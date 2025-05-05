The HAI pass-through payment will be made annually within 120 days after the submission of an acceptable cost report provided that payment will not be made before the later of 210 days from the close of the nursing facility fiscal year or the date on which the DOH received payment of the nursing facility's HAI surcharge fee.
- 2023 HAI Surcharge, MA Pass-Through Payments (for MA11 Cost Reports with Acceptance Letters mailed on or before March 26, 2025 for 6/30/2023 and 12/31/2023 filers)
- 2022 HAI Surcharge, MA Pass-through payments (for MA11 Cost Reports with Acceptance Letters mailed on or before May 6, 2024
- 2021 HAI Surcharge, MA Pass-through payments (for MA11 Cost Reports with Acceptance Letters mailed on or before December 7, 2022
- 2021 HAI Surcharge, MA Pass-through payments (for MA11 Cost Reports with Acceptance Letters mailed on or before June 17, 2022
- 2020 HAI Surcharge, MA Pass-through payments (for MA11 Cost Reports with Acceptance Letters mailed on or before October 4, 2021
- 2019 HAI Surcharge, MA Pass-through Payments (for MA11 Cost Reports with Acceptance Letters Mailed on or before December 14, 2020
- 2019 HAI Surcharge, MA Pass-through Payments (for MA11 Cost Reports with Acceptance Letters Mailed on or before October 19, 2020
- 2018 HAI Surcharge, MA Pass-through Payments (for MA11 Cost Reports with Acceptance Letters Mailed on or before August 6, 2019)
- 2018 HAI Surcharge, MA Pass-through Payments (for MA11 Cost Reports with Acceptance Letters Mailed on or before March 31, 2019)
- 2017 HAI Surcharge, MA Pass-through Payments (for MA11 Cost Reports with Acceptance Letters Mailed on or before August 8, 2018)
- 2017 HAI Surcharge, MA Pass-through Payments (for MA11 Cost Reports with Acceptance Letters Mailed on or before February 22, 2018)
- 2016 HAI Surcharge, MA Pass-through Payments (for MA11 Cost Reports with Acceptance Letters Mailed on or before August 4, 2017)
- 2016 HAI Surcharge, MA Pass-through Payments (for MA11 Cost Reports with Acceptance Letters Mailed on or before March 6, 2017)
- 2015 HAI Surcharge, MA Pass-through Payments (for MA11 Cost Reports with Acceptance Letters Mailed on or before August 1, 2016)
- 2015 HAI Surcharge, MA Pass-through Payments (for MA11 Cost Reports with Acceptance Letters Mailed on or before March 4, 2016)
- 2014 HAI Surcharge, MA Pass-through Payments (for MA11 Cost Reports with Acceptance Letters Mailed on or before January 8, 2016)
- 2014 HAI Surcharge, MA Pass-through Payments (for MA11 Cost Reports with Acceptance Letters Mailed on or before February 20, 2015)
- 2013 HAI Surcharge, MA Pass-through Payments (for MA11 Cost Reports with Acceptance Letters Mailed on or before August 4, 2014)
- 2013 HAI Surcharge, MA Pass-through Payments (for MA11 Cost Reports with Acceptance Letters Mailed on or before February 25, 2014)
- 2012 HAI Surcharge, MA Pass-through Payments (for MA11 Cost Reports with Acceptance Letters Mailed on or before September 3, 2013)