Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    Medicaid Unwinding

    Final Monthly Unwind Renewal Outcomes

    The following data represents the final outcomes for individuals who had a Medicaid renewal date who are beyond the 90-day reconsideration and appeal window. This data differs from the monthly data tracker and information submitted to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) because it accounts for appeals, reconsideration, or other administrative remedies.

    If a Medicaid closes after the renewal is due, an individual has 90 days to return their renewal late, submit missing or alternate documentation, or request reconsideration for DHS to reconsider their eligibility without the need for a new application. An individual can also formally appeal a Medicaid closure within 30 days of receiving their closure notice.

    Data submitted to CMS and hosted on DHS' Unwinding Data Tracker are point-in-time measurements looking at the previous month – they should be viewed as an immediate progress report on the previous month. This report will track final monthly outcomes after the 90-day window has closed. Closed individuals contained in this report could reopen in the future should they apply for assistance at a later date.

     

    Definition of Terms

    • Number and percent Remained Eligible: This is the number and percent of persons whose renewal was due in the reporting month who remained eligible for Medicaid. This includes individuals who may have initially had coverage closed but, have been reopened in Medicaid as a result of a reconsideration or because the individual filed an appeal.

    • Number and Percent Determined Ineligible: This is the number and percent of persons whose renewal was due in the reporting month who were determined ineligible for Medicaid for non-procedural reasons.

    • Number and Percent closed for Procedural Reasons: This is the number and percent of persons who failed to provide the required documentation for DHS to complete a renewal determination.

    Statewide Numbers

    MonthNumber and Percent Remained EligibleNumber and Percent Determined IneligibleNumber and Percent closed for Procedural reasons
    April 2023189,870
    71.82%    		33,262
    12.58%    		41,088
    15.54%
    May 2023182,160
    71.10%    		32,332
    12.62%    		41,614
    16.24%
    June 2023165,876
    73.07%    		27,873
    12.28%    		33,252
    14.65%
    July 2023
    		180,735
    73.59%
    		31,749
    12.93%
    		33,076
    13.47%
    August 2023218,900
    67.54%    		42,724
    13.18%    		62,355
    19.24%
    September 2023185,523
    68.58%    		38,528
    14.24%    		44,901
    16.60%
    October 2023
    		186,867
    69.26%
    		37,723
    13.98%
    		41,702
    16.46%
    November 2023
    		179,009
    70.65%
    		35,691
    14.09%
    		38,664
    15.26%
    December 2023
    		195,809
    69.98%
    		39,707
    14.11%
    		44,643
    15.87%
    January 2024178,254
    71.39%    		34,717
    13.90%    		36,680
    14.69%
    February 2024187,519
    70.74%    		36,589
    13.80%    		40,962
    15.45%
    March 2024200,291
    69.88%    		40,612
    14.17%    		45,723
    15.95%

    Gender

    GenderNumber and Percent Remained EligibleNumber and Percent Determined IneligibleNumber and Percent closed for Procedural reasons
    April 2023
    Female103,982
    73.09%    		17,995
    12.65%    		20,295
    14.26%
    Male
    		85,888
    70.46%    		15,208
    12.48%    		20,793
    17.06%
    Unknown--59
    100%    		--
    May 2023
    Female99,582
    2.36%
    		17,498
    12.72%    		20,487
    14.89%
    Male82,578
    69.66%    		14,786
    12.47%    		21,127
    17.82%
    Unknown--48
    100%    		--
    June 2023
    Female90,984
    74.22%    		15,306
    12.49%    		16,287
    13.29%
    Male74,892
    71.73%    		12,542
    12.01%    		16,965
    16.25%
    Unknown--25
    100%    		--
    July 2023
    Female98,921
    74.58%    		17,383
    13.11%    		16,315
    12.30%
    Male81,114
    72.43%    		14,363
    12.72%    		16,761
    14.84%
    Unknown--3
    100%    		--
    August 2023
    Female119,484
    69.10%    		23,139
    13.38%    		30,219
    17.48%
    Male99,416
    65.75%    		19,585
    12.95%    		32,136
    21.25%
    Unknown------
    September 2023
    Female101,128
    69.60%    		21,223
    14.61%    		22,152
    15.25%
    Male84,395
    67.40%    		17,305
    13.82%    		22,749
    18.17%
    Unknown------
    October 2023
    Female101,566
    70.53%    		20,742
    14.80%    		20,907
    14.42%
    Male85,301
    68.37%    		16,981
    13.61%    		20,795
    17.67%
    Unknown------
    November 2023
    Female96,329
    71.44%    		19,353
    14.35%    		19,163
    14.21%
    Male82,680
    69.76%    		16,338
    13.79%    		19,501
    16.45%
    Unknown------
    December 2023
    Female105,799
    70.41%    		21,741
    14.77%    		22,066
    14.69%
    Male90,010
    68.65%    		17,966
    13.70%    		22,577
    17.52%
    Unknown------
    January 2024
    Female96,777
    72.45%    		18,967
    14.20%    		17,840
    13.35%
    Male81,477
    70.20%    		15,750
    13.57%    		18,840
    16.23%
    Unknown------
    February 2024
    Female101,669
    71.95%    		19,837
    14.04%    		19,797
    14.01%
    Male85,850
    69.36%    		16,572
    13.53%    		21,165
    17.10%
    Unknown------
    March 2024
    Female108,652
    70.86%    		22,165
    14.46%    		22,500
    14.67%
    Male91,639
    68.74%    		18,447
    13.84%    		23,223
    17.42%
    Unknown------

     

    Race and Ethnicity

    RaceNumber and Percent Remained EligibleNumber and Percent Determined IneligibleNumber and Percent closed for Procedural reasons
    April 2023
    Asian7,503
    74.47%
    		1,193
    11.84%    		1,380
    13.69%
    Black
    		45,489
    74.88%    		6,970
    11.47%    		8,294
    13.65%
    White102,717
    70.65%    		18,868
    12.98%    		23,800
    16.37%
    Other34,161
    93.00%    		6,231
    3.25%    		7,612
    3.76%
    May 2023
    Asian7,241
    73.25%    		1,208
    12.22%    		1,434
    14.51%
    Black43,017
    72.76%    		7,086
    11.99%    		8,989
    15.20%
    White99,199
    70.63%    		17,998
    12.81%    		23,208
    16.52%
    Other32,703
    69.97%    		6,040
    12.92%    		7,983
    17.08%
    June 2023
    Asian6,446
    74.83%    		1,044
    12.12%    		1,124
    13.05%
    Black40,535
    75.14%    		5,988
    11.10%    		7,417
    13.75%
    White89,702
    72.80%    		15,526
    12.60%    		17,973
    14.59%
    Other29,193
    70.77%    		5,315
    12.88%    		6,738
    16.33%
    July2023
    Asian7,269
    |76.13%    		1,153
    12.08%    		1,126
    11.79%
    Black42,822
    75.28%    		6,716
    11.81%    		7,325
    12.88%
    White98,375
    73.20%    		17,998
    13.39%    		18,009
    13.40%
    Other32,269
    72.07%    		5,882
    13.14%    		6,616
    14.78%
    August 2023
    Asian8,776
    69.66%    		1,619
    12.85%    		2,196
    17.43%
    Black49,417
    71.52%    		8,261
    11.96%    		11,365
    16.45%
    White122,148
    66.29%    		24,891
    13.51%    		37,172
    20.17%
    Other38,559
    66.30%    		7,953
    13.67%    		11,622
    19.98%
    September 2023
    Asian6,827
    69.73%    		1,356
    13.85%    		1,554
    15.87%
    Black43,105
    71.04%    		7,799
    12.85%    		9,056
    14.92%
    White102,900
    67.90%    		22,309
    14.72%    		25,809
    17.03%
    Other32,691
    67.41%    		7,064
    14.57%    		8,482
    17.49%
    October 2023
    Asian7,575
    70.50%    		1,421
    13.85%    		1,602
    14.91%
    Black42,812
    71.41%    		7,258
    14.25%    		7,857
    14.01%
    White102,462
    68.66%    		21,982
    14.72%    		24,091
    16.14%
    Other34,018
    68.20%    		7,152
    14.34%    		8,152
    16.94%
    November 2023
    Asian6,994
    71.90%    		1,325
    13.62%    		1,408
    14.48%
    Black41,813
    75.36%    		6,913
    12.46%    		6,753
    12.17%
    White97,207
    69.22%    		20,654
    14.71%    		22,564
    16.07%
    Other32,995
    69.12%    		6,799
    14.24%    		7,939
    16.63%
    December 2023
    Asian7,680
    72.34%    		1,397
    13.76%    		1,467
    13.82%
    Black46,402
    73.43%    		8,042
    12.73%    		8,301
    13.74%
    White106,237
    68.36%    		23,014
    14.76%    		26,273
    16.86%
    Other35,490
    68.65%    		7,254
    14.63%    		8,602
    16.64%
    January 2024
    Asian6,945
    74.59%    		1,270
    13.64%    		1,096
    11.77%
    Black42,666
    75.19%    		7,238
    12.76%    		6,842
    12.06%
    White96,931
    70.01%    		19,773
    14.28%    		21,749
    15.71%
    Other32,252
    70.60%    		6,436
    14.09%    		6,993
    15.31%
    February 2024
    Asian7,685
    73.23%    		1,429
    13.62%    		1,380
    13.15%
    Black44,195
    73.49%    		7,596
    12.63%    		8,338
    13.87%
    White101,486
    69.77%    		20,556
    14.13%    		23,417
    16.10%
    Other34,153
    69.71%    		7,008
    14.30%    		7,827
    15.98%
    March 2024
    Asian8,273
    72.76%    		1,523
    13.39%    		1,575
    13.85%
    Black48,325
    73.07%    		8,623
    13.04%    		9,187
    13.89%
    White107,324
    68.55%    		23,002
    14.69%    		26,219
    16.75%
    Other36,369
    69.17%    		7,464
    14.20%    		8,742
    16.63%

