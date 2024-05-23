​Physical HealthChoices Managed Care Organizations (MCOs)

Lehigh/Capital Counties
Lehigh/Capital Counties in the HealthChoices Program: Adams, Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Northampton, Perry, York
HealthChoices Physical Health Plans
Member Services Phone Numbers
Special Needs Units Phone Numbers
Phone: 888-991-7200
Phone: 800-684-5503
Phone: 855-227-1302
Phone: 855-214-8100
Phone: 800-553-0784
866-500-4571
Phone: 800-392-1147
Phone: 800-642-3550
Phone: 800-286-4242
Phone: 866-463-1462
Northeast Counties
Northast Counties in the HealthChoices Program: Bradford, Carbon, Centre, Clinton, Columbia, Juniata, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Lycoming, Mifflin, Monroe, Montour, Northumberland, Pike, Schuylkill, Snyder, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Tioga, Union, Wayne, Wyoming
HealthChoices Physical Health Plans
Member Services Phone Numbers
Special Needs Units Phone Numbers
Phone: 855-809-9200
Phone: 888-498-0766
Phone: 855-227-1302
Phone: 855-214-8100
Phone: 800-553-0784
Phone: 866-500-4571
Phone: 800-286-4242
Phone: 866-463-1462
Northwest Counties
Northwest Counties in the HealthChoices Program: Cameron, Clarion, Clearfield, Crawford, Elk, Erie, Forest, Jefferson, McKean, Mercer, Potter, Venango, Warren
HealthChoices Physical Health Plans
Member Services Phone Numbers
Special Needs Units Phone Numbers
Phone: 888-991-7200
Phone: 800-684-5503
Phone: 855-227-1302
Phone: 855-214-8100
Phone: 800-553-0784
Phone: 866-500-4571
Phone: 800-286-4242
Phone: 866-463-1462
Southeast Counties
Southeast Counties in the HealthChoices Program: Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, Philadelphia
HealthChoices Physical Health Plans
Member Services Phone Numbers
Special Needs Units Phone Numbers
Phone: 855-227-1302
Phone: 855-214-8100
Phone: 800-553-0784
Phone: 866-500-4571
Phone: 800-392-1147
Phone: 800-642-3550
|Keystone First
|Phone: 800-521-6860
TTY: 800-684-5505
|Phone: 800-573-4100
TTY: 800-684-5505
Phone: 800-286-4242
Phone: 866-463-1462
Southwest Counties
Southwest Counties in the HealthChoices Program: Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Bedford, Blair, Butler, Cambria, Fayette, Greene, Indiana, Lawrence, Somerset, Washington, Westmoreland
HealthChoices Physical Health Plans
Member Services Phone Numbers
Special Needs Units Phone Numbers
Phone: 888-991-7200
Phone: 800-684-5503
Phone: 855-227-1302
Phone: 855-214-8100
Phone: 800-553-0784
Phone: 866-500-4571
Phone: 800-414-9025
Phone: 877-844-8844
Phone: 800-286-4242
Phone: 866-463-1462