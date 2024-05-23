Contact Information

Skip to agency navigation
    Medical Assistance Quick Reference Guide

    Issue

    Contact Number

    If you need help completing your health care application

    Consumer Service Center
    1-866-550-4355
    TTY 1-877-202-3021

    If you have questions about Cash, Medical Assistance or SNAP benefits, or want to report a change

    Statewide Customer Service Center
    1-877-395-8930

    If you live in Philadelphia and have questions about your Cash, Medical Assistance or SNAP benefits, or want to report a change

    Philadelphia Customer Service Center
    1-215-560-7226

    If you have questions about any of your benefits, need general benefit information, or want to report a concern

    DHS Helpline
    1-800-692-7462
    TYY 1-800-451-5886

    If you have questions about how to enroll in managed care

    PA Enrollment Services (Maximus) MCO
    1-800-440-3989
    TTY 1-800-618-4225