     

    EthnicityNumber and Percent Remained EligibleNumber and Percent Determined IneligibleNumber and Percent closed for Procedural reasons
    April 2023
    Hispanic28,211
    72.38%    		5,038
    12.93%    		5,728
    14.70%
    Non-Hispanic161,506
    71.76%    		28,214
    12.54%    		35,357
    15.71%
    Unknown153
    92.17%    		< 11< 11
    May 2023
    Hispanic27,381
    71.32%    		4,867
    12.68%    		6,129
    15.97%
    Non-Hispanic154,681
    71.05%    		27,455
    12.61%    		35,483
    16.30%
    Unknown98 89.09%< 11< 11
    June 2023
    Hispanic27,589
    73.49%    		4,750
    12.65%    		5,202
    13.86%
    Non-Hispanic153,107
    73.62%    		26,967
    12.97%    		27,871
    13.40%
    Unknown39
    52.70%     		32
    43.24%    		3
    4.05%
    July 2023
    Hispanic24,596
    72.22%    		4,275
    12.55%    		5,184
    15.22%
    Non-Hispanic141,157
    73.20%    		23,585
    12.23%    		28,068
    14.56%
    Unknown123
    90.44%    		13
    9.56%    		 
    August 2023
    Hispanic32,861
    68.42%    		6,426
    13.38%    		8,729
    18.17%
    Non-Hispanic186,017
    67.39%    		36,278
    13.14%    		53,623
    19.43%
    Unknown22
    48.89%    		20
    44.44%    		3
    6.67%
    September 2023
    Hispanic27,642
    68.86%    		5,976
    14.44%    		6,750
    16.37%
    Non-Hispanic157,850
    68.54%    		32,697
    14.20%    		38,328
    16.64%
    Unknown31
    44.93%     		35
    50.72%    		3
    4.35%
    October 2023
    Hispanic26,348
    71.85%    		5,061
    13.80%    		5,263
    14.35%
    Non-Hispanic152,652
    70.46%    		30,602
    14.12%    		33,401
    15.42%
    Unknown9
    24.32%    		28
    75.68%    		0
    0.0%
    November 2023
    Hispanic27,642
    68.86%    		5,976
    14.44%    		6,750
    16.37%
    Non-Hispanic157,850
    68.54%    		32,697
    14.20%    		38,328
    16.64%
    Unknown31
    44.93%     		35
    50.72%    		3
    4.35%
    December 2023
    Hispanic29,122
    70.65%       		5,721
    13.75%       		6,466
    15.54%   
    Non-Hispanic166,673
    69.53%    		33,947
    14.36%    		38,177
    15.93%
    Unknown14
    26.42%     		39
    73.58%    		0
    0.0%

    Januar 2024
    Hispanic27,473
    71.96%    		5,299
    13.88%    		5,408
    14.16%
    Non-Hispanic150,777
    71.31%    		29,391
    13.90%    		31,271
    14.79%
    Unknown4
    6.25%    		27
    42.19%    		33
    51.56%
    February 2024
    Hispanic28,650
    71.38%    		5,580
    13.90%    		5,902
    14.71%
    Non-Hispanic158,856
    70.63%    		30,980
    13.77%    		35,060
    15.59%
    Unknown13
    30.95%    		29
    69.05%    		0
    0.00%
    March 2024
    Hispanic30,618
    70.75%    		6,063
    14.01%    		6,595
    15.24%
    Non-Hispanic169,657
    69.73%    		34,529
    14.19%    		39,128
    16.08%
    Unknown16
    44.44%    		20
    55.56%    		0
    0.00%

     

