The Bureau of Policy and Quality Management develops and publishes policies and regulations, develops applications for federal funding and evaluates the effectiveness of programs in meeting goals and providing quality services.
The Bureau also provides and coordinates training and manages communications related to ODP policy and programs
Divisions
Policy and Program Innovation
The Division of Policy and Program Innovation drafts, compiles, and manages the four (4) Home and Community-Based Services waivers, which includes coordination with CMS and adherence to the waiver application standards and processes. The Division develops guidance, bulletins, and regulations in addition to ongoing resources, manuals, and tools for all stakeholders to support systems operations. The Division was invaluable during the COVID-19 response for the management of Appendix K submissions and approvals.
- Contact
Julie Mochon, Director
Division of Policy and Program Innovation
Health and Welfare Bldg, 5th floor
Harrisburg, PA 17105
Phone: 717-783-5771
The Division of Quality Management plans, develops, and evaluates an integrated system-wide Quality Management Strategy and develops standards and key performance measures to evaluate system performance in achieving strategic priorities, individual and family satisfaction, financial effectiveness, administrative oversight, and operational effectiveness.
- Contact
Tara Giberga, Director
Division of Quality Management and QA Risk Management
Health and Welfare Bldg, 5th floor
Harrisburg, PA 17105
Phone: 717-934-4949
Email: RA-PWQAIPROCESS@pa.gov
The Division of Training and Communications develops and evaluates training and other educational methods for Home and Community-Based Services in accordance with programmatic, legislative, and budgetary requirements. It implements and maintains a learning management system and helps to ensure that ODP communications, including policy bulletins, announcements and clarifications, comply with Federal and State policy and guidelines.
- Contact
Rochelle Troutman, Director
Health and Welfare Bldg, 5th floor
Harrisburg, PA 17105
Phone: 717-783-1003
Email: RA-PWODP_OUTREACH@pa.gov
Contact the Bureau
- Email: RA-customerservice@pa.gov
- Phone:
1-888-565-9435
Director
Jeremy Yale
Health and Welfare Building
5th floor
Harrisburg, PA 17105
Phone: 717-346-1389