    ​Behavioral HealthChoices

    Behavioral Health Managed Care Organizations (BH-MCOs)

    Under the behavioral health component of the HealthChoices program, counties are required to ensure high-quality care and timely access to appropriate mental health and drug and alcohol services, and to facilitate effective coordination with other needed services.

    Each HealthChoices consumer is assigned a Behavioral Health Managed Care Organization (BH-MCO) based on his or her county of residence. Members, then, have a choice of Behavioral Health Care providers within the BH-MCO's network. You can use the following chart to determine the BH-MCO that operates in your county and click the corresponding link provided to access their webpage.

    ​BH-MCO

    ​Counties Served

    Community Behavioral Health (CBH)

    ​Philadelphia

    Community Care Behavioral Health Organization (CCBHO)

    ​Adams, Allegheny, Bedford, Bradford, Berks, Blair, Cameron, Carbon, Centre, Chester, Clarion, Clearfield, Clinton, Columbia, Delaware, Elk, Erie, Forest, Greene, Huntingdon, Jefferson, Juniata, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Lycoming, McKean, Mifflin, Montour, Monroe, Northumberland, Pike, Potter, Schuylkill, Snyder, Sullivan, Somerset, Susquehanna, Tioga, Union, Warren, Wayne, Wyoming, York

    Magellan Behavioral Health of Pennsylvania (MBH)

    ​Bucks, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, Cambria

    PerformCare

    ​Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Fulton, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry

    Carelon Health of PA, Inc.

    ​Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Crawford, Fayette, Indiana, Lawrence, Mercer, Washington, Westmoreland, Venango

     