​Section 1115 Waiver Application for Substance Use Disorder

The purpose of this demonstration is to afford continued access to high-quality, medically necessary treatment for opioid use disorder (OUD) and other substance use disorders (SUDs) through Pennsylvania’s mandatory behavioral health managed care program (Behavioral HealthChoices) administered by the Behavioral Health Managed Care Organizations. Services furnished through this Demonstration will not be available under the Fee-for-Service delivery system. Pennsylvania recognizes the importance of a full continuum of treatment services, including residential services that are provided in a cost-effective manner and for a length of stay that is governed by appropriate clinical guidelines. This demonstration is critical to provide the necessary funding to support the continuation of medically necessary services.





Copies of the application are available upon written request:

Director, Bureau of Policy, Planning, and Program Development,

Office of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services,

11th Floor Commonwealth Tower,

303 Walnut Street, Harrisburg, PA 17101