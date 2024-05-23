Final Monthly Unwind Renewal Outcomes

If a Medicaid closes after the renewal is due, an individual has 90 days to return their renewal late, submit missing or alternate documentation, or request reconsideration for DHS to reconsider their eligibility without the need for a new application. An individual can also formally appeal a Medicaid closure within 30 days of receiving their closure notice.
Data submitted to CMS and hosted on DHS' Unwinding Data Tracker are point-in-time measurements looking at the previous month – they should be viewed as an immediate progress report on the previous month. This report will track final monthly outcomes after the 90-day window has closed. Closed individuals contained in this report could reopen in the future should they apply for assistance at a later date.
Definition of Terms
- Number and percent Remained Eligible: This is the number and percent of persons whose renewal was due in the reporting month who remained eligible for Medicaid. This includes individuals who may have initially had coverage closed but, have been reopened in Medicaid as a result of a reconsideration or because the individual filed an appeal.
- Number and Percent Determined Ineligible: This is the number and percent of persons whose renewal was due in the reporting month who were determined ineligible for Medicaid for non-procedural reasons.
- Number and Percent closed for Procedural Reasons: This is the number and percent of persons who failed to provide the required documentation for DHS to complete a renewal determination.
Statewide Numbers
|Month
|Number and Percent Remained Eligible
|Number and Percent Determined Ineligible
|Number and Percent closed for Procedural reasons
|April 2023
|189,870
71.82%
|33,262
12.58%
|41,088
15.54%
|May 2023
|182,160
71.10%
|32,332
12.62%
|41,614
16.24%
|June 2023
|165,876
73.07%
|27,873
12.28%
|33,252
14.65%
|July 2023
|180,735
73.59%
|31,749
12.93%
|33,076
13.47%
|August 2023
|218,900
67.54%
|42,724
13.18%
|62,355
19.24%
|September 2023
|185,523
68.58%
|38,528
14.24%
|44,901
16.60%
|October 2023
|186,867
69.26%
|37,723
13.98%
|41,702
16.46%
|November 2023
|179,009
70.65%
|35,691
14.09%
|38,664
15.26%
|December 2023
|195,809
69.98%
|39,707
14.11%
|44,643
15.87%
|January 2024
|178,254
71.39%
|34,717
13.90%
|36,680
14.69%
|February 2024
|187,519
70.74%
|36,589
13.80%
|40,962
15.45%
|March 2024
|200,291
69.88%
|40,612
14.17%
|45,723
15.95%
Gender
|Gender
|Number and Percent Remained Eligible
|Number and Percent Determined Ineligible
|Number and Percent closed for Procedural reasons
|April 2023
|Female
|103,982
73.09%
|17,995
12.65%
|20,295
14.26%
|Male
|85,888
70.46%
|15,208
12.48%
|20,793
17.06%
|Unknown
|--
|59
100%
|--
|May 2023
|Female
|99,582
2.36%
|17,498
12.72%
|20,487
14.89%
|Male
|82,578
69.66%
|14,786
12.47%
|21,127
17.82%
|Unknown
|--
|48
100%
|--
|June 2023
|Female
|90,984
74.22%
|15,306
12.49%
|16,287
13.29%
|Male
|74,892
71.73%
|12,542
12.01%
|16,965
16.25%
|Unknown
|--
|25
100%
|--
|July 2023
|Female
|98,921
74.58%
|17,383
13.11%
|16,315
12.30%
|Male
|81,114
72.43%
|14,363
12.72%
|16,761
14.84%
|Unknown
|--
|3
100%
|--
|August 2023
|Female
|119,484
69.10%
|23,139
13.38%
|30,219
17.48%
|Male
|99,416
65.75%
|19,585
12.95%
|32,136
21.25%
|Unknown
|--
|--
|--
|September 2023
|Female
|101,128
69.60%
|21,223
14.61%
|22,152
15.25%
|Male
|84,395
67.40%
|17,305
13.82%
|22,749
18.17%
|Unknown
|--
|--
|--
|October 2023
|Female
|101,566
70.53%
|20,742
14.80%
|20,907
14.42%
|Male
|85,301
68.37%
|16,981
13.61%
|20,795
17.67%
|Unknown
|--
|--
|--
|November 2023
|Female
|96,329
71.44%
|19,353
14.35%
|19,163
14.21%
|Male
|82,680
69.76%
|16,338
13.79%
|19,501
16.45%
|Unknown
|--
|--
|--
|December 2023
|Female
|105,799
70.41%
|21,741
14.77%
|22,066
14.69%
|Male
|90,010
68.65%
|17,966
13.70%
|22,577
17.52%
|Unknown
|--
|--
|--
|January 2024
|Female
|96,777
72.45%
|18,967
14.20%
|17,840
13.35%
|Male
|81,477
70.20%
|15,750
13.57%
|18,840
16.23%
|Unknown
|--
|--
|--
|February 2024
|Female
|101,669
71.95%
|19,837
14.04%
|19,797
14.01%
|Male
|85,850
69.36%
|16,572
13.53%
|21,165
17.10%
|Unknown
|--
|--
|--
|March 2024
|Female
|108,652
70.86%
|22,165
14.46%
|22,500
14.67%
|Male
|91,639
68.74%
|18,447
13.84%
|23,223
17.42%
|Unknown
|--
|--
|--
Race and Ethnicity
|Race
|Number and Percent Remained Eligible
|Number and Percent Determined Ineligible
|Number and Percent closed for Procedural reasons
|April 2023
|Asian
|7,503
74.47%
|1,193
11.84%
|1,380
13.69%
|Black
|45,489
74.88%
|6,970
11.47%
|8,294
13.65%
|White
|102,717
70.65%
|18,868
12.98%
|23,800
16.37%
|Other
|34,161
93.00%
|6,231
3.25%
|7,612
3.76%
|May 2023
|Asian
|7,241
73.25%
|1,208
12.22%
|1,434
14.51%
|Black
|43,017
72.76%
|7,086
11.99%
|8,989
15.20%
|White
|99,199
70.63%
|17,998
12.81%
|23,208
16.52%
|Other
|32,703
69.97%
|6,040
12.92%
|7,983
17.08%
|June 2023
|Asian
|6,446
74.83%
|1,044
12.12%
|1,124
13.05%
|Black
|40,535
75.14%
|5,988
11.10%
|7,417
13.75%
|White
|89,702
72.80%
|15,526
12.60%
|17,973
14.59%
|Other
|29,193
70.77%
|5,315
12.88%
|6,738
16.33%
|July2023
|Asian
|7,269
|76.13%
|1,153
12.08%
|1,126
11.79%
|Black
|42,822
75.28%
|6,716
11.81%
|7,325
12.88%
|White
|98,375
73.20%
|17,998
13.39%
|18,009
13.40%
|Other
|32,269
72.07%
|5,882
13.14%
|6,616
14.78%
|August 2023
|Asian
|8,776
69.66%
|1,619
12.85%
|2,196
17.43%
|Black
|49,417
71.52%
|8,261
11.96%
|11,365
16.45%
|White
|122,148
66.29%
|24,891
13.51%
|37,172
20.17%
|Other
|38,559
66.30%
|7,953
13.67%
|11,622
19.98%
|September 2023
|Asian
|6,827
69.73%
|1,356
13.85%
|1,554
15.87%
|Black
|43,105
71.04%
|7,799
12.85%
|9,056
14.92%
|White
|102,900
67.90%
|22,309
14.72%
|25,809
17.03%
|Other
|32,691
67.41%
|7,064
14.57%
|8,482
17.49%
|October 2023
|Asian
|7,575
70.50%
|1,421
13.85%
|1,602
14.91%
|Black
|42,812
71.41%
|7,258
14.25%
|7,857
14.01%
|White
|102,462
68.66%
|21,982
14.72%
|24,091
16.14%
|Other
|34,018
68.20%
|7,152
14.34%
|8,152
16.94%
|November 2023
|Asian
|6,994
71.90%
|1,325
13.62%
|1,408
14.48%
|Black
|41,813
75.36%
|6,913
12.46%
|6,753
12.17%
|White
|97,207
69.22%
|20,654
14.71%
|22,564
16.07%
|Other
|32,995
69.12%
|6,799
14.24%
|7,939
16.63%
|December 2023
|Asian
|7,680
72.34%
|1,397
13.76%
|1,467
13.82%
|Black
|46,402
73.43%
|8,042
12.73%
|8,301
13.74%
|White
|106,237
68.36%
|23,014
14.76%
|26,273
16.86%
|Other
|35,490
68.65%
|7,254
14.63%
|8,602
16.64%
|January 2024
|Asian
|6,945
74.59%
|1,270
13.64%
|1,096
11.77%
|Black
|42,666
75.19%
|7,238
12.76%
|6,842
12.06%
|White
|96,931
70.01%
|19,773
14.28%
|21,749
15.71%
|Other
|32,252
70.60%
|6,436
14.09%
|6,993
15.31%
|February 2024
|Asian
|7,685
73.23%
|1,429
13.62%
|1,380
13.15%
|Black
|44,195
73.49%
|7,596
12.63%
|8,338
13.87%
|White
|101,486
69.77%
|20,556
14.13%
|23,417
16.10%
|Other
|34,153
69.71%
|7,008
14.30%
|7,827
15.98%
|March 2024
|Asian
|8,273
72.76%
|1,523
13.39%
|1,575
13.85%
|Black
|48,325
73.07%
|8,623
13.04%
|9,187
13.89%
|White
|107,324
68.55%
|23,002
14.69%
|26,219
16.75%
|Other
|36,369
69.17%
|7,464
14.20%
|8,742
16.63%
|Ethnicity
|Number and Percent Remained Eligible
|Number and Percent Determined Ineligible
|Number and Percent closed for Procedural reasons
|April 2023
|Hispanic
|28,211
72.38%
|5,038
12.93%
|5,728
14.70%
|Non-Hispanic
|161,506
71.76%
|28,214
12.54%
|35,357
15.71%
|Unknown
|153
92.17%
|< 11
|< 11
|May 2023
|Hispanic
|27,381
71.32%
|4,867
12.68%
|6,129
15.97%
|Non-Hispanic
|154,681
71.05%
|27,455
12.61%
|35,483
16.30%
|Unknown
|98 89.09%
|< 11
|< 11
|June 2023
|Hispanic
|27,589
73.49%
|4,750
12.65%
|5,202
13.86%
|Non-Hispanic
|153,107
73.62%
|26,967
12.97%
|27,871
13.40%
|Unknown
|39
52.70%
|32
43.24%
|3
4.05%
|July 2023
|Hispanic
|24,596
72.22%
|4,275
12.55%
|5,184
15.22%
|Non-Hispanic
|141,157
73.20%
|23,585
12.23%
|28,068
14.56%
|Unknown
|123
