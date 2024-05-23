Contact Information

Medical Assistance Quick Reference Guide
Issue
Contact Number
If you need help completing your health care application
Consumer Service Center
If you have questions about Cash, Medical Assistance or SNAP benefits, or want to report a change
Statewide Customer Service Center
If you live in Philadelphia and have questions about your Cash, Medical Assistance or SNAP benefits, or want to report a change
Philadelphia Customer Service Center
If you have questions about any of your benefits, need general benefit information, or want to report a concern
DHS Helpline
If you have questions about how to enroll in managed care
PA Enrollment Services (Maximus) MCO
Media inquiries
Please contact the DHS Press and Communications Office.