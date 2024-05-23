Contact Information

Issue Contact Number

If you need help completing your health care application

Consumer Service Center

1-866-550-4355

TTY 1-877-202-3021

If you have questions about Cash, Medical Assistance or SNAP benefits, or want to report a change Statewide Customer Service Center

1-877-395-8930

If you live in Philadelphia and have questions about your Cash, Medical Assistance or SNAP benefits, or want to report a change Philadelphia Customer Service Center

1-215-560-7226

If you have questions about any of your benefits, need general benefit information, or want to report a concern DHS Helpline

1-800-692-7462

TYY 1-800-451-5886