90.44%
|13
9.56%
|August 2023
|Hispanic
|32,861
68.42%
|6,426
13.38%
|8,729
18.17%
|Non-Hispanic
|186,017
67.39%
|36,278
13.14%
|53,623
19.43%
|Unknown
|22
48.89%
|20
44.44%
|3
6.67%
|September 2023
|Hispanic
|27,642
68.86%
|5,976
14.44%
|6,750
16.37%
|Non-Hispanic
|157,850
68.54%
|32,697
14.20%
|38,328
16.64%
|Unknown
|31
44.93%
|35
50.72%
|3
4.35%
|October 2023
|Hispanic
|26,348
71.85%
|5,061
13.80%
|5,263
14.35%
|Non-Hispanic
|152,652
70.46%
|30,602
14.12%
|33,401
15.42%
|Unknown
|9
24.32%
|28
75.68%
|0
0.0%
|November 2023
|Hispanic
|27,642
68.86%
|5,976
14.44%
|6,750
16.37%
|Non-Hispanic
|157,850
68.54%
|32,697
14.20%
|38,328
16.64%
|Unknown
|31
44.93%
|35
50.72%
|3
4.35%
|December 2023
|Hispanic
|29,122
70.65%
|5,721
13.75%
|6,466
15.54%
|Non-Hispanic
|166,673
69.53%
|33,947
14.36%
|38,177
15.93%
|Unknown
|14
26.42%
|39
73.58%
|0
0.0%
|Januar 2024
|Hispanic
|27,473
71.96%
|5,299
13.88%
|5,408
14.16%
|Non-Hispanic
|150,777
71.31%
|29,391
13.90%
|31,271
14.79%
|Unknown
|4
6.25%
|27
42.19%
|33
51.56%
|February 2024
|Hispanic
|28,650
71.38%
|5,580
13.90%
|5,902
14.71%
|Non-Hispanic
|158,856
70.63%
|30,980
13.77%
|35,060
15.59%
|Unknown
|13
30.95%
|29
69.05%
|0
0.00%
|March 2024
|Hispanic
|30,618
70.75%
|6,063
14.01%
|6,595
15.24%
|Non-Hispanic
|169,657
69.73%
|34,529
14.19%
|39,128
16.08%
|Unknown
|16
44.44%
|20
55.56%
|0
0.00%
Age Groups
|Age
|Number and Percent Remained Eligible
|Number and Percent Determined Ineligible
|Number and Percent closed for Procedural reasons
|April 2023
|0 – 20
|88,144
80.83%
|8,357
7.66%
|12,548
11.51%
|21 – 59
|78,192
63.68%
|19,949
16.25%
|24,650
20.07%
|60-64
|7,628
71.06%
|1,702
15.86%
|1,404
13.08%
|65 and over
|15,906
73.48%
|3,254
15.03%
|2,486
11.48%
|May 2023
|0-20
|85,538
80.57%
|7,851
7.39%
|12,869
12.11%
|21-59
|73,400
62.20%
|19,384
16.43%
|24,725
20.95%
|60-64
|7,223
70.79%
|1,617
15.85%
|1,363
13.36%
|65 and over
|15,999
73.74%
|3,030
13.97%
|2,657
12.25%
|June 2023
|0-20
|74,863
83.64%
|5,477
6.12%
|9,159
10.23%
|21-59
|69,941
64.27%
|18,155
16.68%
|20,709
19.03%
|60-64
|6,722
71.70%
|1,503
16.03%
|1,150
12.27%
|65 and over
|14,350
74.27%
|2,738
14.17%
|2,234
11.56%
|July 2023
|0-20
|87,050
82.95%
|8,235
7.85%
|9,633
9.18%
|21-59
|72,537
64.72%
|19,283
17.21%
|20,242
18.06%
|60-64
|6,656
72.35%
|1,479
16.08%
|1,065
11.58%
|65 and over
|14,492
74.78%
|2,752
14.20%
|2,136
11.02%
|August 2023
|0-20
|106,389
78.99%
|9,923
7.37%
|18,292
13.58%
|21-59
|86,288
56.91%
|26,863
17.72%
|38,407
25.33%
|60-64
|8,112
66.81%
|2,085
17.17%
|1,943
16.00%
|65 and over
|18,111
70.52%
|3,853
15.00%
|3,713
14.46%
|September 2023
|0-20
|90,525
79.45%
|9,234
8.11%
|13,627
11.96%
|21-59
|73,569
58.68%
|24,138
19.25%
|26,900
21.46%
|60-64
|6,801
66.38%
|1,902
18.57%
|1,479
14.44%
|65 and over
|14,628
69.84%
|3,253
15.53%
|2,895
13.82%
|October 2023
|0-20
|86,864
80.20%
|8,208
8.58%
|12,104
11.18%
|21-59
|77,073
60.47%
|23,445
18.32%
|25,186
20.76%
|60-64
|8,063
65.97%
|2,392
19.57%
|1,583
13.95%
|65 and over
|14,867
68.10%
|3,778
17.31%
|2,829
13.96%
|November 2023
|0-20
|83,239
82.01%
|7,711
7.60%
|10,548
10.39%
|21-59
|74,768
61.65%
|22,441
18.50%
|24,073
19.85%
|60-64
|7,625
68.14%
|2,102
18.79%
|1,462
13.07%
|65 and over
|13,377
68.97%
|3,437
17.72%
|2,581
13.31%
|December 2023
|0-20
|91,462
80.68%
|8,603
7.59%
|12,834
11.42%
|21-59
|79,236
60.52%
|24,522
18.67%
|27,057
20.60%
|60-64
|8,221
67.83%
|2,238
18.77%
|1,620
13.37%
|65 and over
|16,890
68.97%
|4,344
17.91%
|3,132
12.97%
|Janaury 2024
|0 – 20
|84,582
81.92%
|8,394
8.13%
|10,268
9.95%
|21 – 59
|71,302
62.03%
|21,057
18.32%
|22,591
19.65%
|60-64
|7,383
70.07%
|1,845
17.51%
|1,308
12.41%
|65 and over
|14,987
71.64%
|3,421
16.35%
|2,513
12.01%
|February 2024
|0 – 20
|87,155
82.42%
|7,799
7.38%
|10,771
10.19%
|21 – 59
|74,906
60.58%
|22,971
18.58%
|25,768
20.84%
|60-64
|8,223
70.75%
|1,874
16.12%
|1,525
13.12%
|65 and over
|17,235
71.58%
|3,945
16.38%
|2,898
12.04%
|March 2024
|0 – 20
|92,459
82.08%
|8,394
7.45%
|11,778
10.46%
|21 – 59
|80,613
59.69%
|25,626
18.97%
|28,822
21.34%
|60-64
|8,818
68.47%
|2,297
17.84%
|1,763
13.69%
|65 and over
|18,401
70.62%
|4,295
16.48%
|3,360
12.90%
County Data
|County
|Number & Percent Remained Eligbile
|Number & Percent Determined Ineligible
|Number & Percent Closed for Procedual Reasons
|Num.
|Per.
|Num.
|Per
|Num.
|Per.
|Adams
|1,075
|68.56%
|209
|13.33%
|284
|18.11%
|Allegheny
|15,052
|69.90%
|2,771
|12.87%
|3,711
|17.23%
|Armstrong
|1,057
|73.30%
|206
|14.29%
|179
|12.41%
|Beaver
|2,288
|72.50%
|342
|10.84%
|526
|16.67%
|Bedford
|769
|71.27%
|157
|14.55%
|153
|14.18%
|Berks
|6,823
|69.81%
|1,494
|15.29%
|1,457
|14.91%
|Blair
|2,028
|74.75%
|358
|13.20%
|327
|12.05%
|Bradford
|886
|69.98%
|163
|12.88%
|217
|17.14%
|Bucks
|5,915
|68.63%
|1,121
|13.01%
|1,583
|18.37%
|Butler
|1,673
|68.85%
|262
|10.78%
|495
|20.37%
|Cambria
|2,190
|77.19%
|336
|11.84%
|311
|10.96%
|Cameron
|98
|79.67%
|15
|12.20%
|10
|8.13%
|Carbon
|923
|70.95%
|155
|11.91%
|223
|17.14%
|Centre
|966
|66.39%
|200
|13.75%
|289
|19.86%
|Chester
|3,898
|64.62%
|714
|11.84%
|1,420
|23.54%
|Clarion
|464
|71.38%
|83
|12.77%
|103
|15.85%
|Clearfield
|1,362
|74.92%
|207
|11.39%
|249
|13.70%
|Clinton
|538
|72.90%
|64
|8.67%
|136
|18.43%
|Columbia
|867
|70.89%
|127
|10.38%
|229
|18.72%
|Crawford
|1,266
|73.99%
|229
|13.38%
|216
|12.62%
|Cumberland
|2,667
|68.45%
|501
|12.86%
|728
|18.69%
|Dauphin
|4,887
|69.53%
|739
|10.51%
|1,403
|19.96%
|Delaware
|8,590
|70.42%
|1,504
|12.33%
|2,104
|17.25%
|Elk
|401
|66.61%
|69
|11.46%
|132
|21.93%
|Erie
|5,018
|71.70%
|792
|11.32%
|1,189
|16.99%
|Fayette
|2,379
|74.44%
|413
|12.92%
|404
|12.64%
|Forest
|101
|73.72%
|15
|10.95%
|21
|15.33%
|Franklin
|1,898
|69.52%
|343
|12.56%
|489
|17.91%
|Fulton
|218
|68.99%
|53
|16.77%
|45
|14.24%
|Greene
|608
|74.51%
|125
|15.32%
|83
|10.17%
|Huntingdon
|572
|73.81%
|81
|10.45%
|122
|15.74%
|Indiana
|1,199
|73.42%
|231
|14.15%
|203
|12.43%
|Jefferson
|604
|70.15%
|96
|11.15%
|161
|18.70%
|Juniata
|312
|74.29%
|45
|10.71%
|63
|15.00%
|Lackawanna
|3,733
|73.73%
|694
|13.71%
|636
|12.56%
|Lancaster
|6,548
|69.51%
|1,319
|14.00%
|1,553
|16.49%
|Lawrence
|1,471
|74.14%
|304
|15.32%
|209
|10.53%
|Lebanon
|1,828
|71.49%
|468
|18.30%
|261
|10.21%
|Lehigh
|6,185
|67.99%
|1,314
|14.44%
|1,598
|17.57%
|Luzerne
|6,217
|71.79%
|1,200
|13.86%
|1,243
|14.35%
|Lycoming
|1,619
|68.95%
|296
|12.61%
|433
|18.44%
|McKean
|596
|68.82%
|126
|14.55%
|144
|16.63%
|Mercer
|1,759
|77.01%
|353
|15.46%
|172
|7.53%
|Mifflin
|639
|70.76%
|102
|11.30%
|162
|17.94%
|Monroe
|2,251
|68.57%
|466
|14.19%
|566
|17.24%
|Montgomery
|7,619
|67.75%
|1,265
|11.25%
|2,361
|21.00%
|Montour
|213
|74.48%
|31
|10.84%
|42
|14.69%
|Northampton
|3,486
|66.06%
|814
|15.43%
|977
|18.51%
|Northumberland
|1,472
|71.49%
|257
|12.48%
|330
|16.03%
|Perry
|577
|67.17%
|120
|13.97%
|162
|18.86%
|Philadelphia
|42,335
|78.18%
|6,073
|11.22%
|5,742
|10.60%
|Pike
|737
|71.07%
|109
|10.51%
|191
|18.42%
|Potter
|225
|74.01%
|28
|9.21%
|51
|16.78%
|Schuylkill
|2,010
|71.81%
|337
|12.04%
|452
|16.15%
|Snyder
|403
|65.64%
|83
|13.52%
|128
|20.85%
|Somerset
|974
|68.98%
|172
|12.18%
|266
|18.84%
|Sullivan
|83
|74.11%
|17
|15.18%
|12
|10.71%
|Susquehanna
|531
|67.30%
|124
|15.72%
|134
|16.98%
|Tioga
|590
|71.95%
|122
|14.88%
|108
|13.17%
|Union
|362
|72.11%
|46
|9.16%
|94
|18.73%
|Venango
|906
|73.12%
|137
|11.06%
|196
|15.82%
|Warren
|607
|67.75%
|100
|11.16%
|189
|21.09%
|Washington
|2,916
|72.61%
|476
|11.85%
|624
|15.54%
|Wayne
|590
|72.13%
|106
|12.96%
|122
|14.91%
|Westmoreland
|4,457
|74.48%
|667
|11.15%
|860
|14.37%
|Wyoming
|402
|75.42%
|65
|12.20%
|66
|12.38%
|York
|5,937
|66.51%
|1,251
|14.01%
|1,739
|19.48%
|COUNTY TOTALS
|189,870
|71.9%
|33,262
|12.6%
|41,088
|15.5%
|County
|Number and Percent Remained Eligible
|Number and Percent Determined Ineligible
|Number and Percent closed for Procedural reasons
|Num.
