Medicaid & CHIP Recipient Communications

Text Nudge 1



Text Nudge 1 is a text message that lets MA and CHIP recipients know that their renewal has been mailed and requires action.

English Text: "KEEP your benefits! Your renewal packet has been mailed to you and will take several days to arrive in the mail. Log in to your MyCOMPASS account NOW to submit your renewal TODAY at dhs.pa.gov/COMPASS or by phone at 1-866-550-4355."