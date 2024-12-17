Employment & Training Programs

About Employment and Training Programs
There are several types of employment and training programs available for those who are eligible. You may be able to participate in one or more of these programs depending on the benefits you receive, your personal situation, challenges to employment, education level, work experience, and location.
Employment and Training for SNAP Recipients
If you receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, you can volunteer to participate in employment and training programs that can help you get back to school or guide you on your career pathway.
Employment and Training for TANF Recipients
If you receive Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), it is often mandatory for you to participate in employment and training programs that can help you succeed on your career pathway.
Refugee Resettlement Program
The Refugee Resettlement Program helps refugees and their families obtain employment, social integration, and self-sufficiency as quickly as possible after their arrival in Pennsylvania. If you are in the Refugee Resettlement Program, it is mandatory that you participate in employment and training programs.