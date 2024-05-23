Announcement Concerning Child Abuse Recognition and Reporting Trainings

Date: November 1, 2024

Effective January 1, 2025, the Department of Human Services (DHS) will no longer accept new Child Abuse Recognition and Reporting Training Curriculum for review and approval. All Child Abuse Recognition and Reporting Trainings that are currently approved by DHS will maintain approval.

All Child Abuse Recognition and Reporting Training Curriculum that are submitted to DHS prior to January 1, 2025 will be reviewed as outlined in the Curriculum Approval Guidelines. All approved providers must update their curriculum and submit for DHS approval when legislative changes occur to the Child Protective Services Law.

Individuals or organizations who need to take a Child Abuse Recognition and Reporting Training may still use any of the curriculums that are on the approved list of courses.

Additional information related to approved providers of Mandated Reporter Training can be found on the Keep Kids Safe website. DHS will continue to monitor the number of approved curriculums to ensure there is sufficient training available for mandated reporters.