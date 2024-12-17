Overview of CHIP

There are a lot of reasons why kids or teens might not have health insurance —maybe their parents lost a job, don't have health insurance at work, or maybe other options just cost too much.

Whatever the reason, if your child or teen is uninsured and ineligible for Medicaid, the Children's Health Insurance Program — or CHIP — may be able to help. Having high-quality, low-cost health insurance helps put your mind at ease and puts your children in a better position to thrive and grow into healthy adults.

Children who have health insurance generally have better health throughout their childhood and into their teens. They are more likely to:

Receive needed shots that prevent disease

Get treatment for recurring illnesses such as ear infections and asthma

Access preventive care that keeps them healthy

Get sick less frequently

Receive the treatment they need when they are sick

Maintain better attendance and performance at school

Coverage through CHIP provides your kids with all of these valuable advantages.

CHIP is brought to you by leading health insurance companies. You'll have a choice of major insurance companies with networks of physicians, specialists, and care facilities near you. Your kids may even be able to keep visiting the same doctors they see today.