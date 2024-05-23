Skip to agency navigation
    Physical Health Managed Care

    ​Physical HealthChoices Managed Care Organizations (MCOs)

    Map of PA with regions color coded. See text in page content below for details.

    Lehigh/Capital Counties

    Lehigh/Capital Counties in the HealthChoices Program: Adams, Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Northampton, Perry, York

    HealthChoices Physical Health Plans

    ​Member Services Phone Numbers

    ​Special Needs Units Phone Numbers

    AmeriHealth Caritas Pennsylvania

    ​Phone: 888-991-7200
    TTY: 888-987-5704

    ​Phone: 800-684-5503
    TTY: 888-987-5704

    ​​Geisinger Health Plan

    Phone: ​855-227-1302
    TTY: 711

    ​Phone: 855-214-8100
    TTY: 711

    ​​Health Partners Plans

    ​Phone: 800-553-0784
    TTY: 877-454-8477

    ​866-500-4571
    TTY: 215-849-1579

    Highmark Wholecare

    ​Phone: 800-392-1147
    TTY: 711

    ​Phone: 800-642-3550
    TTY: 711

    UPMC for You, Inc.

    ​Phone: 800-286-4242
    TTY: 800-361-2629

    Phone: ​866-463-1462
    TTY: 800-361-2629

    Northeast Counties

    Northast Counties in the HealthChoices Program: Bradford, Carbon, Centre, Clinton, Columbia, Juniata, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Lycoming, Mifflin, Monroe, Montour, Northumberland, Pike, Schuylkill, Snyder, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Tioga, Union, Wayne, Wyoming

    ​HealthChoices Physical Health Plans

    ​Member Services Phone Numbers

    ​Special Needs Units Phone Numbers

    AmeriHealth Caritas Northeast

    Phone: 855-809-9200
    TTY: 855-859-4109

    Phone: 888-498-0766
    TTY: 855-859-4109

    Geisinger Health Plan

    Phone: 855-227-1302
    TTY: 711

    Phone: 855-214-8100
    TTY: 711

    Health Partners Plans

    ​Phone: 800-553-0784
    TTY 877-454-8477

    ​Phone: 866-500-4571
    TTY 215-849-1579

    UPMC for You, Inc.

    Phone: ​800-286-4242
    TTY 800-361-2629

    Phone: ​866-463-1462
    TTY 800-361-2629

    Northwest Counties

    Northwest Counties in the HealthChoices Program: Cameron, Clarion, Clearfield, Crawford, Elk, Erie, Forest, Jefferson, McKean, Mercer, Potter, Venango, Warren

    ​HealthChoices Physical Health Plans

    ​Member Services Phone Numbers

    ​Special Needs Units Phone Numbers

    AmeriHealth Caritas Pennsylvania

    ​Phone: 888-991-7200
    TTY: 888-987-5704

    ​Phone: 800-684-5503
    TTY: 888-987-5704

    Geisinger Health Plan

    Phone: ​​855-227-1302
    TTY: 711

    Phone: ​855-214-8100
    TTY: 711

    Health Partners Plans

    ​Phone: 800-553-0784
    TTY: 877-454-8477

    ​Phone: 866-500-4571
    TTY: 215-849-1579

    UPMC for You, Inc.

    ​Phone: 800-286-4242
    TTY: 800-361-2629

    Phone: ​866-463-1462
    TTY: 800-361-2629

    Southeast Counties

    Southeast Counties in the HealthChoices Program: Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, Philadelphia

    ​HealthChoices Physical Health Plans

    ​Member Services Phone Numbers

    ​Special Needs Units Phone Numbers

    Geisinger Health Plan

    ​Phone: 855-227-1302
    TTY: 711

    ​Phone: 855-214-8100
    TTY: 711

    Health Partners Plans

    ​Phone: 800-553-0784
    TTY: 877-454-8477

    Phone: ​866-500-4571
    TTY: 215-849-1579

    Highmark Wholecare

    ​Phone: 800-392-1147
    TTY: 711

    ​Phone: 800-642-3550
    TTY: 711

    Keystone FirstPhone: 800-521-6860
    TTY: 800-684-5505    		Phone: 800-573-4100
    TTY: 800-684-5505

    UPMC for You, Inc.

    ​Phone: 800-286-4242
    TTY: 800-361-2629

    Phone: ​866-463-1462
    TTY: 800-361-2629

    Southwest Counties

    Southwest Counties in the HealthChoices Program: Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Bedford, Blair, Butler, Cambria, Fayette, Greene, Indiana, Lawrence, Somerset, Washington, Westmoreland

    ​HealthChoices Physical Health Plans

    ​Member Services Phone Numbers

    ​Special Needs Units Phone Numbers

    Amerihealth Caritas

    ​Phone: 888-991-7200
    TTY: 888-987-5704

    Phone: 800-684-5503
    TTY: 888-987-5704

    Geisinger Health Plan

    ​Phone: 855-227-1302
    TTY: 711

    Phone: ​855-214-8100
    TTY: 711

    Health Partners Plans

    Phone: 800-553-0784
    TTY: 877-454-8477

    Phone: 866-500-4571
    TTY: 215-849-1579

    United Healthcare Community Plan

    ​Phone: 800-414-9025
    TTY: 711

    Phone: 877-844-8844
    TTY: 711​

    UPMC for you, Inc.

    Phone: ​800-286-4242
    TTY 800-361-2629

    ​Phone: 866-463-1462
    TTY 800-361-2629