 23 persons attended the hearings.

A total of six individuals or organizations provided oral testimony at the hearings and

six additional individual or organization presented written mail-in testimony.

LAC recommendations and all other comments and testimony were taken into consideration in developing program parameters for the Final State Plan.