|Per.
|Num.
|Per.
|Num.
|Per.
|Adams
|927
|65.37%
|170
|11.99%
|321
|22.64%
|Allegheny
|13,919
|68.92%
|2,569
|12.72%
|3,698
|18.31%
|Armstrong
|978
|73.76%
|154
|11.61%
|194
|14.63%
|Beaver
|2,079
|71.39%
|367
|12.60%
|466
|16.00%
|Bedford
|663
|72.62%
|141
|15.44%
|109
|11.94%
|Berks
|6,231
|67.95%
|1,413
|15.41%
|1,525
|16.63%
|Blair
|1,995
|74.89%
|319
|11.97%
|350
|13.14%
|Bradford
|844
|68.23%
|153
|12.37%
|240
|19.40%
|Bucks
|5,560
|68.55%
|993
|12.24%
|1,555
|19.17%
|Butler
|1,745
|67.37%
|335
|12.93%
|510
|19.69%
|Cambria
|1,960
|75.38%
|347
|13.35%
|293
|11.27%
|Cameron
|83
|70.34%
|17
|14.41%
|18
|15.25%
|Carbon
|866
|71.33%
|154
|12.69%
|194
|15.98%
|Centre
|930
|68.18%
|186
|13.64%
|248
|18.18%
|Chester
|3,798
|63.64%
|667
|11.18%
|1,500
|25.13%
|Clarion
|473
|72.32%
|65
|9.94%
|116
|17.74%
|Clearfield
|1,173
|71.61%
|182
|11.11%
|283
|17.28%
|Clinton
|514
|74.38%
|74
|10.71%
|103
|14.91%
|Columbia
|791
|68.60%
|157
|13.62%
|205
|17.78%
|Crawford
|1,170
|72.45%
|205
|12.69%
|240
|14.86%
|Cumberland
|2,419
|64.54%
|483
|12.89%
|846
|22.57%
|Dauphin
|4,824
|69.55%
|749
|10.80%
|1,361
|19.62%
|Delaware
|8,361
|70.89%
|1,363
|11.56%
|2,067
|17.52%
|Elk
|377
|68.92%
|79
|14.44%
|90
|16.45%
|Erie
|4,506
|71.27%
|777
|12.29%
|1,039
|16.43%
|Fayette
|2,326
|75.08%
|372
|12.01%
|399
|12.88%
|Forest
|46
|66.67%
|11
|15.94%
|12
|17.39%
|Franklin
|1,842
|68.02%
|324
|11.96%
|541
|19.98%
|Fulton
|181
|73.88%
|35
|14.29%
|29
|11.84%
|Greene
|544
|78.73%
|87
|12.59%
|60
|8.68%
|Huntingdon
|551
|71.01%
|72
|9.28%
|153
|19.72%
|Indiana
|1,149
|72.13%
|200
|12.55%
|244
|15.32%
|Jefferson
|635
|72.32%
|101
|11.50%
|142
|16.17%
|Juniata
|247
|73.29%
|46
|13.65%
|44
|13.06%
|Lackawanna
|3,447
|73.83%
|593
|12.70%
|629
|13.47%
|Lancaster
|5,862
|67.92%
|1,230
|14.25%
|1,538
|17.82%
|Lawrence
|1,416
|77.00%
|231
|12.56%
|192
|10.44%
|Lebanon
|1,723
|70.56%
|436
|17.85%
|283
|11.59%
|Lehigh
|5,759
|67.35%
|1,150
|13.45%
|1,640
|19.18%
|Luzerne
|6,059
|74.32%
|993
|12.18%
|1,101
|13.50%
|Lycoming
|1,380
|65.97%
|283
|13.53%
|427
|20.41%
|McKean
|523
|69.36%
|97
|12.86%
|134
|17.77%
|Mercer
|1,757
|74.80%
|378
|16.09%
|214
|9.11%
|Mifflin
|619
|72.82%
|97
|11.41%
|134
|15.76%
|Monroe
|2,087
|65.75%
|442
|13.93%
|643
|20.26%
|Montgomery
|7,400
|67.52%
|1,104
|10.07%
|2,450
|22.35%
|Montour
|156
|67.83%
|25
|10.87%
|49
|21.30%
|Northampton
|3,538
|69.40%
|670
|13.14%
|890
|17.46%
|Northumberland
|1,400
|74.55%
|199
|10.60%
|279
|14.86%
|Perry
|517
|69.77%
|77
|10.39%
|147
|19.84%
|Philadelphia
|38,448
|74.99%
|6,234
|12.16%
|6,550
|12.77%
|Pike
|668
|67.68%
|132
|13.37%
|187
|18.95%
|Potter
|245
|65.33%
|38
|10.13%
|92
|24.53%
|Schuylkill
|1,856
|69.57%
|298
|11.17%
|514
|19.27%
|Snyder
|372
|67.76%
|55
|10.02%
|119
|21.68%
|Somerset
|968
|71.02%
|167
|12.25%
|228
|16.73%
|Sullivan
|72
|59.50%
|15
|12.40%
|34
|28.10%
|Susquehanna
|535
|72.69%
|87
|11.82%
|114
|15.49%
|Tioga
|492
|72.67%
|99
|14.62%
|86
|12.70%
|Union
|361
|71.77%
|58
|11.53%
|84
|16.70%
|Venango
|742
|76.89%
|92
|9.53%
|131
|13.58%
|Warren
|526
|68.94%
|98
|12.84%
|139
|18.22%
|Washington
|2,642
|72.78%
|446
|12.29%
|542
|14.93%
|Wayne
|621
|73.93%
|102
|12.14%
|117
|13.93%
|Westmoreland
|4,333
|73.73%
|718
|12.22%
|819
|13.94%
|Wyoming
|393
|74.29%
|72
|13.61%
|64
|12.10%
|York
|5,436
|65.20%
|1,075
|12.89%
|1,826
|21.90%
|COUNTY TOTALS
|182,160
|71.10%
|32,332
|12.62%
|41,614
|16.24%
|County
|Number and Percent Maintained
|Number and Percent Determined Ineligible
|Number and Percent Closed for Procedural Reasons
|Num.
|Per.
|Num.
|Per.
|Num.
|Per.