    Age Groups

    AgeNumber and Percent Remained EligibleNumber and Percent Determined IneligibleNumber and Percent closed for Procedural reasons
    April 2023
    0 – 2088,144
    80.83%    		8,357
    7.66%    		12,548
    11.51%
    21 – 5978,192
    63.68%    		19,949
    16.25%    		24,650
    20.07%
    60-647,628
    71.06%    		1,702
    15.86%    		1,404
    13.08%
    65 and over15,906
    73.48%    		3,254
    15.03%    		2,486
    11.48%
    May 2023
    0-2085,538
    80.57%    		7,851
    7.39%    		12,869
    12.11%
    21-5973,400
    62.20%    		19,384
    16.43%    		24,725
    20.95%
    60-647,223
    70.79%    		1,617
    15.85%    		1,363
    13.36%
    65 and over15,999
    73.74%    		3,030
    13.97%    		2,657
    12.25%
    June 2023
    0-2074,863
    83.64%    		5,477
    6.12%    		9,159
    10.23%
    21-5969,941
    64.27%     		18,155
    16.68%    		20,709
    19.03% 
    60-646,722
    71.70%    		1,503
    16.03%     		1,150
    12.27% 
    65 and over14,350
    74.27%    		2,738
    14.17%     		2,234
    11.56% 
    July 2023
    0-2087,050
    82.95%    		8,235
    7.85%    		9,633
    9.18%
    21-5972,537
    64.72%     		19,283
    17.21%    		20,242
    18.06% 
    60-646,656
    72.35%    		1,479
    16.08%     		1,065
    11.58% 
    65 and over14,492
    74.78%    		2,752
    14.20%     		2,136
    11.02% 
    August 2023
    0-20106,389
    78.99%    		9,923
    7.37%    		18,292
    13.58%
    21-5986,288
    56.91%    		26,863
    17.72%    		38,407
    25.33%
    60-648,112
    66.81%    		2,085
    17.17%    		1,943
    16.00%
    65 and over18,111
    70.52%    		3,853
    15.00%    		3,713
    14.46%
    September 2023
    0-2090,525
    79.45%    		9,234
    8.11%    		13,627
    11.96%
    21-5973,569
    58.68%     		24,138
    19.25%    		26,900
    21.46% 
    60-646,801
    66.38%    		1,902
    18.57%     		1,479
    14.44% 
    65 and over14,628
    69.84%    		3,253
    15.53%     		2,895
    13.82% 
    October 2023
    0-2086,864
    80.20%    		8,208
    8.58%    		12,104
    11.18%
    21-5977,073
    60.47%    		23,445
    18.32%    		25,186
    20.76%
    60-648,063
    65.97%    		2,392
    19.57%    		1,583
    13.95%
    65 and over14,867
    68.10%    		3,778
    17.31%     		2,829
    13.96% 
    November 2023
    0-2083,239
    82.01%    		7,711
    7.60%    		10,548
    10.39%
    21-5974,768
    61.65%    		22,441
    18.50%    		24,073
    19.85%
    60-647,625
    68.14%    		2,102
    18.79%     		1,462
    13.07% 
    65 and over13,377
    68.97%    		3,437
    17.72%    		2,581
    13.31%
    December 2023
    0-2091,462
    80.68%    		8,603
    7.59%    		12,834
    11.42%
    21-5979,236
    60.52%     		24,522
    18.67%    		27,057
    20.60% 
    60-648,221
    67.83%    		2,238
    18.77%     		1,620
    13.37% 
    65 and over16,890
    68.97%    		4,344
    17.91%     		3,132
    12.97% 
    Janaury 2024
    0  – 2084,582
    81.92%    		8,394
    8.13%    		10,268
    9.95%
    21 – 5971,302
    62.03%    		21,057
    18.32%    		22,591
    19.65%
    60-647,383
    70.07%    		1,845
    17.51%    		1,308
    12.41%
    65 and over14,987
    71.64%    		3,421
    16.35%    		2,513
    12.01%
    February 2024
    0  – 2087,155
    82.42%    		7,799
    7.38%    		10,771
    10.19%
    21 – 59
    		74,906
    60.58%    		22,971
    18.58%    		25,768
    20.84%
    60-648,223
    70.75%    		1,874
    16.12%    		1,525
    13.12%
    65 and over17,235
    71.58%    		3,945
    16.38%    		2,898
    12.04%
    March 2024
    0  – 2092,459
    82.08%    		8,394
    7.45%    		11,778
    10.46%
    21 – 5980,613
    59.69%    		25,626
    18.97%    		28,822
    21.34%
    60-648,818
    68.47%    		2,297
    17.84%    		1,763
    13.69%
    65 and over18,401
    70.62%    		4,295
    16.48%    		3,360
    12.90%

     

    County Data

    County ​
    		Number & Percent Remained EligbileNumber & Percent Determined IneligibleNumber & Percent Closed for Procedual Reasons
    Num.
    		Per. 
    		Num.PerNum.Per.
    Adams1,07568.56%20913.33%28418.11%
    Allegheny15,05269.90%2,77112.87%3,71117.23%
    Armstrong1,05773.30%20614.29%17912.41%
    Beaver2,28872.50%34210.84%52616.67%
    Bedford76971.27%15714.55%15314.18%
    Berks6,82369.81%1,49415.29%1,45714.91%
    Blair2,02874.75%35813.20%32712.05%
    Bradford88669.98%16312.88%21717.14%
    Bucks5,91568.63%1,12113.01%1,58318.37%
    Butler1,67368.85%26210.78%49520.37%
    Cambria2,19077.19%33611.84%31110.96%
    Cameron9879.67%1512.20%108.13%
    Carbon92370.95%15511.91%22317.14%
    Centre96666.39%20013.75%28919.86%
    Chester3,89864.62%71411.84%1,42023.54%
    Clarion46471.38%8312.77%10315.85%
    Clearfield1,36274.92%20711.39%24913.70%
    Clinton53872.90%648.67%13618.43%
    Columbia86770.89%12710.38%22918.72%
    Crawford1,26673.99%22913.38%21612.62%
    Cumberland2,66768.45%50112.86%72818.69%
    Dauphin4,88769.53%73910.51%1,40319.96%
    Delaware8,59070.42%1,50412.33%2,10417.25%
    Elk40166.61%6911.46%13221.93%
    Erie5,01871.70%79211.32%1,18916.99%
    Fayette2,37974.44%41312.92%40412.64%
    Forest10173.72%1510.95%2115.33%
    Franklin1,89869.52%34312.56%48917.91%
    Fulton21868.99%5316.77%4514.24%
    Greene60874.51%12515.32%8310.17%
    Huntingdon57273.81%8110.45%12215.74%
    Indiana1,19973.42%23114.15%20312.43%
    Jefferson60470.15%9611.15%16118.70%
    Juniata31274.29%4510.71%6315.00%
    Lackawanna3,73373.73%69413.71%63612.56%
    Lancaster6,54869.51%1,31914.00%1,55316.49%
    Lawrence1,47174.14%30415.32%20910.53%
    Lebanon1,82871.49%46818.30%26110.21%
    Lehigh6,18567.99%1,31414.44%1,59817.57%
    Luzerne6,21771.79%1,20013.86%1,24314.35%
    Lycoming1,61968.95%29612.61%43318.44%
    McKean59668.82%12614.55%14416.63%
    Mercer1,75977.01%35315.46%1727.53%
    Mifflin63970.76%10211.30%16217.94%
    Monroe2,25168.57%46614.19%56617.24%
    Montgomery7,61967.75%1,26511.25%2,36121.00%
    Montour21374.48%3110.84%4214.69%
    Northampton3,48666.06%81415.43%97718.51%
    Northumberland1,47271.49%25712.48%33016.03%
    Perry57767.17%12013.97%16218.86%
    Philadelphia42,33578.18%6,07311.22%5,74210.60%
    Pike73771.07%10910.51%19118.42%
    Potter22574.01%289.21%5116.78%
    Schuylkill2,01071.81%33712.04%45216.15%
    Snyder40365.64%8313.52%12820.85%
    Somerset97468.98%17212.18%26618.84%
    Sullivan8374.11%1715.18%1210.71%
    Susquehanna53167.30%12415.72%13416.98%
    Tioga59071.95%12214.88%10813.17%
    Union36272.11%469.16%9418.73%
    Venango90673.12%13711.06%19615.82%
    Warren60767.75%10011.16%18921.09%
    Washington2,91672.61%47611.85%62415.54%
    Wayne59072.13%10612.96%12214.91%
    Westmoreland4,45774.48%66711.15%86014.37%
    Wyoming40275.42%6512.20%6612.38%
    York5,93766.51%1,25114.01%1,73919.48%
    COUNTY TOTALS189,87071.9%33,26212.6%41,08815.5%

