Intellectual Disabilites & Autism

Adult Autism Waiver (AAW)

The Adult Autism Waiver (AAW) is a 1915(c) Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS) Medicaid waiver designed to provide long-term services and supports for community living, tailored to the specific needs of adults age 21 or older with ASD. The program is designed to help adults with autism spectrum disorder participate in their communities in the way they want to, based upon their identified needs.