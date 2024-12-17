The Bureau of Financial Management and Administration handles activities that include OMHSAS budget planning; allocations; monitoring personnel management including labor relations; contract management and procurement; coordination of statewide training activities; and any special payments to providers as a result of Federal programs or legislative actions.
Divisions
- Develops effective transition plans and strategies related to the financial, budgetary, and administrative requirements of statewide implementation of HealthChoices.
- Ensures development, implementation, oversight, and, if needed, corrective action in the management of the HealthChoices managed care Medical Assistance initiative.
- Directs development of actuarially sound capitation rates for OMHSAS services.
- Ensures effective and efficient management of the mental health and substance abuse Medical Assistance fee-for-service program.
- Coordinates development and preparation of OMHSAS Program Standards and Requirements for Medicaid funded services.
- Ensures effective oversight of Financial Reporting Requirements (FRR) and regulation of risk-based contracts for Medical Assistance funded services to ensure vendor financial performance and viability.
- Prepares model contracts for Medical Assistance funded services in collaboration with OMHSAS bureaus and divisions, the Office of Medical Assistance, and other departmental offices.
- Establishes contracting policies and procedures and participates in contract negotiations for capitated managed care Medical Assistance funded services.
- Reviews audits conducted on behavioral health managed care contractors per the HealthChoices Behavioral Health Program Audit Guide and recommends actions pertinent to audit findings.
- Collaborates with the Bureau of Quality Management and Data Review and the Bureau of Community and Hospital Operations, to ensure effective state and local financial management among counties, managed care organizations, state hospitals, and centrally managed contractors.
- Develops, proposes, and assists in the implementation of strategies to blend funding sources and minimize fragmentation of financial responsibility for all OMHSAS services among OMHSAS, primary contractors, and managed care organizations.
- Ensures the development and distribution of financial performance and related management reports among OMHSAS staff, primary contractors, managed care organizations, and other stakeholders.
- Establishes rates for the Fee-For-Service Program for Behavioral Health Services.
- Coordinates the development and preparation of OMHSAS CHIPP and Forensic Requests for Proposals for non-Medicaid funded services.
- Ensures effective oversight and regulation of risk-based contracts for non-Medicaid funded services to ensure vendor financial performance and viability.
- Prepares model contracts for non-Medicaid funded services in collaboration with OMHSAS bureaus and divisions, the Office of Administration, and other departmental offices.
- Directs all development and management of the annual OMHSAS budget and allocation processes. Specific activities include budget analysis, budget preparation, fiscal management, and allocation of funds for the state hospital system community-based mental health and substance abuse services, and non-Medical Assistance funded mental health and substance abuse services.
- Establishes audit requests and reviews financial audits of mental health funded programs in collaboration with federal and state entities.
- Collaborates with the Bureau of Quality Management and Data Review and the Bureau of Community and Hospital Operations, to ensure effective state and local financial management among counties, state hospitals, and centrally managed contractors.
- Develops, proposes, and assists in the implementation of strategies to blend funding sources and minimize fragmentation of financial responsibility for all OMHSAS services among OMHSAS and counties.
- Establishes and implements an effective system for reporting suspected financial fraud and abuse.
- Ensures the development and distribution of financial performance and related management reports among OMHSAS staff, counties, and other stakeholders.
- Develops the OMHSAS annual cost allocation plan.
- Manages and provides administrative support and procurement activities within OMHSAS.
- Manages all internal personnel processes for OMHSAS.
- Manages county reimbursement programs for mental health programs.
- Directs development of effective communications systems for the OMHSAS.
Contact
the Bureau
Director
Dawn Hamme
P. O. Box 2675
Harrisburg, PA 17105-2675