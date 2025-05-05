Skip to agency navigation
    Physical ​HealthChoices

    For Providers

    The Physical HealthChoices program is the name of Pennsylvania's mandatory managed care programs for Medical Assistance recipients.

    Through physical health managed care organizations (MCOs), recipients receive quality medical care and timely access to all appropriate physical health services, whether the services are delivered on an inpatient or outpatient basis.

    The Department of Human Services' Office of Medical Assistance Programs (OMAP) oversees the physical health component of the HealthChoices program.