|Adams
|883
|69.64%
|159
|12.54%
|226
|17.82%
|Allegheny
|12,974
|72.90%
|2,251
|12.65%
|2,567
|14.42%
|Armstrong
|899
|74.54%
|179
|14.84%
|128
|10.61%
|Beaver
|1,956
|73.34%
|310
|11.62%
|401
|15.04%
|Bedford
|598
|75.79%
|114
|14.45%
|76
|9.63%
|Berks
|6,172
|69.92%
|1,314
|14.89%
|1,341
|15.19%
|Blair
|1,806
|76.95%
|292
|12.44%
|249
|10.61%
|Bradford
|700
|69.51%
|155
|15.39%
|152
|15.09%
|Bucks
|5,135
|70.08%
|980
|13.38%
|1,211
|16.53%
|Butler
|1,428
|69.73%
|253
|12.35%
|367
|17.92%
|Cambria
|1,966
|79.18%
|282
|11.36%
|235
|9.46%
|Cameron
|69
|74.19%
|9
|9.68%
|15
|16.13%
|Carbon
|787
|70.27%
|150
|13.39%
|183
|16.34%
|Centre
|988
|65.82%
|196
|13.06%
|317
|21.12%
|Chester
|3,611
|67.62%
|557
|10.43%
|1,172
|21.95%
|Clarion
|432
|77.70%
|59
|10.61%
|65
|11.69%
|Clearfield
|1,114
|71.09%
|199
|12.70%
|254
|16.21%
|Clinton
|509
|74.96%
|74
|10.90%
|96
|14.14%
|Columbia
|772
|72.83%
|123
|11.60%
|165
|15.57%
|Crawford
|1,047
|75.81%
|166
|12.02%
|168
|12.17%
|Cumberland
|2,435
|70.38%
|408
|11.79%
|614
|17.75%
|Dauphin
|4,109
|70.30%
|708
|12.11%
|1,028
|17.59%
|Delaware
|7,482
|71.45%
|1,182
|11.29%
|1,807
|17.26%
|Elk
|266
|72.28%
|45
|12.23%
|57
|15.49%
|Erie
|4,365
|73.70%
|725
|12.24%
|833
|14.06%
|Fayette
|2,274
|77.82%
|314
|10.75%
|334
|11.43%
|Forest
|37
|69.81%
|11
|20.75%
|5
|9.43%
|Franklin
|1,597
|72.46%
|249
|11.30%
|358
|16.24%
|Fulton
|188
|75.50%
|25
|10.04%
|36
|14.46%
|Greene
|465
|71.21%
|111
|17.00%
|77
|11.79%
|Huntingdon
|512
|76.99%
|71
|10.68%
|82
|12.33%
|Indiana
|1,011
|73.26%
|175
|12.68%
|193
|13.99%
|Jefferson
|596
|74.78%
|83
|10.41%
|118
|14.81%
|Juniata
|259
|72.96%
|49
|13.80%
|47
|13.24%
|Lackawanna
|3,217
|74.90%
|561
|13.06%
|517
|12.04%
|Lancaster
|5,329
|70.41%
|1,011
|13.36%
|1,227
|16.21%
|Lawrence
|1,103
|75.39%
|213
|14.56%
|146
|9.98%
|Lebanon
|1,600
|70.89%
|385
|17.06%
|272
|12.05%
|Lehigh
|5,321
|69.83%
|987
|12.95%
|1,312
|17.22%
|Luzerne
|5,287
|73.33%
|922
|12.79%
|1,001
|13.88%
|Lycoming
|1,470
|75.66%
|194
|9.98%
|279
|14.36%
|McKean
|589
|72.36%
|123
|15.11%
|102
|12.53%
|Mercer
|1,601
|77.27%
|296
|14.29%
|173
|8.35%
|Mifflin
|560
|74.47%
|75
|9.97%
|117
|15.56%
|Monroe
|2,025
|67.19%
|441
|14.63%
|548
|18.18%
|Montgomery
|7,020
|69.75%
|1,026
|10.19%
|2,019
|20.06%
|Montour
|169
|71.01%
|29
|12.18%
|40
|16.81%
|Northampton
|2,987
|69.81%
|569
|13.30%
|723
|16.90%
|Northumberland
|1,287
|77.44%
|183
|11.01%
|192
|11.55%
|Perry
|519
|69.95%
|91
|12.26%
|132
|17.79%
|Philadelphia
|37,629
|76.85%
|5,537
|11.31%
|5,794
|11.83%
|Pike
|601
|72.24%
|103
|12.38%
|128
|15.38%
|Potter
|196
|72.86%
|29
|10.78%
|44
|16.36%
|Schuylkill
|1,854
|73.81%
|274
|10.91%
|384
|15.29%
|Snyder
|304
|67.86%
|59
|13.17%
|85
|18.97%
|Somerset
|769
|69.72%
|135
|12.24%
|199
|18.04%
|Sullivan
|69
|69.00%
|14
|14.00%
|17
|17.00%
|Susquehanna
|516
|81.77%
|55
|8.72%
|60
|9.51%
|Tioga
|496
|75.15%
|106
|16.06%
|58
|8.79%
|Union
|302
|77.44%
|47
|12.05%
|41
|10.51%
|Venango
|727
|79.11%
|92
|10.01%
|100
|10.88%
|Warren
|456
|67.96%
|111
|16.54%
|104
|15.50%
|Washington
|2,486
|73.59%
|421
|12.46%
|470
|13.91%
|Wayne
|529
|76.45%
|106
|15.32%
|57
|8.24%
|Westmoreland
|3,995
|76.52%
|649
|12.43%
|577
|11.05%
|Wyoming
|362
|77.52%
|53
|11.35%
|52
|11.13%
|York
|5,059
|68.72%
|998
|13.56%
|1,305
|17.73%
|COUNTY TOTALS
|165,876
|73.07%
|27,873
|12.28%
|33,252
|14.65%
|COUNTY
|Number and Percent Remained Eligible
|Number and Percent Determined Ineligible
|Number and Percent Closed for Procedural Reasons
|Num.
|Per
|Num.
|Per
|Num.
|Per.
|Adams
|1,149
|75.00%
|197
|12.86%
|186
|12.14%
|Allegheny
|13,924
|74.34%
|2,362
|12.61%
|2,439
|13.02%
|Armstrong
|858
|75.93%
|135
|11.95%
|137
|12.12%
|Beaver
|2,076
|73.15%
|377
|13.28%
|385
|13.57%
|Bedford
|727
|75.57%
|166
|17.26%
|69
|7.17%
|Berks
|6,418
|68.52%
|1,511
|16.13%
|1,438
|15.35%
|Blair
|2,143
|75.83%
|379
|13.41%
|304
|10.76%
|Bradford
|853
|72.91%
|162
|13.85%
|155
|13.25%
|Bucks
|5,649
|72.68%
|1006
|12.94%
|1,113
|14.32%
|Butler
|1,645
|72.50%
|306
|13.49%
|318
|14.01%
|Cambria
|2,387
|78.24%
|401
|13.14%
|262
|8.59%
|Cameron
|88
|80.00%
|19
|17.27%
|3
|2.73%
|Carbon
|927
|72.93%
|156
|12.27%
|188
|14.79%
|Centre
|984
|65.91%
|206
|13.80%
|303
|20.29%
|Chester
|3,726
|70.28%
|641
|12.09%
|935
|17.63%
|Clarion
|489
|71.70%
|103
|15.10%
|90
|13.20%
|Clearfield
|1,168
|72.95%
|207
|12.93%
|226
|14.12%
|Clinton
|498
|73.89%
|83
|12.31%
|93
|13.80%
|Columbia
|936
|72.61%
|119
|9.23%
|234
|18.15%
|Crawford
|1,030
|73.68%
|194
|13.88%
|174
|12.45%
|Cumberland
|2,707
|69.59%
|551
|14.16%
|632
|16.25%
|Dauphin
|4,933
|71.62%
|813
|11.80%
|1,142
|16.58%
|Delaware
|8,152
|71.61%
|1,463
|12.85%
|1,769
|15.54%
|Elk
|396
|75.00%
|72
|13.64%
|59
|11.17%
|Erie
|4,549
|75.21%
|723
|11.95%
|776
|12.83%
|Fayette
|2,509
|77.58%
|407
|12.59%
|318
|9.83%
|Forest
|56
|72.73%
|15
|19.48%
|6
|7.79%
|Franklin
|1,863
|70.30%
|405
|15.28%
|382
|14.42%
|Fulton
|227
|71.84%
|54
|17.09%
|35
|11.08%
|Greene
|577
|77.55%
|119
|15.99%
|48
|6.45%
|Huntingdon
|627
|72.40%
|121
|13.97%
|118
|13.63%
|Indiana
|1,046
|72.99%
|197
|13.75%
|190
|13.26%
|Jefferson
|584
|71.57%
|105
|12.87%
|127
|15.56%
|Juniata
|259
|73.79%
|40
|11.40%
|52
|14.81%
|Lackawanna
|3,417
|75.56%
|549
|12.14%
|556
|12.30%
|Lancaster
|6,022
|71.76%
|1,184
|14.11%
|1,186
|14.13%
|Lawrence
|1,265
|75.16%
|238
|14.14%
|180
|10.70%
|Lebanon
|1,761
|73.90%
|410
|17.21%
|212
|8.90%
|Lehigh
|6,058
|70.47%
|1,146
|13.33%
|1,392
|16.19%
|Luzerne
|6,170
|74.11%
|1061
|12.74%
|1,095
|13.15%
|Lycoming
|1,399
|72.75%
|237
|12.32%
|287
|14.92%
|McKean
|564
|76.63%
|98
|13.32%
|74
|10.05%
|Mercer
|1,520
|76.85%
|340
|17.19%
|118
|5.97%
|Mifflin
|613
|76.91%
|72
|9.03%
|112
|14.05%
|Monroe
|2,423
|69.41%
|545
|15.61%
|523
|14.98%
|Montgomery
|7,679
|71.08%
|1,247
|11.54%
|1,877
|17.37%
|Montour
|181
|69.08%
|43
|16.41%
|38
|14.50%
|Northampton
|3,468
|69.78%
|648
|13.04%
|854
|17.18%
|Northumberland
|1,523
|76.42%
|264
|13.25%
|206
|10.34%
|Perry
|484
|68.27%
|102
|14.39%
|123
|17.35%
|Philadelphia
|38,970
|77.04%
|5,914
|11.69%
|5,682
|11.23%
|Pike
|691
|69.52%
|152
|15.29%
|151
|15.19%
|Potter
|235
|76.05%
|40
|12.94%
|34
|11.00%
|Schuylkill
|2,076
|74.70%
|308
|11.08%
|395
|14.21%
|Snyder
|400
|71.81%
|83
|14.90%
|74
|13.29%
|Somerset
|915
|76.38%
|159
|13.27%
|124
|10.35%
|Sullivan
|72
|77.42%
|13
|13.98%
|8
|8.60%
|Susquehanna
|546
|79.25%
|86
|12.48%
|57
|8.27%
|Tioga
|652
|74.26%
|152
|17.31%
|74
|8.43%
|Union
|394
|75.19%
|61
|11.64%
|69
|13.17%
|Venango
|760
|77.00%
|121
|12.26%
|106
|10.74%
|Warren
|380
|65.40%
|76
|13.08%
|125
|21.51%
|Washington
|2,706
|73.71%
|486
|13.24%
|479
|13.05%
|Wayne
|645
|72.55%
|138
|15.52%
|106
|11.92%
|Westmoreland
|4,396
|75.85%
|730
|12.59%
|670
|11.56%
|Wyoming
|327
|69.13%
|79
|16.70%
|67
|14.16%
|York
|5,863
|70.38%
|1,152
|13.83%
|1,316
|15.80%
|COUNTY TOTALS
|180,735
|73.59%
|31,749
|12.93%
|33,076
|13.47%
|County
|Number and Percent Remained Eligible
|Number and Percent Determined Ineligible
|Number and Percent closed for Procedural reasons
|Num.
|Per.
|Num.
|Per.
|Num.
|Per.