    CountyNumber and Percent Remained Eligible ​
    		Number and Percent Determined IneligibleNumber and Percent closed for Procedural reasons
    Num.Per.Num.Per.Num.Per.
    Adams92765.37%17011.99%32122.64%
    Allegheny13,91968.92%2,56912.72%3,69818.31%
    Armstrong
    		97873.76%15411.61%19414.63%
    Beaver2,07971.39%36712.60%46616.00%
    Bedford66372.62%14115.44%10911.94%
    Berks6,23167.95%1,41315.41%1,52516.63%
    Blair1,99574.89%31911.97%35013.14%
    Bradford84468.23%15312.37%24019.40%
    Bucks5,56068.55%99312.24%1,55519.17%
    Butler1,74567.37%33512.93%51019.69%
    Cambria1,96075.38%34713.35%29311.27%
    Cameron8370.34%1714.41%1815.25%
    Carbon86671.33%15412.69%19415.98%
    Centre93068.18%18613.64%24818.18%
    Chester3,79863.64%66711.18%1,50025.13%
    Clarion47372.32%659.94%11617.74%
    Clearfield1,17371.61%18211.11%28317.28%
    Clinton51474.38%7410.71%10314.91%
    Columbia79168.60%15713.62%20517.78%
    Crawford1,17072.45%20512.69%24014.86%
    Cumberland2,41964.54%48312.89%84622.57%
    Dauphin4,82469.55%74910.80%1,36119.62%
    Delaware8,36170.89%1,36311.56%2,06717.52%
    Elk37768.92%7914.44%9016.45%
    Erie4,50671.27%77712.29%1,03916.43%
    Fayette2,32675.08%37212.01%39912.88%
    Forest4666.67%1115.94%1217.39%
    Franklin1,84268.02%32411.96%54119.98%
    Fulton18173.88%3514.29%2911.84%
    Greene54478.73%8712.59%608.68%
    Huntingdon55171.01%729.28%15319.72%
    Indiana1,14972.13%20012.55%24415.32%
    Jefferson63572.32%10111.50%14216.17%
    Juniata24773.29%4613.65%4413.06%
    Lackawanna3,44773.83%59312.70%62913.47%
    Lancaster5,86267.92%1,23014.25%1,53817.82%
    Lawrence1,41677.00%23112.56%19210.44%
    Lebanon1,72370.56%43617.85%28311.59%
    Lehigh5,75967.35%1,15013.45%1,64019.18%
    Luzerne6,05974.32%99312.18%1,10113.50%
    Lycoming1,38065.97%28313.53%42720.41%
    McKean52369.36%9712.86%13417.77%
    Mercer1,75774.80%37816.09%2149.11%
    Mifflin61972.82%9711.41%13415.76%
    Monroe2,08765.75%44213.93%64320.26%
    Montgomery7,40067.52%1,10410.07%2,45022.35%
    Montour15667.83%2510.87%4921.30%
    Northampton3,53869.40%67013.14%89017.46%
    Northumberland1,40074.55%19910.60%27914.86%
    Perry51769.77%7710.39%14719.84%
    Philadelphia38,44874.99%6,23412.16%6,55012.77%
    Pike66867.68%13213.37%18718.95%
    Potter24565.33%3810.13%9224.53%
    Schuylkill1,85669.57%29811.17%51419.27%
    Snyder37267.76%5510.02%11921.68%
    Somerset96871.02%16712.25%22816.73%
    Sullivan7259.50%1512.40%3428.10%
    Susquehanna53572.69%8711.82%11415.49%
    Tioga49272.67%9914.62%8612.70%
    Union36171.77%5811.53%8416.70%
    Venango74276.89%929.53%13113.58%
    Warren52668.94%9812.84%13918.22%
    Washington2,64272.78%44612.29%54214.93%
    Wayne62173.93%10212.14%11713.93%
    Westmoreland4,33373.73%71812.22%81913.94%
    Wyoming39374.29%7213.61%6412.10%
    York5,43665.20%1,07512.89%1,82621.90%
    COUNTY TOTALS182,16071.10%32,33212.62%41,61416.24%

    CountyNumber and Percent MaintainedNumber and Percent Determined Ineligible
    		Number and Percent Closed for Procedural Reasons
    Num.Per.Num.Per.Num.Per.
    Adams88369.64%15912.54%22617.82%
    Allegheny12,97472.90%2,25112.65%2,56714.42%
    Armstrong89974.54%17914.84%12810.61%
    Beaver1,95673.34%31011.62%40115.04%
    Bedford59875.79%11414.45%769.63%
    Berks6,17269.92%1,31414.89%1,34115.19%
    Blair1,80676.95%29212.44%24910.61%
    Bradford70069.51%15515.39%15215.09%
    Bucks5,13570.08%98013.38%1,21116.53%
    Butler1,42869.73%25312.35%36717.92%
    Cambria1,96679.18%28211.36%2359.46%
    Cameron6974.19%99.68%1516.13%
    Carbon78770.27%15013.39%18316.34%
    Centre98865.82%19613.06%31721.12%
    Chester3,61167.62%55710.43%1,17221.95%
    Clarion43277.70%5910.61%6511.69%
    Clearfield1,11471.09%19912.70%25416.21%
    Clinton50974.96%7410.90%9614.14%
    Columbia77272.83%12311.60%16515.57%
    Crawford1,04775.81%16612.02%16812.17%
    Cumberland2,43570.38%40811.79%61417.75%
    Dauphin4,10970.30%70812.11%1,02817.59%
    Delaware7,48271.45%1,18211.29%1,80717.26%
    Elk26672.28%4512.23%5715.49%
    Erie4,36573.70%72512.24%83314.06%
    Fayette2,27477.82%31410.75%33411.43%
    Forest3769.81%1120.75%59.43%
    Franklin1,59772.46%24911.30%35816.24%
    Fulton18875.50%2510.04%3614.46%
    Greene46571.21%11117.00%7711.79%
    Huntingdon51276.99%7110.68%8212.33%
    Indiana1,01173.26%17512.68%19313.99%
    Jefferson59674.78%8310.41%11814.81%
    Juniata25972.96%4913.80%4713.24%
    Lackawanna3,21774.90%56113.06%51712.04%
    Lancaster5,32970.41%1,01113.36%1,22716.21%
    Lawrence1,10375.39%21314.56%1469.98%
    Lebanon1,60070.89%38517.06%27212.05%
    Lehigh5,32169.83%98712.95%1,31217.22%
    Luzerne5,28773.33%92212.79%1,00113.88%
    Lycoming1,47075.66%1949.98%27914.36%
    McKean58972.36%12315.11%10212.53%
    Mercer1,60177.27%29614.29%1738.35%
    Mifflin56074.47%759.97%11715.56%
    Monroe2,02567.19%44114.63%54818.18%
    Montgomery7,02069.75%1,02610.19%2,01920.06%
    Montour16971.01%2912.18%4016.81%
    Northampton2,98769.81%56913.30%72316.90%
    Northumberland1,28777.44%18311.01%19211.55%
    Perry51969.95%9112.26%13217.79%
    Philadelphia37,62976.85%5,53711.31%5,79411.83%
    Pike60172.24%10312.38%12815.38%
    Potter19672.86%2910.78%4416.36%
    Schuylkill1,85473.81%27410.91%38415.29%
    Snyder30467.86%5913.17%8518.97%
    Somerset76969.72%13512.24%19918.04%
    Sullivan6969.00%1414.00%1717.00%
    Susquehanna51681.77%558.72%609.51%
    Tioga49675.15%10616.06%588.79%
    Union30277.44%4712.05%4110.51%
    Venango72779.11%9210.01%10010.88%
    Warren45667.96%11116.54%10415.50%
    Washington2,48673.59%42112.46%47013.91%
    Wayne52976.45%10615.32%578.24%
    Westmoreland3,99576.52%64912.43%57711.05%
    Wyoming36277.52%5311.35%5211.13%
    York5,05968.72%99813.56%1,30517.73%
    COUNTY TOTALS165,87673.07%27,87312.28%33,25214.65%

