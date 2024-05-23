LIFE (Living Independence for the Elderly)

Living Independence for the Elderly (LIFE) is a managed care program that provides a comprehensive, all-inclusive package of medical and supportive services. The program is known nationally as the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE). All PACE providers in Pennsylvania have "LIFE" in their name. The first programs were implemented in Pennsylvania in 1998.
To be eligible for LIFE, you must:
- Be age 55 or older
- Meet the level of care needs for a skilled nursing facility or a special rehabilitation facility
- Meet the financial requirements as determined by your local County Assistance Office or be able to privately pay
- Reside in an area served by a LIFE provider
- Be able to be safely served in the community as determined by a LIFE provider
Locate a LIFE Provider
If you need help locating a LIFE provider, call the Pennsylvania Independent Enrollment Broker. Representatives can answer questions and help you find the provider information you need.
Available Services
More information
- For more information about the LIFE Program, visit www.palifeprograms.org
- To search for a LIFE Program by zip code, visit Locate a LIFE Program: Pennsylvania LIFE Provider Alliance
Additional LIFE Resources
- CMS PACE Manual
- Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services National PACE Association Code of Federal Regulations (CFR)
- National Pace Association
- Chapter 11 Older Adult Living Centers