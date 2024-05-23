Behavioral Health Managed Care Organizations (BH-MCOs)

Under the behavioral health component of the HealthChoices program, counties are required to ensure high-quality care and timely access to appropriate mental health and drug and alcohol services, and to facilitate effective coordination with other needed services.
Each HealthChoices consumer is assigned a Behavioral Health Managed Care Organization (BH-MCO) based on his or her county of residence. Members, then, have a choice of Behavioral Health Care providers within the BH-MCO's network. You can use the following chart to determine the BH-MCO that operates in your county and click the corresponding link provided to access their webpage.
BH-MCO
Counties Served
Philadelphia
Adams, Allegheny, Bedford, Bradford, Berks, Blair, Cameron, Carbon, Centre, Chester, Clarion, Clearfield, Clinton, Columbia, Delaware, Elk, Erie, Forest, Greene, Huntingdon, Jefferson, Juniata, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Lycoming, McKean, Mifflin, Montour, Monroe, Northumberland, Pike, Potter, Schuylkill, Snyder, Sullivan, Somerset, Susquehanna, Tioga, Union, Warren, Wayne, Wyoming, York
Bucks, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, Cambria
Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Fulton, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry
Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Crawford, Fayette, Indiana, Lawrence, Mercer, Washington, Westmoreland, Venango