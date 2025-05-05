Existing Child Abuse Report
- Follow up on a report of suspected child abuse:
- Contact the county children and youth agency where the suspected abuse occurred
- Add information to an existing report: Call ChildLine at 800-932-0313
Clearances
- Apply online: Pennsylvania Child Abuse History Clearance
- Results: Call 1-877-371-5422
Quality Assurance and Administrative Support Unit (QAASU)
- You may contact QAASU if you:
- Are subject to a child abuse report and need to speak to a representative
- Have questions due to an expunged case or expunction; or
- Have questions regarding notification letter that you have received
To contact QAASU, please email: RA-PWQAASUGENINQ@pa.gov
Appeals
- If you have questions regarding an abuse registry appeal or the appeal process, please call 717-425-2992.
Other Topics
- Suspect child abuse? Call ChildLine: 1-800-932-0313
- Email general questions related to mandated reporting, or clearances. NOT TO REPORT ABUSE.
- Account log-in or other technical issues with CWIS: Call the support center at 1-877-343-0494
- Sign up for the University of Pittsburgh's online recognizing and reporting child abuse training: Call 717-795-9048
- Formal complaints regarding a school or school employee, not related to suspected child abuse, should be provided to the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) by calling 717-783-6788 or by visiting the PA Professional Standards and Practices Commission's Mandatory Reporting page for more information. Directly access PDE's Educator Misconduct Complaint form.
- Suspect welfare fraud? Call 1-844-DHS-TIPS
Directory of Services for the Office of Children, Youth, and Families
Available resources include:
- Regional Offices
- County Children and Youth Agencies
- National Child Welfare Resources
- Pennsylvania Child Welfare Resources
The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS), which is in part comprised of the Office of Children, Youth, and Families (OCYF) complies with applicable Federal civil rights laws and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, age, disability, or sex.