    COUNTY
    		Number and Percent Remained Eligible
    		Number and Percent Determined Ineligible
    		Number and Percent Closed for Procedural Reasons
    Num.PerNum.PerNum.Per.
    Adams1,14975.00%19712.86%18612.14%
    Allegheny13,92474.34%2,36212.61%2,43913.02%
    Armstrong85875.93%13511.95%13712.12%
    Beaver2,07673.15%37713.28%38513.57%
    Bedford72775.57%16617.26%697.17%
    Berks6,41868.52%1,51116.13%1,43815.35%
    Blair2,14375.83%37913.41%30410.76%
    Bradford85372.91%16213.85%15513.25%
    Bucks5,64972.68%100612.94%1,11314.32%
    Butler1,64572.50%30613.49%31814.01%
    Cambria2,38778.24%40113.14%2628.59%
    Cameron8880.00%1917.27%32.73%
    Carbon92772.93%15612.27%18814.79%
    Centre98465.91%20613.80%30320.29%
    Chester3,72670.28%64112.09%93517.63%
    Clarion48971.70%10315.10%9013.20%
    Clearfield1,16872.95%20712.93%22614.12%
    Clinton49873.89%8312.31%9313.80%
    Columbia93672.61%1199.23%23418.15%
    Crawford1,03073.68%19413.88%17412.45%
    Cumberland2,70769.59%55114.16%63216.25%
    Dauphin4,93371.62%81311.80%1,14216.58%
    Delaware8,15271.61%1,46312.85%1,76915.54%
    Elk39675.00%7213.64%5911.17%
    Erie4,54975.21%72311.95%77612.83%
    Fayette2,50977.58%40712.59%3189.83%
    Forest5672.73%1519.48%67.79%
    Franklin1,86370.30%40515.28%38214.42%
    Fulton22771.84%5417.09%3511.08%
    Greene57777.55%11915.99%486.45%
    Huntingdon62772.40%12113.97%11813.63%
    Indiana1,04672.99%19713.75%19013.26%
    Jefferson58471.57%10512.87%12715.56%
    Juniata25973.79%4011.40%5214.81%
    Lackawanna3,41775.56%54912.14%55612.30%
    Lancaster6,02271.76%1,18414.11%1,18614.13%
    Lawrence1,26575.16%23814.14%18010.70%
    Lebanon1,76173.90%41017.21%2128.90%
    Lehigh6,05870.47%1,14613.33%1,39216.19%
    Luzerne6,17074.11%106112.74%1,09513.15%
    Lycoming1,39972.75%23712.32%28714.92%
    McKean56476.63%9813.32%7410.05%
    Mercer1,52076.85%34017.19%1185.97%
    Mifflin61376.91%729.03%11214.05%
    Monroe2,42369.41%54515.61%52314.98%
    Montgomery7,67971.08%1,24711.54%1,87717.37%
    Montour18169.08%4316.41%3814.50%
    Northampton3,46869.78%64813.04%85417.18%
    Northumberland1,52376.42%26413.25%20610.34%
    Perry48468.27%10214.39%12317.35%
    Philadelphia38,97077.04%5,91411.69%5,68211.23%
    Pike69169.52%15215.29%15115.19%
    Potter23576.05%4012.94%3411.00%
    Schuylkill2,07674.70%30811.08%39514.21%
    Snyder40071.81%8314.90%7413.29%
    Somerset91576.38%15913.27%12410.35%
    Sullivan7277.42%1313.98%88.60%
    Susquehanna54679.25%8612.48%578.27%
    Tioga65274.26%15217.31%748.43%
    Union39475.19%6111.64%6913.17%
    Venango76077.00%12112.26%10610.74%
    Warren38065.40%7613.08%12521.51%
    Washington2,70673.71%48613.24%47913.05%
    Wayne64572.55%13815.52%10611.92%
    Westmoreland4,39675.85%73012.59%67011.56%
    Wyoming32769.13%7916.70%6714.16%
    York5,86370.38%1,15213.83%1,31615.80%
    COUNTY TOTALS180,73573.59%31,74912.93%33,07613.47%

    CountyNumber and Percent Remained EligibleNumber and Percent Determined IneligibleNumber and Percent closed for Procedural reasons
    Num.Per.Num.Per.Num.Per.
    Adams1,10467.65%23114.15%25115.38%
    Allegheny14,58466.04%3,02413.69%4,09818.56%
    Armstrong90571.04%16312.79%20616.17%
    Beaver2,32171.37%48414.88%44513.68%
    Bedford82072.70%18116.05%12210.82%
    Berks5,91066.48%1,49616.83%1,46616.49%
    Blair2,07371.24%38613.26%44715.36%
    Bradford86764.65%21816.26%25619.09%
    Bucks5,99264.68%146915.86%1,79019.32%
    Butler1,65365.57%39815.79%47018.64%
    Cambria2,21171.55%48015.53%39812.88%
    Cameron7877.23%1817.82%54.95%
    Carbon1,05970.23%22414.85%22214.72%
    Centre94363.42%23816.01%30520.51%
    Chester3,82366.58%75413.13%1,16320.25%
    Clarion56969.31%11814.37%13115.96%
    Clearfield1,37170.78%25913.37%30715.85%
    Clinton65072.30%10311.46%14616.24%
    Columbia79266.33%19116.00%21117.67%
    Crawford1,26466.11%28715.01%36118.88%
    Cumberland2,78264.16%65515.11%85119.63%
    Dauphin5,02765.57%99813.02%1,63121.27%
    Delaware8,19770.20%1,51612.98%1,96016.79%
    Elk37465.61%7913.86%11720.53%
    Erie4,54269.74%92714.23%1,03215.85%
    Fayette2,39770.56%55316.28%44613.13%
    Forest6071.43%1720.24%78.33%
    Franklin2,00864.84%43113.92%65721.21%
    Fulton21972.04%5317.43%3210.53%
    Greene57171.73%16120.23%648.04%
    Huntingdon64070.41%10411.44%16518.15%
    Indiana1,18067.27%30217.22%26915.34%
    Jefferson73268.09%16715.53%17616.37%
    Juniata32374.60%5713.16%5312.24%
    Lackawanna3,87068.79%71412.69%104218.52%
    Lancaster6,57865.34%1,51415.04%1,96219.49%
    Lawrence1,26271.75%30517.34%19210.92%
    Lebanon1,92168.88%59321.26%2759.86%
    Lehigh5,76765.20%1,30614.77%1,72119.46%
    Luzerne6,13669.89%127314.50%1,36815.58%
    Lycoming1,68666.72%35213.93%48919.35%
    McKean61770.03%13415.21%13014.76%
    Mercer1,67173.77%40317.79%1918.43%
    Mifflin71368.03%12912.31%20519.56%
    Monroe2,46463.52%60415.57%81120.91%
    Montgomery7,48166.24%1,47013.02%2,34020.72%
    Montour20070.92%289.93%5419.15%
    Northampton3,75064.38%86114.78%121420.84%
    Northumberland1,62470.30%35515.37%33114.33%
    Perry51065.81%12416.00%14118.19%
    Philadelphia38,46273.43%6,58812.58%6,47812.37%
    Pike75567.35%14412.85%22219.80%
    Potter25665.81%5213.37%8120.82%
    Schuylkill2,42569.40%47013.45%59717.09%
    Snyder48165.53%12216.62%13017.71%
    Somerset1,00565.26%23515.26%30019.48%
    Sullivan5551.89%2624.53%2523.58%
    Susquehanna74573.62%15815.61%10910.77%
    Tioga56965.25%16619.04%13715.71%
    Union44673.23%7311.99%9014.78%
    Venango87874.03%18215.35%12610.62%
    Warren57464.13%12413.85%19722.01%
    Washington2,67370.83%56915.08%47112.48%
    Wayne80968.21%17214.50%20317.12%
    Westmoreland5,13070.33%102114.00%114315.67%
    Wyoming45270.74%10416.28%8312.99%
    York5,51763.26%1,41516.23%1,78320.44%
    COUNTY TOTALS158,52368.58%38,52814.24%44,90116.60%