|Adams
|1,104
|67.65%
|231
|14.15%
|251
|15.38%
|Allegheny
|14,584
|66.04%
|3,024
|13.69%
|4,098
|18.56%
|Armstrong
|905
|71.04%
|163
|12.79%
|206
|16.17%
|Beaver
|2,321
|71.37%
|484
|14.88%
|445
|13.68%
|Bedford
|820
|72.70%
|181
|16.05%
|122
|10.82%
|Berks
|5,910
|66.48%
|1,496
|16.83%
|1,466
|16.49%
|Blair
|2,073
|71.24%
|386
|13.26%
|447
|15.36%
|Bradford
|867
|64.65%
|218
|16.26%
|256
|19.09%
|Bucks
|5,992
|64.68%
|1469
|15.86%
|1,790
|19.32%
|Butler
|1,653
|65.57%
|398
|15.79%
|470
|18.64%
|Cambria
|2,211
|71.55%
|480
|15.53%
|398
|12.88%
|Cameron
|78
|77.23%
|18
|17.82%
|5
|4.95%
|Carbon
|1,059
|70.23%
|224
|14.85%
|222
|14.72%
|Centre
|943
|63.42%
|238
|16.01%
|305
|20.51%
|Chester
|3,823
|66.58%
|754
|13.13%
|1,163
|20.25%
|Clarion
|569
|69.31%
|118
|14.37%
|131
|15.96%
|Clearfield
|1,371
|70.78%
|259
|13.37%
|307
|15.85%
|Clinton
|650
|72.30%
|103
|11.46%
|146
|16.24%
|Columbia
|792
|66.33%
|191
|16.00%
|211
|17.67%
|Crawford
|1,264
|66.11%
|287
|15.01%
|361
|18.88%
|Cumberland
|2,782
|64.16%
|655
|15.11%
|851
|19.63%
|Dauphin
|5,027
|65.57%
|998
|13.02%
|1,631
|21.27%
|Delaware
|8,197
|70.20%
|1,516
|12.98%
|1,960
|16.79%
|Elk
|374
|65.61%
|79
|13.86%
|117
|20.53%
|Erie
|4,542
|69.74%
|927
|14.23%
|1,032
|15.85%
|Fayette
|2,397
|70.56%
|553
|16.28%
|446
|13.13%
|Forest
|60
|71.43%
|17
|20.24%
|7
|8.33%
|Franklin
|2,008
|64.84%
|431
|13.92%
|657
|21.21%
|Fulton
|219
|72.04%
|53
|17.43%
|32
|10.53%
|Greene
|571
|71.73%
|161
|20.23%
|64
|8.04%
|Huntingdon
|640
|70.41%
|104
|11.44%
|165
|18.15%
|Indiana
|1,180
|67.27%
|302
|17.22%
|269
|15.34%
|Jefferson
|732
|68.09%
|167
|15.53%
|176
|16.37%
|Juniata
|323
|74.60%
|57
|13.16%
|53
|12.24%
|Lackawanna
|3,870
|68.79%
|714
|12.69%
|1042
|18.52%
|Lancaster
|6,578
|65.34%
|1,514
|15.04%
|1,962
|19.49%
|Lawrence
|1,262
|71.75%
|305
|17.34%
|192
|10.92%
|Lebanon
|1,921
|68.88%
|593
|21.26%
|275
|9.86%
|Lehigh
|5,767
|65.20%
|1,306
|14.77%
|1,721
|19.46%
|Luzerne
|6,136
|69.89%
|1273
|14.50%
|1,368
|15.58%
|Lycoming
|1,686
|66.72%
|352
|13.93%
|489
|19.35%
|McKean
|617
|70.03%
|134
|15.21%
|130
|14.76%
|Mercer
|1,671
|73.77%
|403
|17.79%
|191
|8.43%
|Mifflin
|713
|68.03%
|129
|12.31%
|205
|19.56%
|Monroe
|2,464
|63.52%
|604
|15.57%
|811
|20.91%
|Montgomery
|7,481
|66.24%
|1,470
|13.02%
|2,340
|20.72%
|Montour
|200
|70.92%
|28
|9.93%
|54
|19.15%
|Northampton
|3,750
|64.38%
|861
|14.78%
|1214
|20.84%
|Northumberland
|1,624
|70.30%
|355
|15.37%
|331
|14.33%
|Perry
|510
|65.81%
|124
|16.00%
|141
|18.19%
|Philadelphia
|38,462
|73.43%
|6,588
|12.58%
|6,478
|12.37%
|Pike
|755
|67.35%
|144
|12.85%
|222
|19.80%
|Potter
|256
|65.81%
|52
|13.37%
|81
|20.82%
|Schuylkill
|2,425
|69.40%
|470
|13.45%
|597
|17.09%
|Snyder
|481
|65.53%
|122
|16.62%
|130
|17.71%
|Somerset
|1,005
|65.26%
|235
|15.26%
|300
|19.48%
|Sullivan
|55
|51.89%
|26
|24.53%
|25
|23.58%
|Susquehanna
|745
|73.62%
|158
|15.61%
|109
|10.77%
|Tioga
|569
|65.25%
|166
|19.04%
|137
|15.71%
|Union
|446
|73.23%
|73
|11.99%
|90
|14.78%
|Venango
|878
|74.03%
|182
|15.35%
|126
|10.62%
|Warren
|574
|64.13%
|124
|13.85%
|197
|22.01%
|Washington
|2,673
|70.83%
|569
|15.08%
|471
|12.48%
|Wayne
|809
|68.21%
|172
|14.50%
|203
|17.12%
|Westmoreland
|5,130
|70.33%
|1021
|14.00%
|1143
|15.67%
|Wyoming
|452
|70.74%
|104
|16.28%
|83
|12.99%
|York
|5,517
|63.26%
|1,415
|16.23%
|1,783
|20.44%
|COUNTY TOTALS
|158,523
|68.58%
|38,528
|14.24%
|44,901
|16.60%
|County
|Number and Percent Maintained
|Number and percent Determined
|Number and percent closed for Procedural Reasons
|Num.
|Per.
|Num.
|Per.
|Num.
|Per.
|Adams
|1,193
|76.57%
|182
|11.68%
|148
|11.75%
|Allegheny
|15,336
|71.82%
|2,640
|12.36%
|2,978
|15.25%
|Armstrong
|805
|67.65%
|183
|15.38%
|202
|16.97%
|Beaver
|2,284
|69.72%
|482
|14.71%
|510
|15.57%
|Bedford
|662
|71.03%
|157
|16.85%
|112
|12.02%
|Berks
|6,159
|67.97%
|1,538
|16.97%
|1,345
|14.84%
|Blair
|2,020
|72.66%
|380
|13.67%
|380
|13.67%
|Bradford
|807
|61.04%
|218
|16.49%
|297
|22.47%
|Bucks
|5,779
|65.62%
|1,355
|15.39%
|1,641
|18.63%
|Butler
|1,676
|65.73%
|389
|15.25%
|485
|19.02%
|Cambria
|2,274
|72.56%
|458
|14.61%
|401
|12.80%
|Cameron
|101
|83.47%
|14
|11.57%
|6
|4.96%
|Carbon
|998
|70.08%
|208
|14.61%
|218
|15.31%
|Centre
|837
|64.24%
|195
|14.97%
|271
|20.80%
|Chester
|4,208
|66.88%
|840
|13.35%
|1,242
|19.74%
|Clarion
|485
|71.53%
|116
|17.11%
|77
|11.36%
|Clearfield
|1,199
|66.61%
|292
|16.22%
|308
|17.11%
|Clinton
|562
|69.13%
|104
|12.79%
|147
|18.08%
|Columbia
|858
|64.56%
|213
|16.03%
|258
|19.41%
|Crawford
|1,105
|67.79%
|263
|16.13%
|262
|16.07%
|Cumberland
|2,798
|68.06%
|611
|14.86%
|701
|17.05%
|Dauphin
|4,692
|67.20%
|973
|13.94%
|1,292
|18.50%
|Delaware
|8,792
|69.23%
|1,703
|13.41%
|2,200
|17.32%
|Elk
|343
|64.35%
|77
|14.45%
|113
|21.20%
|Erie
|4,642
|69.60%
|959
|14.38%
|1,066
|15.98%
|Fayette
|2,410
|70.06%
|529
|15.38%
|499
|14.51%
|Forest
|84
|80.00%
|15
|14.29%
|6
|5.71%
|Franklin
|1,882
|63.41%
|382
|12.87%
|697
|23.48%
|Fulton
|177
|68.08%
|61
|23.46%
|22
|8.46%
|Greene
|565
|74.83%
|109
|14.44%
|81
|10.73%
|Huntingdon
|617
|68.25%
|125
|13.83%
|162
|17.92%
|Indiana
|1,030
|65.69%
|283
|18.05%
|254
|16.20%
|Jefferson
|665
|68.70%
|155
|16.01%
|147
|15.19%
|Juniata
|272
|67.16%
|63
|15.56%
|70
|17.28%
|Lackawanna
|3,658
|69.07%
|721
|13.61%
|916
|17.30%
|Lancaster
|6,578
|68.66%
|1,435
|14.98%
|1,545
|16.13%
|Lawrence
|1,426
|73.09%
|362
|18.55%
|163
|8.35%
|Lebanon
|1,979
|68.67%
|620
|21.51%
|283
|9.82%
|Lehigh
|5,845
|67.99%
|1,322
|15.38%
|1,386
|16.12%
|Luzerne
|6,047
|71.35%
|1,136
|13.40%
|1,291
|15.23%
|Lycoming
|1,664
|68.17%
|325
|13.31%
|452
|18.52%
|McKean
|690
|68.45%
|141
|13.99%
|175
|17.36%
|Mercer
|1,690
|70.50%
|448
|18.69%
|259
|10.81%
|Mifflin
|681
|70.86%
|129
|13.42%
|151
|15.71%
|Monroe
|2,438
|64.04%
|649
|17.05%
|720
|18.91%
|Montgomery
|7,928
|64.88%
|1,508
|12.34%
|2,781
|22.76%
|Montour
|195
|66.33%
|34
|11.56%
|65
|22.11%
|Northampton
|3,393
|63.42%
|769
|14.37%
|1188
|22.21%
|Northumberland
|1,435
|70.52%
|307
|15.09%
|293
|14.40%
|Perry
|584
|68.22%
|134
|15.65%
|138
|16.12%
|Philadelphia
|39,688
|73.20%
|6,313
|13.02%
|6,099
|13.29%
|Pike
|763
|65.38%
|181
|15.51%
|223
|19.11%
|Potter
|260
|65.33%
|58
|14.57%
|79
|19.85%
|Schuylkill
|2,539
|69.89%
|522
|14.37%
|571
|15.72%
|Snyder
|443
|65.92%
|113
|16.82%
|116
|17.26%
|Somerset
|996
|67.80%
|234
|15.93%
|239
|16.27%
|Sullivan
|80
|74.77%
|14
|13.08%
|13
|12.15%
|Susquehanna
|663
|68.99%
|149
|15.50%
|148
|15.40%
|Tioga
|632
|70.77%
|141
|15.79%
|120
|13.44%
|Union
|406
|71.86%
|63
|11.15%
|96
|16.99%
|Venango
|894
|73.46%
|196
|16.11%
|127
|10.44%
|Warren
|514
|64.57%
|98
|12.31%
|184
|23.12%
|Washington
|2,981
|73.60%
|650
|16.05%
|401
|9.90%
|Wayne
|707
|71.85%
|139
|14.13%
|138
|14.02%
|Westmoreland
|4,642
|70.28%
|967
|14.64%
|996
|15.08%
|Wyoming
|388
|65.21%
|131
|22.02%
|76
|12.77%
|York
|5,723
|64.67%
|1,442
|16.29%
|1,672
|18.89%
|COUNTY TOTALS
|186,867
|69.26%
|37,723
|13.98%
|41,702
|16.46%
|County
|Number and Percent Maintained
|Number and Percent Determined Ineligible
|Number and Percent closed for Procedural Reasons
|Num.
