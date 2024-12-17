Skip to agency navigation
    Intensive Behavioral Health Services

    Intensive Behavioral Health Services (IBHS) support children, youth, and young adults with mental, emotional, and behavioral health needs.

    IBHS offers a wide array of services that meet the needs of these individuals in their homes, schools, and communities.

    IBHS has three categories of service:

    1. Individual services which provide services to one child;
    2. Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) which is a specific behavioral approach to services; and
    3. Group services which are most often provided to multiple children at a specific place. 
      • Evidence-based treatment (EBT) can be delivered through individual services, ABA services, and group services.

    IBHS Regulations

    IBHS Contact Information

    In order to provide IBHS services an agency must be licensed by OMHSAS. If you have questions regarding the licensure process please contact the applicable OMHSAS Field Office:

    OfficeContact Counties Served
    Central Field OfficeScott Liddick — scliddick@pa.gov
    Phone: 717-705-8395     		Adams, Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Centre, Clinton, Columbia, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Juniata, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lycoming, Mifflin, Montour, Northumberland, Perry, Snyder, Somerset, Union, York
    Northeast Field OfficeLeigh Ann Ksiazek — leksiazek@pa.gov
    Phone: 570-963-4335     		Berks, Bradford, Carbon, Lackawanna, Lehigh, Luzerne, Monroe, Northhampton, Pike, Schuylkill, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Tioga, Wayne, Wyoming
    Southeast Field OfficeScott Ashenfelter — sashenfelt@pa.gov
    Phone: 610-313-5844     		Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, Philadelphia
    Western Field OfficeRich Latsko — rlatsko@pa.gov
    Phone: 412-565-5226     		Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Cameron, Clarion, Clearfield, Crawford, Elk, Erie, Fayette, Forest, Greene, Indiana, Jefferson, Lawrence, McKean, Mercer, Potter, Venango, Warren, Washington, Westmoreland

    IBHS Publications

    IBHS Training & Webinars

    2021 Statewide Webinars

    **If you have questions or concerns related to IBHS, please e-mail us at RA-PWIBHS@pa.gov.

    2020 Statewide Training

    • January 9, 2020 Statewide Community Residential Rehabilitation: Host Home Providers Forum; Behavioral Health Alliance of Rural Pennsylvania (BHARP) The forum was in-person only and discussed CRR-HH providers implementation of the Medical Assistance treatment component through the IBHS license.

    2020 Statewide Webinars

    2019 Statewide Webinars

    Regional Training Forums

    The intent of the forums was to have a discussion regarding the information presented during the statewide webinar held on Oct. 4, as well as to gather any outstanding questions.

    • Western Region
      • Oct. 10 — Westmoreland Case Management and Supports; Greensburg, PA
      • Oct. 11 — George Junior Republic; Grove City, PA
    • Central Region
      • Oct. 16 — Keystone Building, Hearing Room 1; Harrisburg, PA
    • Southeast Region
      • Oct. 21 — Norristown State Hospital Building 33, Multipurpose Room; Norristown, PA
    • Northeast Region
      • Oct. 22 — John Heinz Institute of Rehabilitation Medicine; Wilkes-Barre, PA
      • Nov. 14 — Sacred Heart Hospital Auditorium; Allentown, PA