    CountyNumber and Percent MaintainedNumber and percent DeterminedNumber and percent closed for Procedural Reasons
    Num.Per.Num.Per.Num.Per.
    Adams1,19376.57%18211.68%14811.75%
    Allegheny15,33671.82%2,64012.36%2,97815.25%
    Armstrong80567.65%18315.38%20216.97%
    Beaver2,28469.72%48214.71%51015.57%
    Bedford66271.03%15716.85%11212.02%
    Berks6,15967.97%1,53816.97%1,34514.84%
    Blair2,02072.66%38013.67%38013.67%
    Bradford80761.04%21816.49%29722.47%
    Bucks5,77965.62%1,35515.39%1,64118.63%
    Butler1,67665.73%38915.25%48519.02%
    Cambria2,27472.56%45814.61%40112.80%
    Cameron10183.47%1411.57%64.96%
    Carbon99870.08%20814.61%21815.31%
    Centre83764.24%19514.97%27120.80%
    Chester4,20866.88%84013.35%1,24219.74%
    Clarion48571.53%11617.11%7711.36%
    Clearfield1,19966.61%29216.22%30817.11%
    Clinton56269.13%10412.79%14718.08%
    Columbia85864.56%21316.03%25819.41%
    Crawford1,10567.79%26316.13%26216.07%
    Cumberland2,79868.06%61114.86%70117.05%
    Dauphin4,69267.20%97313.94%1,29218.50%
    Delaware8,79269.23%1,70313.41%2,20017.32%
    Elk34364.35%7714.45%11321.20%
    Erie4,64269.60%95914.38%1,06615.98%
    Fayette2,41070.06%52915.38%49914.51%
    Forest8480.00%1514.29%65.71%
    Franklin1,88263.41%38212.87%69723.48%
    Fulton17768.08%6123.46%228.46%
    Greene56574.83%10914.44%8110.73%
    Huntingdon61768.25%12513.83%16217.92%
    Indiana1,03065.69%28318.05%25416.20%
    Jefferson66568.70%15516.01%14715.19%
    Juniata27267.16%6315.56%7017.28%
    Lackawanna3,65869.07%72113.61%91617.30%
    Lancaster6,57868.66%1,43514.98%1,54516.13%
    Lawrence1,42673.09%36218.55%1638.35%
    Lebanon1,97968.67%62021.51%2839.82%
    Lehigh5,84567.99%1,32215.38%1,38616.12%
    Luzerne6,04771.35%1,13613.40%1,29115.23%
    Lycoming1,66468.17%32513.31%45218.52%
    McKean69068.45%14113.99%17517.36%
    Mercer1,69070.50%44818.69%25910.81%
    Mifflin68170.86%12913.42%15115.71%
    Monroe
    		2,43864.04%64917.05%72018.91%
    Montgomery7,92864.88%1,50812.34%2,78122.76%
    Montour19566.33%3411.56%6522.11%
    Northampton3,39363.42%76914.37%118822.21%
    Northumberland1,43570.52%30715.09%29314.40%
    Perry58468.22%13415.65%13816.12%
    Philadelphia39,68873.20%6,31313.02%6,09913.29%
    Pike76365.38%18115.51%22319.11%
    Potter26065.33%5814.57%7919.85%
    Schuylkill2,53969.89%52214.37%57115.72%
    Snyder44365.92%11316.82%11617.26%
    Somerset99667.80%23415.93%23916.27%
    Sullivan8074.77%1413.08%1312.15%
    Susquehanna66368.99%14915.50%14815.40%
    Tioga63270.77%14115.79%120
    		13.44%
    Union40671.86%6311.15%9616.99%
    Venango89473.46%19616.11%12710.44%
    Warren51464.57%9812.31%18423.12%
    Washington2,98173.60%65016.05%4019.90%
    Wayne70771.85%13914.13%13814.02%
    Westmoreland4,64270.28%96714.64%99615.08%
    Wyoming38865.21%13122.02%7612.77%
    York5,72364.67%1,44216.29%1,67218.89%
    COUNTY TOTALS186,86769.26%37,72313.98%41,70216.46%

    CountyNumber and Percent MaintainedNumber and Percent Determined IneligibleNumber and Percent closed for Procedural Reasons
    Num.
    		Per.Num.Per.Num.Per.
    Adams1,07272.09%20914.06%20613.85%
    Allegheny14,99574.28%2,46412.21%2,72713.51%
    Armstrong86470.07%18515.00%18414.92%
    Beaver2,05268.51%50016.69%44314.79%
    Bedford67371.67%13414.27%13214.06%
    Berks5,91467.01%1,49416.93%1,41716.06%
    Blair1,97673.24%31711.75%40515.01%
    Bradford82567.90%19415.97%19616.13%
    Bucks5,50263.72%1,46516.97%1,66819.32%
    Butler1,51964.50%37515.92%46119.58%
    Cambria2,16272.84%45915.46%34711.69%
    Cameron9073.17%3024.39%32.44%
    Carbon91570.01%20315.53%18914.46%
    Centre83462.10%22516.75%28421.15%
    Chester4,12467.55%87614.35%1,10518.10%
    Clarion45070.75%10416.35%8212.89%
    Clearfield1,23269.45%25314.26%28916.29%
    Clinton56070.53%769.57%15819.90%
    Columbia78262.76%17013.64%29423.60%
    Crawford1,06670.22%23115.22%22114.56%
    Cumberland2,55464.58%65116.46%75018.96%
    Dauphin4,45265.19%94813.88%1,42920.93%
    Delaware8,54369.78%1,59413.02%2,10517.19%
    Elk41568.37%8113.34%11118.29%
    Erie4,25570.87%95215.86%79713.27%
    Fayette2,23673.26%46415.20%35211.53%
    Forest5165.38%1721.79%1012.82%
    Franklin1,79364.15%37213.31%63022.54%
    Fulton15766.24%5924.89%218.86%
    Greene50473.15%10915.82%7611.03%
    Huntingdon56069.65%11013.68%13416.67%
    Indiana1,04167.86%26917.54%22414.60%
    Jefferson64474.54%10011.57%12013.89%
    Juniata25464.30%5513.92%8621.77%
    Lackawanna3,39967.83%71414.25%89817.92%
    Lancaster6,08967.68%1,35315.04%1,55517.28%
    Lawrence1,37374.54%29916.23%1709.23%
    Lebanon2,03172.61%50718.13%2599.26%
    Lehigh5,93669.23%1,31915.38%1,31915.38%
    Luzerne6,26773.69%1,13013.29%1,10713.02%
    Lycoming1,63167.82%32813.64%44618.54%
    McKean56467.30%12715.16%14717.54%
    Mercer1,49570.75%37117.56%24711.69%
    Mifflin60265.36%11812.81%20121.82%
    Monroe2,43564.57%61616.34%72019.09%
    Montgomery7,84667.26%1,48312.71%2,33620.03%
    Montour16170.31%219.17%4720.52%
    Northampton3,22063.12%75614.82%112522.05%
    Northumberland1,46471.31%29714.47%29214.22%
    Perry47871.45%10615.84%8512.71%
    Philadelphia38,33778.04%5,77711.76%5,01310.20%
    Pike76066.84%18716.45%19016.71%
    Potter18857.32%6921.04%7121.65%
    Schuylkill2,16167.83%44814.06%57718.11%
    Snyder44271.75%7712.50%9715.75%
    Somerset93266.67%23016.45%23616.88%
    Sullivan7065.42%1514.02%2220.56%
    Susquehanna61274.54%11013.40%9912.06%
    Tioga61773.72%13215.77%8810.51%
    Union29265.03%7917.59%7817.37%
    Venango79273.00%16014.75%13312.26%
    Warren54667.16%12215.01%14517.84%
    Washington2,65971.10%58515.64%49613.26%
    Wayne68270.16%15015.43%14014.40%
    Westmoreland4,36770.03%83013.31%103916.66%
    Wyoming37468.25%10018.25%7413.50%
    York5,121
    		63.96%1,33016.61%1,55619.43%
    COUNTY TOTALS179,00970.65%35,69114.09%38,66415.26%

