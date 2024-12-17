Behavioral Health Telehealth Information

Behavioral Health Telehealth Policy and Guidance
-
Interim Telehealth Guidance Effective: March 30, 2023
-
OMHSAS-22-02: Revised Guidelines for the Delivery of Behavioral Health Services through Telehealth Effective: July 1, 2022
-
OHMSAS-22-02: Attachment A Effective: July 1, 2022
-
OMHSAS-22-02: Attachment B Effective: July 1, 2022 (Fillable PDF)
-
OMHSAS-21-09: Guidelines for the Delivery of Behavioral Health Services through Telehealth Effective: Sept. 30, 2021
-
OMHSAS Telehealth Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) #1 Effective: Oct. 29, 2021
-
OMHSAS Telehealth Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) $2 Effective: Aug. 16, 2022
OMHSAS Behavioral Health Telehealth Survey Results
Behavioral Health Telehealth Steering Committee Activities
OMHSAS is pleased to share the 2020 Behavioral Health Telehealth Report, developed in collaboration with the OMHSAS Telehealth Steering Committee and Mercer Government Services Consulting. This report provides recommendations for the future of telehealth after the resolution of the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency. The work of the Steering Committee and other stakeholders has been and will continue to be vital in ensuring that the behavioral health needs of Pennsylvanians continue to be met.
Do you have telehealth questions?
If you have questions about telehealth policy, guidance or reports, please email OMHSAS at RA-PWTBHS@pa.gov.