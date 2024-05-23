The Bureau of Fiscal Management (BFM) is responsible for the administration, management, monitoring, and oversight of fiscal operations for Fee-for-Service (FFS), Physical Health HealthChoices Managed Care, and the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) delivery systems.

BFM is the lead on the Medicaid budget for these programs, which include planning, directing and management of the administrative and operating components of the applicable appropriations.

BFM manages the rate setting process for FFS programs, which includes provider specific rates for Inpatient Hospitals, Federally Qualified Health Centers, Rural Health Centers, various program exception requests, and the Medical Assistance Transportation Program.

Additionally, BFM manages the prospective capitation rate development for both Physical Health HealthChoices Managed Care Organizations (MCOs) and CHIP, as applicable. BFM also manages the actuarial services contract that support all of Department of Human Services (DHS) which in addition to OMAP includes the Secretary’s Office, the Offices of Long-Term Living (OLTL), Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (OMHSAS), and Developmental Programs (ODP).