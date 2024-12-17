Intellectual Disabilities & Autism

Enrolling in Services
Intellectual disability and autism services are administered through your county's Mental Health/Intellectual Disabilities (MH/ID) program offices.
County MH/ID offices serve as a referral source and most services are delivered by local agencies under contract with the county office. The county MH/ID office determines a person's eligibility for service funding and, if eligible, a person will be connected to a supports coordinator.
Your supports coordinator will:
- Talk with you about what kinds of supports and services would be helpful.
- Offer you an opportunity to complete an application for the Medicaid Home and Community Based Waiver Program.
- Enroll you in services that require completing applications.
- Help you develop your individual plan.
- Help you talk with individuals or agencies in the community that could support you.
- Coordinate and monitor supports and services.
Medicaid
Some intellectual disability & autism services require you to be eligible for Medicaid. Medicaid (also called Medical Assistance in Pennsylvania) provides health coverage to eligible individuals and families. The program covers a range of healthcare services, including doctor visits, hospital stays, prescription medications, preventive care, and mental health services. Medicaid aims to ensure that individuals with intellectual disabilities and autism have access to necessary medical care.
Waiver Services
Waiver services provide funding for supports and services to help you to live in your home and community. Once you've connected with your county's Mental Health/Intellectual Disabilities (MH/ID) program office, your supports coordinator will help you complete an application for the waiver service that would help you the most.
Office of Developmental Programs (ODP)
The mission of the Office of Developmental Programs (ODP) is to support Pennsylvanians with developmental disabilities to achieve greater independence, choice and opportunity in their lives. The office seeks to continuously improve an effective system of accessible services and supports that are flexible, innovative and person-centered.
Contact
If you have additional questions, you can reach out to DHS' Office of Development Programs toll-free Customer Service Line:
1-888-565-9435
Toll-Free TTY Number (Telephone for Hearing-Impaired Only) 1-866-388-1114
A Customer Service member will answer calls during normal business hours, which are 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. (Eastern Time), Monday through Friday.