    COUNTY DATANumber and Percent MaintainedNumber and Percent Determined IneligibleNumber and Percent closed for Procedural reasons
    Num.Per.Num.Per.Num.Per.
    Adams1,11565.69%24514.42%33819.89%
    Allegheny15,32870.77%2,88113.06%3,56016.14%
    Armstrong1,02770.10%23516.04%20313.86%
    Beaver2,37068.88%56916.54%50114.56%
    Bedford73470.04%14814.12%16615.84%
    Berks6,71367.95%1,65616.76%1,51015.28%
    Blair2,19872.90%38412.74%43314.36%
    Bradford85766.54%19314.98%23818.48%
    Bucks6,11563.40%1,48715.42%2,04021.15%
    Butler1,67863.54%35713.52%60622.95%
    Cambria2,44172.37%48314.32%44913.31%
    Cameron6668.75%2728.13%33.13%
    Carbon98666.09%23215.55%27418.36%
    Centre114766.49%27115.71%30717.80%
    Chester4,36069.56%86013.72%1,04816.72%
    Clarion45069.44%10716.51%9114.04%
    Clearfield1,24570.06%25714.46%27415.42%
    Clinton60570.51%12314.34%13015.15%
    Columbia86365.68%18514.08%26620.24%
    Crawford1,28868.80%30416.24%28014.96%
    Cumberland2,75064.75%67915.99%81719.24%
    Dauphin4,89466.42%94512.83%1,52220.66%
    Delaware9,43970.66%1,71312.82%2,20016.47%
    Elk36267.66%7013.08%10319.25%
    Erie5,08071.68%111015.66%89512.63%
    Fayette2,52872.23%53615.31%43612.46%
    Forest7370.87%2120.39%98.74%
    Franklin1,90361.83%44814.55%72623.59%
    Fulton24575.62%5115.74%288.64%
    Greene63876.41%10312.34%9411.26%
    Huntingdon61368.19%12513.90%16117.91%
    Indiana1,11968.32%30418.56%21513.13%
    Jefferson70370.23%13313.29%16516.48%
    Juniata31366.88%7215.38%8217.52%
    Lackawanna3,73868.98%73813.62%94117.36%
    Lancaster6,80066.84%1,47114.46%1,88618.54%
    Lawrence1,43772.14%32416.27%23111.60%
    Lebanon2,02969.34%58219.89%31410.73%
    Lehigh6,51365.99%1,50815.28%1,84818.72%
    Luzerne6,06868.20%1,36915.39%1,46016.41%
    Lycoming1,62666.21%31812.95%51220.85%
    McKean67769.51%12813.14%16917.35%
    Mercer1,95972.88%39814.81%33112.31%
    Mifflin64167.05%11812.34%19720.61%
    Monroe2,50563.55%67417.10%75919.25%
    Montgomery8,33367.94%1,60613.09%2,32618.96%
    Montour16558.93%4917.50%6623.57%
    Northampton3,55563.57%84715.15%119021.28%
    Northumberland1,73471.77%33713.95%34514.28%
    Perry56065.96%15618.37%13315.67%
    Philadelphia42,82275.61%7,07313.10%6,02511.24%
    Pike64763.12%14714.34%23122.54%
    Potter27768.06%4912.04%8119.90%
    Schuylkill2,23567.44%48214.54%59517.95%
    Snyder48566.99%11716.16%12116.71%
    Somerset83970.39%16113.51%19216.11%
    Sullivan7468.52%109.26%2422.22%
    Susquehanna59170.02%11413.51%13916.47%
    Tioga63470.52%13515.02%12914.35%
    Union43570.73%9815.93%8213.33%
    Venango94273.31%18814.63%15512.06%
    Warren53867.76%9011.34%16620.91%
    Washington2,94570.86%64015.40%56913.69%
    Wayne65667.56%14715.14%16817.30%
    Westmoreland4,99270.12%94413.26%118316.62%
    Wyoming
    		36165.64%10919.82%8014.55%
    York5,75065.02%1,26614.31%1,82520.64%
    COUNTY TOTALS195,80969.59%39,70714.51%44,64315.87%

    COUNTYNumber and Percent MaintainedNumber and Percent Determined IneligibleNumber and Percent closed for Procedural reasons
    Num.Per.Num.Per.Num.Per.
    Adams1,05166.73%21913.90%30519.37%
    Allegheny14,01971.22%2,53312.87%3,13315.92%
    Armstrong96372.84%17213.01%18714.15%
    Beaver2,05371.43%46316.11%35812.46%
    Bedford73270.93%17116.57%12912.50%
    Berks6,00669.43%1,47317.03%1,17113.54%
    Blair2,00074.96%31211.69%35613.34%
    Bradford74463.59%21118.03%21518.38%
    Bucks5,68566.31%1,20814.09%1,68119.61%
    Butler1,54066.35%32113.83%46019.82%
    Cambria2,15473.89%42014.41%34111.70%
    Cameron8678.18%2320.91%<11NA
    Carbon93068.79%20815.38%21415.83%
    Centre82763.47%20916.04%26720.49%
    Chester3,89469.67%80814.46%88715.87%
    Clarion49971.29%10414.86%9713.86%
    Clearfield1,03970.44%21614.64%22014.92%
    Clinton54770.85%11715.16%10813.99%
    Columbia85368.24%16012.80%23718.96%
    Crawford1,11269.28%24415.20%24915.51%
    Cumberland2,36366.25%55115.45%65318.31%
    Dauphin4,25767.01%79212.47%1,30420.53%
    Delaware8,47171.01%1,59613.38%1,86215.61%
    Elk41473.40%7813.83%7212.77%
    Erie4,36571.80%98016.12%73412.07%
    Fayette2,31773.07%44013.88%41413.06%
    Forest7878.79%1515.15%<11NA
    Franklin1,76867.74%33712.91%50519.35%
    Fulton20870.27%5819.59%3010.14%
    Greene52275.32%10615.30%659.38%
    Huntingdon62773.76%11613.65%10712.59%
    Indiana99468.27%25617.58%20614.15%
    Jefferson68271.12%12613.14%15115.75%
    Juniata24869.66%5415.17%5415.17%
    Lackawanna3,39271.91%60112.74%72415.35%
    Lancaster5,98068.91%1,26114.53%1,43716.56%
    Lawrence1,47274.16%34517.38%1688.46%
    Lebanon1,82770.24%52920.34%2459.42%
    Lehigh5,77165.75%1,36915.60%1,63718.65%
    Luzerne5,59568.86%1,09213.44%1,43817.70%
    Lycoming1,54968.69%27112.02%43519.29%
    McKean63274.35%10111.88%11713.76%
    Mercer1,53471.52%34816.22%26312.26%
    Mifflin59869.13%10712.37%16018.50%
    Monroe2,14164.60%56216.96%61118.44%
    Montgomery7,38569.21%1,34612.61%1,94018.18%
    Montour20376.03%269.74%3814.23%
    Northampton3,36166.91%78415.61%87817.48%
    Northumberland1,51773.18%26212.64%29414.18%
    Perry51674.57%8211.85%9413.58%
    Philadelphia40,23678.44%6,27912.24%4,7779.31%
    Pike69367.15%16315.79%17617.05%
    Potter19063.76%4515.10%6321.14%
    Schuylkill2,09468.70%41313.55%54117.75%
    Snyder41870.25%10517.65%7212.10%
    Somerset98369.18%19213.51%24617.31%
    Sullivan5861.70%2021.28%1617.02%
    Susquehanna50870.46%11215.53%10114.01%
    Tioga63270.14%14716.32%12213.54%
    Union33869.55%7515.43%7315.02%
    Venango92674.26%17213.79%14911.95%
    Warren49965.92%9112.02%16722.06%
    Washington2,90374.42%60015.38%39810.20%
    Wayne58168.11%12014.07%15217.82%
    Westmoreland4,24072.34%77113.15%85014.50%
    Wyoming34875.65%7015.22%429.13%
    York5,08665.86%1,15915.01%1,47719.13%
    COUNTY TOTALS178,25471.40%34,71713.91%36,68014.69%

