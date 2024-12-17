Behavioral Health Telehealth Information

OMHSAS is pleased to share the 2020 Behavioral Health Telehealth Report, developed in collaboration with the OMHSAS Telehealth Steering Committee and Mercer Government Services Consulting. This report provides recommendations for the future of telehealth after the resolution of the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency. The work of the Steering Committee and other stakeholders has been and will continue to be vital in ensuring that the behavioral health needs of Pennsylvanians continue to be met.