Intensive Behavioral Health Services (IBHS) support children, youth, and young adults with mental, emotional, and behavioral health needs.

IBHS offers a wide array of services that meet the needs of these individuals in their homes, schools, and communities.

IBHS has three categories of service:

Individual services which provide services to one child; Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) which is a specific behavioral approach to services; and Group services which are most often provided to multiple children at a specific place. Evidence-based treatment (EBT) can be delivered through individual services, ABA services, and group services.

IBHS Regulations

