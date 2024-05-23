The Child Protective Services Law (CPSL) requires certain individuals to obtain clearances in order to be employed, be a resource parent (foster or adoptive), or be a volunteer with children.
The purpose for requiring clearances is to provide employers and those selecting volunteers with information to use as a part of a larger decision-making process when determining whether to hire someone as an employee or select them as a volunteer.
Clearances are required for an employee or unpaid volunteer at a minimum of every 60 months from the date of the oldest clearance. Clearances may be required more frequently based on licensure or employer requirements.
Agencies and organizations must ensure that clearances are obtained in accordance with the CPSL. The required clearances may include:
Clearances from other states
Only a requirement for any prospective foster or adoptive parent who has resided outside of Pennsylvania in the last five (5) years.
Effective March 2022, prospective foster and adoptive parents required to obtain an Out-of-State Child Abuse clearance are no longer required to submit the clearance to the Clearance Verification Unit for interpretation, if the clearance shows no result (or no record). Out-of-State Child Abuse clearances with ANY result or record, are required to be submitted to ChildLine for interpretation. If you have questions regarding this update, please contact 1-877-371-5422.
Certified Child Care Only
Verification
Only a requirement for employees and volunteers of child day-care centers, group day-care homes or family child-care homes.
Note: All Megan’s Law registrant information is submitted to the National Sex Offender Registry and is covered by the National Sex Offender Registry Check.
Who Needs Child Abuse Clearances?
- Employees Having Contact with Children
- Foster/Adoptive Parents
- School Employees Governed by the Public School Code
- Volunteers
