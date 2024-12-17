Children and Families Complex Needs Planning

The Department of Human Services (DHS) strives to provide a comprehensive approach to serving children, youth, and young adults — birth to 21 years of age — through programs that focus on early intervention, healthy development, long-term prevention, and services that support family stability, safety, community protection and the child/youth's strong relationships and permanent connections.

A comprehensive and effective system of care recognizes that children and youth with social, emotional, behavioral, and/or physical health needs often require services from more than one child-serving system. Effective planning takes into account the strengths of the child and family, the multitude of needs, and engages the various human service agencies responsible for assisting the child and family.