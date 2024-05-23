Annual Reports

External Quality Review Reports
Program Notice on COVID-19 for Families
- Children's Health Insurance Program Notice on COVID-19 for Families
- Children's Health Insurance Program Notice on COVID-19 for Families (Spanish)
Statewide External Quality Review Reports
Aetna
|2023
2022
2021
2020
2019
2018
Capital Blue Cross
|2023
2022
2021
2020
2019
2018
First Priority Health (NEPA)
|2023
2022
2021
2020
2019
2018
Geisinger Health Plan
|2023
2022
2021
2020
2019
2018
Health Partners
|2023
2022
2021
2020
2019
2018
Highmark HMO
|2023
2022
2021
2020
2019
2018
Highmark PPO
|2023
2022
2021
2020
2019
2018
Independence Blue Cross
|2023
2021
2020
2019
2018
UnitedHealthCare Community Plan
|2023
2022
2021
2020
2019
2018
UPMC for Kids
|2023
2021
2020
2019
2018
Report to Centers of Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS)
HEDIS Comprehensive Performance Reports
CHIP PA Performance Measure (PAPM) Rates
For additional reports, please contact the CHIP office at RA-PW-CHIP_Admin@pa.gov