|Per.
|Num.
|Per.
|Num.
|Per.
|Adams
|1,072
|72.09%
|209
|14.06%
|206
|13.85%
|Allegheny
|14,995
|74.28%
|2,464
|12.21%
|2,727
|13.51%
|Armstrong
|864
|70.07%
|185
|15.00%
|184
|14.92%
|Beaver
|2,052
|68.51%
|500
|16.69%
|443
|14.79%
|Bedford
|673
|71.67%
|134
|14.27%
|132
|14.06%
|Berks
|5,914
|67.01%
|1,494
|16.93%
|1,417
|16.06%
|Blair
|1,976
|73.24%
|317
|11.75%
|405
|15.01%
|Bradford
|825
|67.90%
|194
|15.97%
|196
|16.13%
|Bucks
|5,502
|63.72%
|1,465
|16.97%
|1,668
|19.32%
|Butler
|1,519
|64.50%
|375
|15.92%
|461
|19.58%
|Cambria
|2,162
|72.84%
|459
|15.46%
|347
|11.69%
|Cameron
|90
|73.17%
|30
|24.39%
|3
|2.44%
|Carbon
|915
|70.01%
|203
|15.53%
|189
|14.46%
|Centre
|834
|62.10%
|225
|16.75%
|284
|21.15%
|Chester
|4,124
|67.55%
|876
|14.35%
|1,105
|18.10%
|Clarion
|450
|70.75%
|104
|16.35%
|82
|12.89%
|Clearfield
|1,232
|69.45%
|253
|14.26%
|289
|16.29%
|Clinton
|560
|70.53%
|76
|9.57%
|158
|19.90%
|Columbia
|782
|62.76%
|170
|13.64%
|294
|23.60%
|Crawford
|1,066
|70.22%
|231
|15.22%
|221
|14.56%
|Cumberland
|2,554
|64.58%
|651
|16.46%
|750
|18.96%
|Dauphin
|4,452
|65.19%
|948
|13.88%
|1,429
|20.93%
|Delaware
|8,543
|69.78%
|1,594
|13.02%
|2,105
|17.19%
|Elk
|415
|68.37%
|81
|13.34%
|111
|18.29%
|Erie
|4,255
|70.87%
|952
|15.86%
|797
|13.27%
|Fayette
|2,236
|73.26%
|464
|15.20%
|352
|11.53%
|Forest
|51
|65.38%
|17
|21.79%
|10
|12.82%
|Franklin
|1,793
|64.15%
|372
|13.31%
|630
|22.54%
|Fulton
|157
|66.24%
|59
|24.89%
|21
|8.86%
|Greene
|504
|73.15%
|109
|15.82%
|76
|11.03%
|Huntingdon
|560
|69.65%
|110
|13.68%
|134
|16.67%
|Indiana
|1,041
|67.86%
|269
|17.54%
|224
|14.60%
|Jefferson
|644
|74.54%
|100
|11.57%
|120
|13.89%
|Juniata
|254
|64.30%
|55
|13.92%
|86
|21.77%
|Lackawanna
|3,399
|67.83%
|714
|14.25%
|898
|17.92%
|Lancaster
|6,089
|67.68%
|1,353
|15.04%
|1,555
|17.28%
|Lawrence
|1,373
|74.54%
|299
|16.23%
|170
|9.23%
|Lebanon
|2,031
|72.61%
|507
|18.13%
|259
|9.26%
|Lehigh
|5,936
|69.23%
|1,319
|15.38%
|1,319
|15.38%
|Luzerne
|6,267
|73.69%
|1,130
|13.29%
|1,107
|13.02%
|Lycoming
|1,631
|67.82%
|328
|13.64%
|446
|18.54%
|McKean
|564
|67.30%
|127
|15.16%
|147
|17.54%
|Mercer
|1,495
|70.75%
|371
|17.56%
|247
|11.69%
|Mifflin
|602
|65.36%
|118
|12.81%
|201
|21.82%
|Monroe
|2,435
|64.57%
|616
|16.34%
|720
|19.09%
|Montgomery
|7,846
|67.26%
|1,483
|12.71%
|2,336
|20.03%
|Montour
|161
|70.31%
|21
|9.17%
|47
|20.52%
|Northampton
|3,220
|63.12%
|756
|14.82%
|1125
|22.05%
|Northumberland
|1,464
|71.31%
|297
|14.47%
|292
|14.22%
|Perry
|478
|71.45%
|106
|15.84%
|85
|12.71%
|Philadelphia
|38,337
|78.04%
|5,777
|11.76%
|5,013
|10.20%
|Pike
|760
|66.84%
|187
|16.45%
|190
|16.71%
|Potter
|188
|57.32%
|69
|21.04%
|71
|21.65%
|Schuylkill
|2,161
|67.83%
|448
|14.06%
|577
|18.11%
|Snyder
|442
|71.75%
|77
|12.50%
|97
|15.75%
|Somerset
|932
|66.67%
|230
|16.45%
|236
|16.88%
|Sullivan
|70
|65.42%
|15
|14.02%
|22
|20.56%
|Susquehanna
|612
|74.54%
|110
|13.40%
|99
|12.06%
|Tioga
|617
|73.72%
|132
|15.77%
|88
|10.51%
|Union
|292
|65.03%
|79
|17.59%
|78
|17.37%
|Venango
|792
|73.00%
|160
|14.75%
|133
|12.26%
|Warren
|546
|67.16%
|122
|15.01%
|145
|17.84%
|Washington
|2,659
|71.10%
|585
|15.64%
|496
|13.26%
|Wayne
|682
|70.16%
|150
|15.43%
|140
|14.40%
|Westmoreland
|4,367
|70.03%
|830
|13.31%
|1039
|16.66%
|Wyoming
|374
|68.25%
|100
|18.25%
|74
|13.50%
|York
|5,121
|63.96%
|1,330
|16.61%
|1,556
|19.43%
|COUNTY TOTALS
|179,009
|70.65%
|35,691
|14.09%
|38,664
|15.26%
|COUNTY DATA
|Number and Percent Maintained
|Number and Percent Determined Ineligible
|Number and Percent closed for Procedural reasons
|Num.
|Per.
|Num.
|Per.
|Num.
|Per.
|Adams
|1,115
|65.69%
|245
|14.42%
|338
|19.89%
|Allegheny
|15,328
|70.77%
|2,881
|13.06%
|3,560
|16.14%
|Armstrong
|1,027
|70.10%
|235
|16.04%
|203
|13.86%
|Beaver
|2,370
|68.88%
|569
|16.54%
|501
|14.56%
|Bedford
|734
|70.04%
|148
|14.12%
|166
|15.84%
|Berks
|6,713
|67.95%
|1,656
|16.76%
|1,510
|15.28%
|Blair
|2,198
|72.90%
|384
|12.74%
|433
|14.36%
|Bradford
|857
|66.54%
|193
|14.98%
|238
|18.48%
|Bucks
|6,115
|63.40%
|1,487
|15.42%
|2,040
|21.15%
|Butler
|1,678
|63.54%
|357
|13.52%
|606
|22.95%
|Cambria
|2,441
|72.37%
|483
|14.32%
|449
|13.31%
|Cameron
|66
|68.75%
|27
|28.13%
|3
|3.13%
|Carbon
|986
|66.09%
|232
|15.55%
|274
|18.36%
|Centre
|1147
|66.49%
|271
|15.71%
|307
|17.80%
|Chester
|4,360
|69.56%
|860
|13.72%
|1,048
|16.72%
|Clarion
|450
|69.44%
|107
|16.51%
|91
|14.04%
|Clearfield
|1,245
|70.06%
|257
|14.46%
|274
|15.42%
|Clinton
|605
|70.51%
|123
|14.34%
|130
|15.15%
|Columbia
|863
|65.68%
|185
|14.08%
|266
|20.24%
|Crawford
|1,288
|68.80%
|304
|16.24%
|280
|14.96%
|Cumberland
|2,750
|64.75%
|679
|15.99%
|817
|19.24%
|Dauphin
|4,894
|66.42%
|945
|12.83%
|1,522
|20.66%
|Delaware
|9,439
|70.66%
|1,713
|12.82%
|2,200
|16.47%
|Elk
|362
|67.66%
|70
|13.08%
|103
|19.25%
|Erie
|5,080
|71.68%
|1110
|15.66%
|895
|12.63%
|Fayette
|2,528
|72.23%
|536
|15.31%
|436
|12.46%
|Forest
|73
|70.87%
|21
|20.39%
|9
|8.74%
|Franklin
|1,903
|61.83%
|448
|14.55%
|726
|23.59%
|Fulton
|245
|75.62%
|51
|15.74%
|28
|8.64%
|Greene
|638
|76.41%
|103
|12.34%
|94
|11.26%
|Huntingdon
|613
|68.19%
|125
|13.90%
|161
|17.91%
|Indiana
|1,119
|68.32%
|304
|18.56%
|215
|13.13%
|Jefferson
|703
|70.23%
|133
|13.29%
|165
|16.48%
|Juniata
|313
|66.88%
|72
|15.38%
|82
|17.52%
|Lackawanna
|3,738
|68.98%
|738
|13.62%
|941
|17.36%
|Lancaster
|6,800
|66.84%
|1,471
|14.46%
|1,886
|18.54%
|Lawrence
|1,437
|72.14%
|324
|16.27%
|231
|11.60%
|Lebanon
|2,029
|69.34%
|582
|19.89%
|314
|10.73%
|Lehigh
|6,513
|65.99%
|1,508
|15.28%
|1,848
|18.72%
|Luzerne
|6,068
|68.20%
|1,369
|15.39%
|1,460
|16.41%
|Lycoming
|1,626
|66.21%
|318
|12.95%
|512
|20.85%
|McKean
|677
|69.51%
|128
|13.14%
|169
|17.35%
|Mercer
|1,959
|72.88%
|398
|14.81%
|331
|12.31%
|Mifflin
|641
|67.05%
|118
|12.34%
|197
|20.61%
|Monroe
|2,505
|63.55%
|674
|17.10%
|759
|19.25%
|Montgomery
|8,333
|67.94%
|1,606
|13.09%
|2,326
|18.96%
|Montour
|165
|58.93%
|49
|17.50%
|66
|23.57%
|Northampton
|3,555
|63.57%
|847
|15.15%
|1190
|21.28%
|Northumberland
|1,734
|71.77%
|337
|13.95%
|345
|14.28%
|Perry
|560
|65.96%
|156
|18.37%
|133
|15.67%
|Philadelphia
|42,822
|75.61%
|7,073
|13.10%
|6,025
|11.24%
|Pike
|647
|63.12%
|147
|14.34%
|231
|22.54%
|Potter
|277
|68.06%
|49
|12.04%
|81
|19.90%
|Schuylkill
|2,235
|67.44%
|482
|14.54%
|595
|17.95%
|Snyder
|485
|66.99%
|117
|16.16%
|121
|16.71%
|Somerset
|839
|70.39%
|161
|13.51%
|192
|16.11%
|Sullivan
|74
|68.52%
|10
|9.26%
|24
|22.22%
|Susquehanna
|591
|70.02%
|114
|13.51%
|139
|16.47%
|Tioga
|634
|70.52%
|135
|15.02%
|129
|14.35%
|Union
|435
|70.73%
|98
|15.93%
|82
|13.33%
|Venango
|942
|73.31%
|188
|14.63%
|155
|12.06%
|Warren
|538
|67.76%
|90
|11.34%
|166
|20.91%
|Washington
|2,945
|70.86%
|640
|15.40%
|569
|13.69%
|Wayne
|656
|67.56%
|147
|15.14%
|168
|17.30%
|Westmoreland
|4,992
|70.12%
|944
|13.26%
|1183
|16.62%
|Wyoming
|361
|65.64%
|109
|19.82%
|80
|14.55%
|York
|5,750
|65.02%
|1,266
|14.31%
|1,825
|20.64%
|COUNTY TOTALS
|195,809
|69.59%
|39,707
|14.51%
|44,643
|15.87%
|COUNTY
|Number and Percent Maintained
|Number and Percent Determined Ineligible
|Number and Percent closed for Procedural reasons
|Num.
