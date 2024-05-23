Behavioral Health Managed Care Organizations (BH-MCOs)

Under the behavioral health component of the HealthChoices program, counties are required to ensure high-quality care and timely access to appropriate mental health and drug and alcohol services, and to facilitate effective coordination with other needed services.

Each HealthChoices consumer is assigned a Behavioral Health Managed Care Organization (BH-MCO) based on his or her county of residence. Members, then, have a choice of Behavioral Health Care providers within the BH-MCO's network. You can use the following chart to determine the BH-MCO that operates in your county and click the corresponding link provided to access their webpage.