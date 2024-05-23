Medicaid Continuous Coverage FAQs

The best thing you can do now is make sure your phone number, email, and mailing address are up –to date with the DHS. You can update your information through COMPASS and sign up for text or email alerts to get information faster when it is your time to renew. If you cannot access COMPASS, you can update your contact information by calling the Customer Service Center at 1-877-395-8930 or 215-560-7226 in Philadelphia.



Also, we encourage you to opt-in to receive text messages from DHS. This is the easiest and fastest way to get reminders and alerts from us about your benefits and events.

Watch for mail, emails, and texts from DHS. Messages from DHS are sent to inform you of important things needed for your benefits or to let you know about other programs that could help you and your loved ones.