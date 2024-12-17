Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    Intellectual Disabilites & Autism

    Adult Autism Waiver (AAW)

    The Adult Autism Waiver (AAW) is a 1915(c) Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS) Medicaid waiver designed to provide long-term services and supports for community living, tailored to the specific needs of adults age 21 or older with ASD. The program is designed to help adults with autism spectrum disorder participate in their communities in the way they want to, based upon their identified needs.

    Waiver Information

      View the Adult Autism Waiver

      Effective Date: January 1, 2025 — Note: For historical and comparison purposes, please see below for previously approved amendment information.

        Eligibility Requirements

        • Must be age 21 or older.
        • Level of Care 
          • Medical Evaluation
          • Diagnosis of autism
        • Recommended for an intermediate care facility (ICF) level of care based on a medical evaluation
        • Determined eligible for Medical Assistance (MA)
        • Meet the financial requirements as determined by your local County Assistance Office

        Directory of Providers

        •  Services & Supports Directory on COMPASS
        • Services & Supports Directory on MyODP

         

        Available Services

        In addition to Supports Coordination, the following services are offered under the Adult Autism Waiver:

        • Assistive Technology 
        • Career Planning
          • Job Finding
          • Vocational Assessment
        • Community Transition Services
        • Day Habilitation
        • Family Support
        • Home Modifications
        • Nutritional Consultation
        • Remote Supports
        • Residential Habilitation
        • Respite
        • Small Group Employment
        • Specialized Skill Development
          • Behavioral Specialist Services
          • Systematic Skill Building
          • Community Support
        • Supports Coordination
        • Supported Employment
          • Extended Employment Supports
          • Intensive Job Coaching
        • Temporary Supplemental Services
        • Therapies (Occupational, Speech and Language, Counseling)
        • Transportation
        • Vehicle Modifications