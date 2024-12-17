Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Employment & Training Programs

    DHS' employment and training programs are designed to help individuals access job training, education, and career readiness supports that helps them pursue their goals. Programs help people access supports like childcare and transportation necessary to find and maintian a job, adjust to employment, and succeed on their own unique career pathway.

    About Employment and Training Programs

    There are several types of employment and training programs available for those who are eligible. You may be able to participate in one or more of these programs depending on the benefits you receive, your personal situation, challenges to employment, education level, work experience, and location.

    About Employment & Training Programs

    Employment and Training for SNAP Recipients

    If you receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, you can volunteer to participate in employment and training programs that can help you get back to school or guide you on your career pathway.  

    SNAP Related Employment & Training Information

    Employment and Training for TANF Recipients

    If you receive Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), it is often mandatory for you to participate in employment and training programs that can help you succeed on your career pathway.

    TANF Related Employment & Training Information

    Refugee Resettlement Program

    The Refugee Resettlement Program helps refugees and their families obtain employment, social integration, and self-sufficiency as quickly as possible after their arrival in Pennsylvania. If you are in the Refugee Resettlement Program, it is mandatory that you participate in employment and training programs.

    Refugees In PA