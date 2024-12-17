Adult Autism Waiver (AAW)

Waiver Information
Effective Date: January 1, 2025 — Note: For historical and comparison purposes, please see below for previously approved amendment information.
Eligibility Requirements
- Must be age 21 or older.
- Level of Care
- Medical Evaluation
- Diagnosis of autism
- Recommended for an intermediate care facility (ICF) level of care based on a medical evaluation
- Determined eligible for Medical Assistance (MA)
- Meet the financial requirements as determined by your local County Assistance Office
Available Services
In addition to Supports Coordination, the following services are offered under the Adult Autism Waiver:
- Assistive Technology
- Career Planning
- Job Finding
- Vocational Assessment
- Community Transition Services
- Day Habilitation
- Family Support
- Home Modifications
- Nutritional Consultation
- Remote Supports
- Residential Habilitation
- Respite
- Small Group Employment
- Specialized Skill Development
- Behavioral Specialist Services
- Systematic Skill Building
- Community Support
- Supports Coordination
- Supported Employment
- Extended Employment Supports
- Intensive Job Coaching
- Temporary Supplemental Services
- Therapies (Occupational, Speech and Language, Counseling)
- Transportation
- Vehicle Modifications
Note: For historical and comparison purposes, the below links are accessible to view the previous approved Person/Family Directed Support Waivers:
- PA Adult Autism Waiver, Effective May 1, 2024
- PA Adult Autism Waiver, Effective November 1, 2023
- PA Adult Autism Waiver, Effective January 1, 2023
- PA Adult Autism Waiver, Effective April 1, 2022
- PA Adult Autism Waiver effective July 1, 2021
- Adult Autism Waiver Amendment, Effective January 1, 2020
- Adult Autism Waiver Amendment, Effective October 31, 2017
- Adult Autism Waiver Renewal, Effective July 1, 2016