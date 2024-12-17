Hearings and Appeals

If you are unable to attend the hearing at the date and time you are assigned, you must request a change in the hearing date and time. This is called a continuance. This request must be requested in writing and in advance of the hearing, or if you appear for the hearing, at the time of the hearing in front of the judge. BHA may need more information regarding your request and reach out to you for documentation or other information related to your request. For example, if your BHA hearing is conflicting with an existing appointment or other court hearing, we may ask for a copy of an appointment card or a court scheduling order.

If the continuance is granted, BHA will assign a new hearing date and time and you will receive a new scheduling order.

You should not assume that your request to continue your case is being approved merely because you requested a continuance. If BHA does not tell you that your request is granted, then you should assume that your request is not approved, and you should show up or be available for your hearing. If you fail to appear or are not available when your appeal is called, you may lose your appeal.

If your request to continue is denied, you must appear for your hearing at the time, date, and location listed on your scheduling order. If you fail to appear or are not available when your appeal is called, you may lose your appeal.