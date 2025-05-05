Healthcare-Associated Infection (HAI) Payments

The Department of Health's (DOH) annual Healthcare Associated Infection (HAI) surcharge on a nursing facility's licensing fee is an allowable cost under Medicaid. The Medicaid portion of the HAI surcharge will be reimbursed as a pass-through payment and will be paid on an annual basis. A nursing facility's annual HAI pass-through payment will equal the annual HAI surcharge fee paid by the nursing facility, less any penalties assessed, as verified by the DOH, multiplied by the nursing facility's Medicaid occupancy rate as reported on the nursing facility's MA-11 cost report for the year in which the annual HAI surcharge is paid.

