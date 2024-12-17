Skip to agency navigation
    Office Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (OMHSAS)

    Behavioral Health Telehealth Information

    The Office of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (OMHSAS) strives to publish the most up-to-date information related to ongoing behavioral health telehealth expansion. Please continue to check back for updates.

    Behavioral Health Telehealth Policy and Guidance

    Behavioral Health Telehealth Steering Committee Activities

    View the OMHSAS 2020 Behavioral Health Telehealth Report

    OMHSAS is pleased to share the 2020 Behavioral Health Telehealth Report, developed in collaboration with the OMHSAS Telehealth Steering Committee and Mercer Government Services Consulting. This report provides recommendations for the future of telehealth after the resolution of the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency. The work of the Steering Committee and other stakeholders has been and will continue to be vital in ensuring that the behavioral health needs of Pennsylvanians continue to be met.

    Do you have telehealth questions?

    If you have questions about telehealth policy, guidance or reports, please email OMHSAS at RA-PWTBHS@pa.gov.

    Email OMHSAS