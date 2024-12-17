The Pennsylvania Mental Health Planning Council (MHPC) consists of three committees: Children's Committee, Adult Committee, and Older Adult Committee. These committees come together to form the MHPC whose purpose is to advise on a broad behavioral mandate to include — but not be limited to — mental health, substance abuse, behavioral health disorders, and cross-system disability.



The Office of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (OMHSAS) advisory committees include individual representatives of youth, adult and older adult communities who have been served by the behavioral health system, family members of such youth and adults, providers, advocates, professionals, their respective organizations, as well as governmental organizations. At least 51 percent of the members are current or former behavioral health consumers and family members. Members are appointed by the deputy secretary of OMHSAS.