|Per.
|Num.
|Per.
|Num.
|Per.
|Adams
|1,051
|66.73%
|219
|13.90%
|305
|19.37%
|Allegheny
|14,019
|71.22%
|2,533
|12.87%
|3,133
|15.92%
|Armstrong
|963
|72.84%
|172
|13.01%
|187
|14.15%
|Beaver
|2,053
|71.43%
|463
|16.11%
|358
|12.46%
|Bedford
|732
|70.93%
|171
|16.57%
|129
|12.50%
|Berks
|6,006
|69.43%
|1,473
|17.03%
|1,171
|13.54%
|Blair
|2,000
|74.96%
|312
|11.69%
|356
|13.34%
|Bradford
|744
|63.59%
|211
|18.03%
|215
|18.38%
|Bucks
|5,685
|66.31%
|1,208
|14.09%
|1,681
|19.61%
|Butler
|1,540
|66.35%
|321
|13.83%
|460
|19.82%
|Cambria
|2,154
|73.89%
|420
|14.41%
|341
|11.70%
|Cameron
|86
|78.18%
|23
|20.91%
|<11
|NA
|Carbon
|930
|68.79%
|208
|15.38%
|214
|15.83%
|Centre
|827
|63.47%
|209
|16.04%
|267
|20.49%
|Chester
|3,894
|69.67%
|808
|14.46%
|887
|15.87%
|Clarion
|499
|71.29%
|104
|14.86%
|97
|13.86%
|Clearfield
|1,039
|70.44%
|216
|14.64%
|220
|14.92%
|Clinton
|547
|70.85%
|117
|15.16%
|108
|13.99%
|Columbia
|853
|68.24%
|160
|12.80%
|237
|18.96%
|Crawford
|1,112
|69.28%
|244
|15.20%
|249
|15.51%
|Cumberland
|2,363
|66.25%
|551
|15.45%
|653
|18.31%
|Dauphin
|4,257
|67.01%
|792
|12.47%
|1,304
|20.53%
|Delaware
|8,471
|71.01%
|1,596
|13.38%
|1,862
|15.61%
|Elk
|414
|73.40%
|78
|13.83%
|72
|12.77%
|Erie
|4,365
|71.80%
|980
|16.12%
|734
|12.07%
|Fayette
|2,317
|73.07%
|440
|13.88%
|414
|13.06%
|Forest
|78
|78.79%
|15
|15.15%
|<11
|NA
|Franklin
|1,768
|67.74%
|337
|12.91%
|505
|19.35%
|Fulton
|208
|70.27%
|58
|19.59%
|30
|10.14%
|Greene
|522
|75.32%
|106
|15.30%
|65
|9.38%
|Huntingdon
|627
|73.76%
|116
|13.65%
|107
|12.59%
|Indiana
|994
|68.27%
|256
|17.58%
|206
|14.15%
|Jefferson
|682
|71.12%
|126
|13.14%
|151
|15.75%
|Juniata
|248
|69.66%
|54
|15.17%
|54
|15.17%
|Lackawanna
|3,392
|71.91%
|601
|12.74%
|724
|15.35%
|Lancaster
|5,980
|68.91%
|1,261
|14.53%
|1,437
|16.56%
|Lawrence
|1,472
|74.16%
|345
|17.38%
|168
|8.46%
|Lebanon
|1,827
|70.24%
|529
|20.34%
|245
|9.42%
|Lehigh
|5,771
|65.75%
|1,369
|15.60%
|1,637
|18.65%
|Luzerne
|5,595
|68.86%
|1,092
|13.44%
|1,438
|17.70%
|Lycoming
|1,549
|68.69%
|271
|12.02%
|435
|19.29%
|McKean
|632
|74.35%
|101
|11.88%
|117
|13.76%
|Mercer
|1,534
|71.52%
|348
|16.22%
|263
|12.26%
|Mifflin
|598
|69.13%
|107
|12.37%
|160
|18.50%
|Monroe
|2,141
|64.60%
|562
|16.96%
|611
|18.44%
|Montgomery
|7,385
|69.21%
|1,346
|12.61%
|1,940
|18.18%
|Montour
|203
|76.03%
|26
|9.74%
|38
|14.23%
|Northampton
|3,361
|66.91%
|784
|15.61%
|878
|17.48%
|Northumberland
|1,517
|73.18%
|262
|12.64%
|294
|14.18%
|Perry
|516
|74.57%
|82
|11.85%
|94
|13.58%
|Philadelphia
|40,236
|78.44%
|6,279
|12.24%
|4,777
|9.31%
|Pike
|693
|67.15%
|163
|15.79%
|176
|17.05%
|Potter
|190
|63.76%
|45
|15.10%
|63
|21.14%
|Schuylkill
|2,094
|68.70%
|413
|13.55%
|541
|17.75%
|Snyder
|418
|70.25%
|105
|17.65%
|72
|12.10%
|Somerset
|983
|69.18%
|192
|13.51%
|246
|17.31%
|Sullivan
|58
|61.70%
|20
|21.28%
|16
|17.02%
|Susquehanna
|508
|70.46%
|112
|15.53%
|101
|14.01%
|Tioga
|632
|70.14%
|147
|16.32%
|122
|13.54%
|Union
|338
|69.55%
|75
|15.43%
|73
|15.02%
|Venango
|926
|74.26%
|172
|13.79%
|149
|11.95%
|Warren
|499
|65.92%
|91
|12.02%
|167
|22.06%
|Washington
|2,903
|74.42%
|600
|15.38%
|398
|10.20%
|Wayne
|581
|68.11%
|120
|14.07%
|152
|17.82%
|Westmoreland
|4,240
|72.34%
|771
|13.15%
|850
|14.50%
|Wyoming
|348
|75.65%
|70
|15.22%
|42
|9.13%
|York
|5,086
|65.86%
|1,159
|15.01%
|1,477
|19.13%
|COUNTY TOTALS
|178,254
|71.40%
|34,717
|13.91%
|36,680
|14.69%
|COUNTY DATA
|Number and Percent Maintained
|Number and Percent Determined Ineligible
|Number and Percent closed for Procedural reasons
|COUNTY
|NUMBER
|PERCENT
|NUMBER
|PERCENT
|NUMBER
|PERCENT
|Adams
|1,096
|68.97%
|249
|15.67%
|244
|15.36%
|Allegheny
|15,183
|69.30%
|2,778
|12.68%
|3,948
|18.02%
|Armstrong
|1,034
|74.23%
|181
|12.99%
|177
|12.71%
|Beaver
|2,110
|71.07%
|416
|14.01%
|443
|14.92%
|Bedford
|729
|73.12%
|138
|13.84%
|130
|13.04%
|Berks
|6,740
|69.66%
|1,632
|16.87%
|1,302
|13.46%
|Blair
|2,162
|74.42%
|368
|12.67%
|375
|12.91%
|Bradford
|768
|61.15%
|231
|18.39%
|257
|20.46%
|Bucks
|5,872
|66.98%
|1,172
|13.37%
|1,722
|19.64%
|Butler
|1,737
|68.31%
|323
|12.70%
|483
|18.99%
|Cambria
|2,338
|75.10%
|450
|14.46%
|325
|10.44%
|Cameron
|89
|73.55%
|22
|18.18%
|10
|8.26%
|Carbon
|869
|68.10%
|211
|16.54%
|196
|15.36%
|Centre
|915
|68.44%
|188
|14.06%
|234
|17.50%
|Chester
|4,155
|68.56%
|833
|13.75%
|1,069
|17.64%
|Clarion
|478
|70.71%
|97
|14.35%
|101
|14.94%
|Clearfield
|1,331
|69.65%
|264
|13.81%
|316
|16.54%
|Clinton
|618
|73.92%
|106
|12.68%
|112
|13.40%
|Columbia
|817
|70.86%
|145
|12.58%
|191
|16.57%
|Crawford
|1,201
|73.10%
|212
|12.90%
|230
|14.00%
|Cumberland
|2,641
|68.56%
|539
|13.99%
|672
|17.45%
|Dauphin
|4,563
|66.87%
|802
|11.75%
|1,458
|21.37%
|Delaware
|8,961
|71.05%
|1,661
|13.17%
|1,990
|15.78%
|Elk
|430
|69.47%
|95
|15.35%
|94
|15.19%
|Erie
|4,780
|72.24%
|965
|14.58%
|872
|13.18%
|Fayette
|2,181
|71.56%
|467
|15.32%
|400
|13.12%
|Forest
|53
|70.67%
|16
|21.33%
|6
|8.00%
|Franklin
|1,885
|66.75%
|389
|13.77%
|550
|19.48%
|Fulton
|188
|70.15%
|54
|20.15%
|26
|9.70%
|Greene
|578
|73.63%
|139
|17.71%
|68
|8.66%
|Huntingdon
|662
|73.15%
|117
|12.93%
|126
|13.92%
|Indiana
|1,257
|71.50%
|294
|16.72%
|207
|11.77%
|Jefferson
|649
|69.41%
|122
|13.05%
|164
|17.54%
|Juniata
|272
|68.00%
|56
|14.00%
|72
|18.00%
|Lackawanna
|3,396
