Enterprise Case Management (ECM) is a new way to provide enhanced case management for the PA Department of Human Services and its business partners through the implementation of a common technology platform to help plan and deliver the people we serve improved services for DHS-supervised programs including, but not limited to, Medicaid case management; early intervention services; mental health services and supports; child welfare programs and investigations; and appeals submission and management.
The ECM Worker Portal is Live!
We are excited to announce the official launch of the Enterprise Case Management (ECM) system Hearings and Appeals Worker Portal on Monday, September 23, 2024. This new system is a critical step toward enhancing case management and appeals submission processes.
What Does This Mean for Workers?
Starting September 23, 2024, all worker appeals will be submitted electronically through ECM, which brings:
- Simplified submission processes
- Improved productivity and reduced manual efforts
- Faster resolution times and enhanced transparency
For Providers and Citizens:
No Changes
Providers and citizens will continue submitting their appeals using the current methods, ensuring consistency for these groups. Future releases will include provider and citizen portals for a single system solution to case management.
ECM allows for:
- Easier sharing of information among DHS program offices, counties, individuals/participants, and providers to enable better decision making for improved outcomes for those we serve
- Increased ability to determine the effectiveness of services provided across programs and the impacts to the people we serve while supporting continuous improvement efforts
- Enhanced data security including expanded access to information
- Reduced effort and cost to maintain multiple systems because of the use of a common platform