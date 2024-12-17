The Pennsylvania Mental Health Planning Council (MHPC) consists of three committees: Children's Committee, Adult Committee, and Older Adult Committee. These committees come together to form the MHPC whose purpose is to advise on a broad behavioral mandate to include — but not be limited to — mental health, substance abuse, behavioral health disorders, and cross-system disability.
The Office of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (OMHSAS) advisory committees include individual representatives of youth, adult and older adult communities who have been served by the behavioral health system, family members of such youth and adults, providers, advocates, professionals, their respective organizations, as well as governmental organizations. At least 51 percent of the members are current or former behavioral health consumers and family members. Members are appointed by the deputy secretary of OMHSAS.
MHPC Announcements
MHPC seeking new members
The MHPC new member application process starts in January each year for the following three committees: Children's Behavioral Health, Adult Behavioral Health, and Older Adult Behavioral Health. However, applications are accepted year round. To be considered, applicants must be a current resident of Pennsylvania or be able to document substantial current involvement in the Pennsylvania mental health system, and, reflect the cultural and geographic diversity of individuals served in the Commonwealth and maintain an equitable representation among individuals who have received services, family, advocate, and professional representatives to the fullest extent possible. The application can be found under the "Membership" section of this webpage.
SFY 2024-2025 Confirmed Dates
- September 3, 2024; 10 a.m.–3 p.m.
- December 3, 2024; 10 a.m.–3 p.m.
- March 4, 2025; 10 a.m.–3 p.m.
- May 13, 2025: 10 a.m.–3 p.m.
If any changes occur throughout the year, updates will be provided through the MHPC Appointed Member Listserv and the OMHSAS Public Listserv. All meetings for SFY 2024-2025 are remote through Microsoft Teams.
Any questions related to the Mental Health Planning Council can be sent to the MHPC Email Address: RA-PWOMHSASMHPC@pa.gov
Membership
Committee Member Expectations
- Committees will meet at least four times per year, including one in-person and three virtual. Committee members are expected to attend the in-person meeting.
- Committee members are expected to read and respond to e-mailed requests from Committee Co-Chairs in a timely fashion.
- Committee members are expected to represent their broader constituency — not only themselves or their own family member(s)/ organization(s) — in their committee's work.
- Members must have the ability to communicate with those they are representing to bring their concerns to the committee and to report back on the outcomes of the committee's work.
- Committee members should have the time and ability to participate in additional workgroups throughout the year on an as-needed basis.