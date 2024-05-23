Final Monthly Unwind Renewal Outcomes

If a Medicaid closes after the renewal is due, an individual has 90 days to return their renewal late, submit missing or alternate documentation, or request reconsideration for DHS to reconsider their eligibility without the need for a new application. An individual can also formally appeal a Medicaid closure within 30 days of receiving their closure notice.

Data submitted to CMS and hosted on DHS' Unwinding Data Tracker are point-in-time measurements looking at the previous month – they should be viewed as an immediate progress report on the previous month. This report will track final monthly outcomes after the 90-day window has closed. Closed individuals contained in this report could reopen in the future should they apply for assistance at a later date.

Definition of Terms