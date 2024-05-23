Intensive Behavioral Health Services (IBHS) support children, youth, and young adults with mental, emotional, and behavioral health needs.
IBHS offers a wide array of services that meet the needs of these individuals in their homes, schools, and communities.
IBHS has three categories of service:
- Individual services which provide services to one child;
- Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) which is a specific behavioral approach to services; and
- Group services which are most often provided to multiple children at a specific place.
- Evidence-based treatment (EBT) can be delivered through individual services, ABA services, and group services.
IBHS Regulations
- Annex A: Intensive Behavioral Health Services Regulations The annex is the body of the regulations and contains the requirements to provide and bill for IBHS.
- Preamble: Intensive Behavioral Health Services Regulations The preamble contains the overview of the regulations (to include purpose, background, accomplishments, and benefits, etc.) as well as the public comments which are in a question-and-answer format.
IBHS Contact Information
In order to provide IBHS services an agency must be licensed by OMHSAS. If you have questions regarding the licensure process please contact the applicable OMHSAS Field Office:
|Office
|Contact
|Counties Served
|Central Field Office
|Scott Liddick — scliddick@pa.gov
Phone: 717-705-8395
|Adams, Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Centre, Clinton, Columbia, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Juniata, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lycoming, Mifflin, Montour, Northumberland, Perry, Snyder, Somerset, Union, York
|Northeast Field Office
|Leigh Ann Ksiazek — leksiazek@pa.gov
Phone: 570-963-4335
|Berks, Bradford, Carbon, Lackawanna, Lehigh, Luzerne, Monroe, Northhampton, Pike, Schuylkill, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Tioga, Wayne, Wyoming
|Southeast Field Office
|Scott Ashenfelter — sashenfelt@pa.gov
Phone: 610-313-5844
|Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, Philadelphia
|Western Field Office
|Rich Latsko — rlatsko@pa.gov
Phone: 412-565-5226
|Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Cameron, Clarion, Clearfield, Crawford, Elk, Erie, Fayette, Forest, Greene, Indiana, Jefferson, Lawrence, McKean, Mercer, Potter, Venango, Warren, Washington, Westmoreland
IBHS Publications
- OMHSAS Bulletin: OMHSAS-20-07 IBHS FFS Prior Auth Bulletin
- OMHSAS Bulletin: Updates to Procedure Codes for IBHS Agencies
- Attachment: Updated IBHS Procedure Codes — March 2021
- OMHSAS Bulletin: OMHSAS-22-03 Provision of One-to-One IBHS in Licensed Locations - Updated 6/28/22
- OMHSAS MNG Bulletin
- Attachment: OMHSAS MNG Bulletin: Individual Services — March 2021
- OMHSAS MNG Bulletin: ABA Services — March 2021
- OMHSAS MNG Bulletin: Group Services — March 2021
- IBHS Initial Outreach Letter — Sept. 25, 2019
- Service Description Checklist
- Application for Certificate of Compliance (PW 633)
- License Application Instructions
- IBHS Acronyms
- Behavioral Health MCO Contacts and Counties Served
- OHMSAS-16-03: Revised Procedure for Waiver of Regulations & Standards
- OHMSAS IBHS Contacts
- IBHS Approved EBT Programs
- IBHS Department Approval Training Process — Jan. 30, 2020
- IBHS Training Approval Form
- IBHS Bulletin: OMHSAS-20-01 — Procedure Codes for IBHS Providers
IBHS Training & Webinars
2021 Statewide Webinars
- May 11, 2021 - IBHS Updates Webinar OMHSAS hosted a statewide IBHS webinar on May 11th from 1:00-3:00pm. The webinar included helpful tips and reminders regarding fee for service prior authorization instructions, licensing and regulatory requirements and Department approved IBHS training.
**If you have questions or concerns related to IBHS, please e-mail us at RA-PWIBHS@pa.gov.
2020 Statewide Training
- January 9, 2020 Statewide Community Residential Rehabilitation: Host Home Providers Forum; Behavioral Health Alliance of Rural Pennsylvania (BHARP) The forum was in-person only and discussed CRR-HH providers implementation of the Medical Assistance treatment component through the IBHS license.
2020 Statewide Webinars
January 10, 2020 — ABA Provider Webinar Webinar presentation materials If you believe that you have questions that will be helpful in developing upcoming trainings and FAQs, please submit them to RA-PWIBHS@pa.gov.
2019 Statewide Webinars
- Oct. 4, 2019 — View the presentation(opens in a new tab) | Presentation materials
- Nov. 20, 2019 — View the presentation | Presentation materials
Regional Training Forums
The intent of the forums was to have a discussion regarding the information presented during the statewide webinar held on Oct. 4, as well as to gather any outstanding questions.
- Western Region
- Oct. 10 — Westmoreland Case Management and Supports; Greensburg, PA
- Oct. 11 — George Junior Republic; Grove City, PA
- Central Region
- Oct. 16 — Keystone Building, Hearing Room 1; Harrisburg, PA
- Southeast Region
- Oct. 21 — Norristown State Hospital Building 33, Multipurpose Room; Norristown, PA
- Northeast Region
- Oct. 22 — John Heinz Institute of Rehabilitation Medicine; Wilkes-Barre, PA
- Nov. 14 — Sacred Heart Hospital Auditorium; Allentown, PA