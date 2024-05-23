-
ASAM Provider Rates
Financial Reporting Requirements (FRR)
HealthChoices Examination Guide: Behavioral/Physical Health & Community HealthChoices
HealthChoices Examination Guide: Supplemental Guidance Behavioral Health
Program Standards and Requirements (PSR)
Program Standards and Requirements (PSR): Appendices
Telephonic Psychiatric Consultation Service Program (TiPS)
OMHSAS Publications
- A Call for Change: Towards a Recovery-Oriented Mental Health Service System
- A Plan for Promoting Housing and Recovery-Oriented Services
- Housing and the Sequential Intercept Model: A How-To Guide — For Planning for the Housing Needs of Individuals with Justice Involvement & Mental Illness
- Hope for Pennsylvanians: Healthy Planning to Stay Calm in an Emergency & How to Cope Following Disasters and Emergencies
- OMHSAS Strategic Plan for Cultural Competence
- Mental Health Parity and Addition Equity Act (MHPAEA/Parity) Final Report
OMHSAS Resources
NCQA or URAC Certifications
As per CFR 438.332, the department posts the certificate of accreditation by a Private Independent Entity. The posted certificates reflect the following agencies: the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) and the Utilization Review Accreditation Commission (URAC).
External Quality Review Projects
The Balanced Budget Act (BBA) of 1997 requires that state agencies contract with an External Quality Review Organization to conduct an annual external quality review of the services provided by contracted Medicaid Managed Care Organizations.
- 2023 PA Statewide Annual Technical Report
- 2022 PA Statewide Annual Technical Report
- 2021 PA Statewide Annual Technical Report
- 2020 PA Statewide Annual Technical Report
- 2019 PA Statewide Annual Technical Report
- 2018 PA Statewide Annual Technical Report
- 2017 PA Statewide Annual Technical Report
- 2016 PA Statewide Annual Technical Report
- 2015 PA Statewide Annual Technical Report
- 2023 Community Behavioral Health Technical Report
- 2022 Community Behavioral Health Technical Report
- 2021 Community Behavioral Health Technical Report
- 2020 Community Behavioral Health Technical Report
- 2019 Community Behavioral Health Technical Report
- 2018 Community Behavioral Health Technical Report
- 2017 Community Behavioral Health Technical Report
- 2016 Community Behavioral Health Technical Report
- 2015 Community Behavioral Health Technical Report