|71.14%
|625
|13.09%
|753
|15.77%
|Lancaster
|6,344
|69.86%
|1,414
|15.57%
|1,323
|14.57%
|Lawrence
|1,395
|74.24%
|296
|15.75%
|188
|10.01%
|Lebanon
|1,933
|69.46%
|565
|20.30%
|285
|10.24%
|Lehigh
|5,603
|65.79%
|1,247
|14.64%
|1,667
|19.57%
|Luzerne
|5,987
|69.71%
|1,183
|13.77%
|1,419
|16.52%
|Lycoming
|1,537
|68.28%
|280
|12.44%
|434
|19.28%
|McKean
|581
|65.21%
|144
|16.16%
|166
|18.63%
|Mercer
|1,617
|71.20%
|357
|15.72%
|297
|13.08%
|Mifflin
|643
|69.97%
|110
|11.97%
|166
|18.06%
|Monroe
|2,343
|66.64%
|539
|15.33%
|634
|18.03%
|Montgomery
|7,816
|69.47%
|1,348
|11.98%
|2,087
|18.55%
|Montour
|184
|68.91%
|25
|9.36%
|58
|21.72%
|Northampton
|3,405
|66.53%
|742
|14.50%
|970
|18.95%
|Northumberland
|1,359
|69.66%
|293
|15.02%
|299
|15.33%
|Perry
|487
|68.98%
|126
|17.85%
|93
|13.17%
|Philadelphia
|42,134
|75.60%
|7,195
|12.91%
|6,397
|11.48%
|Pike
|726
|66.61%
|153
|14.04%
|211
|19.36%
|Potter
|204
|68.23%
|30
|10.03%
|65
|21.74%
|Schuylkill
|2,245
|69.31%
|436
|13.46%
|557
|17.20%
|Snyder
|399
|71.63%
|109
|19.57%
|49
|8.80%
|Somerset
|985
|69.86%
|178
|12.62%
|247
|17.52%
|Sullivan
|86
|72.27%
|16
|13.45%
|17
|14.29%
|Susquehanna
|563
|68.66%
|132
|16.10%
|125
|15.24%
|Tioga
|602
|69.60%
|143
|16.53%
|120
|13.87%
|Union
|355
|71.29%
|82
|16.47%
|61
|12.25%
|Venango
|795
|71.36%
|139
|12.48%
|180
|16.16%
|Warren
|527
|70.27%
|96
|12.80%
|127
|16.93%
|Washington
|2,854
|71.39%
|592
|14.81%
|552
|13.81%
|Wayne
|649
|69.19%
|135
|14.39%
|154
|16.42%
|Westmoreland
|4,539
|71.07%
|843
|13.20%
|1005
|15.74%
|Wyoming
|395
|68.46%
|95
|16.46%
|87
|15.08%
|York
|5,489
|66.32%
|1,189
|14.37%
|1,599
|19.32%
|COUNTY TOTALS
|187,519
|70.74%
|36,589
|13.80%
|40,962
|15.45%
|COUNTY DATA
|Number and Percent Maintained
|Number and Percent Determined Ineligible
|Number and Percent closed for Procedural reasons
|COUNTY
|NUMBER
|PERCENT
|NUMBER
|PERCENT
|NUMBER
|PERCENT
|Adams
|1,098
|67.07%
|263
|16.07%
|276
|16.86%
|Allegheny
|16,033
|68.24%
|3,248
|13.82%
|4,212
|17.93%
|Armstrong
|1,120
|72.21%
|209
|13.48%
|222
|14.31%
|Beaver
|2,295
|67.56%
|548
|16.13%
|554
|16.31%
|Bedford
|793
|71.31%
|167
|15.02%
|152
|13.67%
|Berks
|7,041
|68.21%
|1,856
|17.98%
|1,423
|13.79%
|Blair
|2,223
|74.27%
|392
|13.10%
|378
|12.63%
|Bradford
|859
|66.64%
|195
|15.13%
|235
|18.23%
|Bucks
|6,209
|67.05%
|1,291
|13.94%
|1,759
|19.00%
|Butler
|1,782
|66.84%
|384
|14.40%
|500
|18.75%
|Cambria
|2,226
|71.64%
|425
|13.68%
|455
|14.64%
|Cameron
|100
|73.53%
|35
|25.74%
|1
|0.74%
|Carbon
|950
|67.42%
|255
|18.10%
|204
|14.48%
|Centre
|992
|66.49%
|190
|12.73%
|310
|20.78%
|Chester
|4,105
|67.25%
|862
|14.12%
|1,137
|18.63%
|Clarion
|519
|69.85%
|96
|12.92%
|128
|17.23%
|Clearfield
|1,379
|70.32%
|274
|13.97%
|308
|15.71%
|Clinton
|601
|73.74%
|109
|13.37%
|105
|12.88%
|Columbia
|782
|67.41%
|171
|14.74%
|207
|17.84%
|Crawford
|1,356
|72.24%
|259
|13.80%
|262
|13.96%
|Cumberland
|2,955
|67.13%
|609
|13.83%
|837
|19.01%
|Dauphin
|5,036
|65.87%
|886
|11.59%
|1,723
|22.54%
|Delaware
|9,410
|69.48%
|1,721
|12.71%
|2,412
|17.81%
|Elk
|471
|70.09%
|98
|14.58%
|103
|15.33%
|Erie
|4,812
|70.50%
|1109
|16.25%
|905
|13.26%
|Fayette
|2,340
|70.76%
|483
|14.61%
|484
|14.64%
|Forest
|84
|77.78%
|18
|16.67%
|6
|5.56%
|Franklin
|2,025
|64.22%
|422
|13.38%
|706
|22.39%
|Fulton
|217
|71.62%
|46
|15.18%
|40
|13.20%
|Greene
|601
|69.64%
|142
|16.45%
|120
|13.90%
|Huntingdon
|552
|67.65%
|126
|15.44%
|138
|16.91%
|Indiana
|1,295
|71.35%
|312
|17.19%
|208
|11.46%
|Jefferson
|652
|74.09%
|119
|13.52%
|109
|12.39%
|Juniata
|216
|64.67%
|60
|17.96%
|58
|17.37%
|Lackawanna
|3,874
|69.58%
|768
|13.79%
|926
|16.63%
|Lancaster
|6,683
|67.94%
|1,530
|15.55%
|1,624
|16.51%
|Lawrence
|1,509
|72.69%
|336
|16.18%
|231
|11.13%
|Lebanon
|2,035
|69.17%
|596
|20.26%
|311
|10.57%
|Lehigh
|6,589
|66.22%
|1,526
|15.34%
|1,835
|18.44%
|Luzerne
|6,522
|68.19%
|1,367
|14.29%
|1,676
|17.52%
|Lycoming
|1,711
|69.47%
|314
|12.75%
|438
|17.78%
|McKean
|693
|72.41%
|114
|11.91%
|150
|15.67%
|Mercer
|1,737
|71.13%
|388
|15.89%
|317
|12.98%
|Mifflin
|759
|71.74%
|114
|10.78%
|185
|17.49%
|Monroe
|2,416
|65.00%
|605
|16.28%
|696
|18.72%
|Montgomery
|8,401
|67.26%
|1,559
|12.48%
|2,531
|20.26%
|Montour
|197
|65.89%
|34
|11.37%
|68
|22.74%
|Northampton
|3,492
|65.85%
|828
|15.61%
|983
|18.54%
|Northumberland
|1,427
|70.02%
|272
|13.35%
|339
|16.63%
|Perry
|508
|68.28%
|134
|18.01%
|102
|13.71%
|Philadelphia
|46,419
|75.49%
|8,044
|13.08%
|7,025
|11.42%
|Pike
|692
|64.43%
|173
|16.11%
|209
|19.46%
|Potter
|294
|67.28%
|56
|12.81%
|87
|19.91%
|Schuylkill
|2,216
|68.16%
|434
|13.35%
|601
|18.49%
|Snyder
|474
|72.26%
|99
|15.09%
|83
|12.65%
|Somerset
|912
|66.38%
|214
|15.57%
|248
|18.05%
|Sullivan
|86
|79.63%
|8
|7.41%
|14
|12.96%
|Susquehanna
|544
|67.92%
|124
|15.48%
|133
|16.60%
|Tioga
|633
|71.77%
|136
|15.42%
|113
|12.81%
|Union
|393
|72.91%
|66
|12.24%
|80
|14.84%
|Venango
|864
|72.73%
|193
|16.25%
|131
|11.03%
|Warren
|619
|68.85%
|119
|13.24%
|161
|17.91%
|Washington
|3,121
|70.29%
|687
|15.47%
|632
|14.23%
|Wayne
|642
|65.31%
|158
|16.07%
|183
|18.62%
|Westmoreland
|4,308
|70.95%
|762
|12.55%
|1002
|16.50%
|Wyoming
|359
|67.10%
|96
|17.94%
|80
|14.95%
|York
|6,033
|65.13%
|1,378
|14.88%
|1,852
|19.99%
|COUNTY TOTALS
|200,291
|69.88%
|40,612
|14.17%
|45,723
|15.95%