    COUNTY DATANumber and Percent MaintainedNumber and Percent Determined IneligibleNumber and Percent closed for Procedural reasons
    COUNTYNUMBERPERCENTNUMBERPERCENTNUMBERPERCENT
    Adams1,09668.97%24915.67%24415.36%
    Allegheny15,18369.30%2,77812.68%3,94818.02%
    Armstrong1,03474.23%18112.99%17712.71%
    Beaver2,11071.07%41614.01%44314.92%
    Bedford72973.12%13813.84%13013.04%
    Berks6,74069.66%1,63216.87%1,30213.46%
    Blair2,16274.42%36812.67%37512.91%
    Bradford76861.15%23118.39%25720.46%
    Bucks5,87266.98%1,17213.37%1,72219.64%
    Butler1,73768.31%32312.70%48318.99%
    Cambria2,33875.10%45014.46%32510.44%
    Cameron8973.55%2218.18%108.26%
    Carbon86968.10%21116.54%19615.36%
    Centre91568.44%18814.06%23417.50%
    Chester4,15568.56%83313.75%1,06917.64%
    Clarion47870.71%9714.35%10114.94%
    Clearfield1,33169.65%26413.81%31616.54%
    Clinton61873.92%10612.68%11213.40%
    Columbia81770.86%14512.58%19116.57%
    Crawford1,20173.10%21212.90%23014.00%
    Cumberland2,64168.56%53913.99%67217.45%
    Dauphin4,56366.87%80211.75%1,45821.37%
    Delaware8,96171.05%1,66113.17%1,99015.78%
    Elk43069.47%9515.35%9415.19%
    Erie4,78072.24%96514.58%87213.18%
    Fayette2,18171.56%46715.32%40013.12%
    Forest5370.67%1621.33%68.00%
    Franklin1,88566.75%38913.77%55019.48%
    Fulton18870.15%5420.15%269.70%
    Greene57873.63%13917.71%688.66%
    Huntingdon66273.15%11712.93%12613.92%
    Indiana1,25771.50%29416.72%20711.77%
    Jefferson64969.41%12213.05%16417.54%
    Juniata27268.00%5614.00%7218.00%
    Lackawanna3,39671.14%62513.09%75315.77%
    Lancaster6,34469.86%1,41415.57%1,32314.57%
    Lawrence1,39574.24%29615.75%18810.01%
    Lebanon1,93369.46%56520.30%28510.24%
    Lehigh5,60365.79%1,24714.64%1,66719.57%
    Luzerne5,98769.71%1,18313.77%1,41916.52%
    Lycoming1,53768.28%28012.44%43419.28%
    McKean58165.21%14416.16%16618.63%
    Mercer1,61771.20%35715.72%29713.08%
    Mifflin64369.97%11011.97%16618.06%
    Monroe2,34366.64%53915.33%63418.03%
    Montgomery7,81669.47%1,34811.98%2,08718.55%
    Montour18468.91%259.36%5821.72%
    Northampton3,40566.53%74214.50%97018.95%
    Northumberland1,35969.66%29315.02%29915.33%
    Perry48768.98%12617.85%9313.17%
    Philadelphia42,13475.60%7,19512.91%6,39711.48%
    Pike72666.61%15314.04%21119.36%
    Potter20468.23%3010.03%6521.74%
    Schuylkill2,24569.31%43613.46%55717.20%
    Snyder39971.63%10919.57%498.80%
    Somerset98569.86%17812.62%24717.52%
    Sullivan8672.27%1613.45%1714.29%
    Susquehanna56368.66%13216.10%12515.24%
    Tioga60269.60%14316.53%12013.87%
    Union35571.29%8216.47%6112.25%
    Venango79571.36%13912.48%18016.16%
    Warren52770.27%9612.80%12716.93%
    Washington2,85471.39%59214.81%55213.81%
    Wayne64969.19%13514.39%15416.42%
    Westmoreland4,53971.07%84313.20%100515.74%
    Wyoming39568.46%9516.46%8715.08%
    York5,48966.32%1,18914.37%1,59919.32%
    COUNTY TOTALS187,51970.74%36,58913.80%40,96215.45%

    COUNTY DATANumber and Percent MaintainedNumber and Percent Determined IneligibleNumber and Percent closed for Procedural reasons
    COUNTYNUMBERPERCENTNUMBERPERCENTNUMBERPERCENT
    Adams1,09867.07%26316.07%27616.86%
    Allegheny16,03368.24%3,24813.82%4,21217.93%
    Armstrong1,12072.21%20913.48%22214.31%
    Beaver2,29567.56%54816.13%55416.31%
    Bedford79371.31%16715.02%15213.67%
    Berks7,04168.21%1,85617.98%1,42313.79%
    Blair2,22374.27%39213.10%37812.63%
    Bradford85966.64%19515.13%23518.23%
    Bucks6,20967.05%1,29113.94%1,75919.00%
    Butler1,78266.84%38414.40%50018.75%
    Cambria2,22671.64%42513.68%45514.64%
    Cameron10073.53%3525.74%10.74%
    Carbon95067.42%25518.10%20414.48%
    Centre99266.49%19012.73%31020.78%
    Chester4,10567.25%86214.12%1,13718.63%
    Clarion51969.85%9612.92%12817.23%
    Clearfield1,37970.32%27413.97%30815.71%
    Clinton60173.74%10913.37%10512.88%
    Columbia78267.41%17114.74%20717.84%
    Crawford1,35672.24%25913.80%26213.96%
    Cumberland2,95567.13%60913.83%83719.01%
    Dauphin5,03665.87%88611.59%1,72322.54%
    Delaware9,41069.48%1,72112.71%2,41217.81%
    Elk47170.09%9814.58%10315.33%
    Erie4,81270.50%110916.25%90513.26%
    Fayette2,34070.76%48314.61%48414.64%
    Forest8477.78%1816.67%65.56%
    Franklin2,02564.22%42213.38%70622.39%
    Fulton21771.62%4615.18%4013.20%
    Greene60169.64%14216.45%12013.90%
    Huntingdon55267.65%12615.44%13816.91%
    Indiana1,29571.35%31217.19%20811.46%
    Jefferson65274.09%11913.52%10912.39%
    Juniata21664.67%6017.96%5817.37%
    Lackawanna3,87469.58%76813.79%92616.63%
    Lancaster6,68367.94%1,53015.55%1,62416.51%
    Lawrence1,50972.69%33616.18%23111.13%
    Lebanon2,03569.17%59620.26%31110.57%
    Lehigh6,58966.22%1,52615.34%1,83518.44%
    Luzerne6,52268.19%1,36714.29%1,67617.52%
    Lycoming1,71169.47%31412.75%43817.78%
    McKean69372.41%11411.91%15015.67%
    Mercer1,73771.13%38815.89%31712.98%
    Mifflin75971.74%11410.78%18517.49%
    Monroe2,41665.00%60516.28%69618.72%
    Montgomery8,40167.26%1,55912.48%2,53120.26%
    Montour19765.89%3411.37%6822.74%
    Northampton3,49265.85%82815.61%98318.54%
    Northumberland1,42770.02%27213.35%33916.63%
    Perry50868.28%13418.01%10213.71%
    Philadelphia46,41975.49%8,04413.08%7,02511.42%
    Pike69264.43%17316.11%20919.46%
    Potter29467.28%5612.81%8719.91%
    Schuylkill2,21668.16%43413.35%60118.49%
    Snyder47472.26%9915.09%8312.65%
    Somerset91266.38%21415.57%24818.05%
    Sullivan8679.63%87.41%1412.96%
    Susquehanna54467.92%12415.48%13316.60%
    Tioga63371.77%13615.42%11312.81%
    Union39372.91%6612.24%8014.84%
    Venango86472.73%19316.25%13111.03%
    Warren61968.85%11913.24%16117.91%
    Washington3,12170.29%68715.47%63214.23%
    Wayne64265.31%15816.07%18318.62%
    Westmoreland4,30870.95%76212.55%100216.50%
    Wyoming35967.10%9617.94%8014.95%
    York6,03365.13%1,37814.88%1,85219.99%
    COUNTY TOTALS200,29169.88%40,61214.17%45,72315.95%